Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22

Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
February 1, 2022, 06:36:48 pm
Sheer Magnetism has stepped up to take on the League Cup final preview. Thank you SM.

Were covered for the rest of Februarys games, but there are others later in the season still available if anyone would like to write something
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
February 1, 2022, 06:38:12 pm
February

6 - Cardiff City FAC (H) - Dougle
10 - Leicester City (H) - stockdam
13 - Burnley (A) - Brain Potter
16 - Inter CL (A) - jackh
19  Norwich City (H) - Crimson_Tank
23 - Leeds (H) - Fiasco
27 - Chelsea - League Cup Final - Sheer Magnetism

March

2 - Norwich City FAC (H)
5  West Ham United (H)
8 - Inter CL (H) - Kennys from heaven
12  Brighton & Hove Albion (A)
19  Manchester United (H) - PoetryInMotion

April

2  Watford (H)
9  Manchester City (A) - harleydanger
16  Aston Villa (A) - ChaChaMooMoo
23  Everton (H) - Sarge
30  Newcastle United (A) - Raid

May

7  Tottenham Hotspur (H)
15  Southampton (A) - Wabaloolah
22  Wolverhampton Wanderers (H) - paulrazor

Latest updated list

I believe Dougle should have the Cardiff pre match up sometime tomorrow
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
February 3, 2022, 10:23:38 pm
I have the Leicester thread done and will give it a once over before uploading it on Monday.
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
February 3, 2022, 11:22:00 pm
Quote from: stockdam on February  3, 2022, 10:23:38 pm
I have the Leicester thread done and will give it a once over before uploading it on Monday.
Cheers fella, hopefully off the back of a decent win Sunday
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
February 4, 2022, 04:49:55 pm
Quote from: duvva on January 21, 2022, 12:44:56 pm
Well ladies and gentlemen we have a League Cup final to look forward to, which is very fuckin marvellous.

Any volunteers to write the Pre-Match for this momentous occasion? No pressure but it needs to be epic!(Im not talking E2K epic, some of those had to be read over a number of days, but something that befits the occasion please).

Alternatively if anyone has a suggestion for the best way to prepare feel free to share

Crosby Nick: If someone better would rather write a preview Im more than happy. But I have a long(ish) relationship with League Cup finals so am happy to put something together if needed.
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
February 4, 2022, 05:54:57 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February  4, 2022, 04:49:55 pm
If someone better would rather write a preview Im more than happy. But I have a long(ish) relationship with League Cup finals so am happy to put something together if needed.
Cheers Nick. Sheer Magnetism has offered to do the preview, but perhaps send him a pm and see if you might be able to do a joint effort. Cup final previews should be a bit different I think so see if what youre thinking about fits in with what hes got planned maybe?
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
February 6, 2022, 10:10:58 pm
Happy to take Newcastle duvva
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
February 6, 2022, 10:22:14 pm
Raid: Happy to take Newcastle duvva
Happy to take Newcastle duvva
Please. Take them. Dont bring them back :)
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
February 13, 2022, 03:58:20 pm
Inter preview will be up tomorrow afternoon - 24 hours to reflect on Burnley; 48 to build up to Inter.
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
February 13, 2022, 07:26:35 pm
Quote from: jackh on February 13, 2022, 03:58:20 pm
Inter preview will be up tomorrow afternoon - 24 hours to reflect on Burnley; 48 to build up to Inter.
Thanks jack, buzzing for it, my first ever European away
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
February 16, 2022, 10:39:27 pm
Quote from: duvva on February  4, 2022, 05:54:57 pm
Cheers Nick. Sheer Magnetism has offered to do the preview, but perhaps send him a pm and see if you might be able to do a joint effort. Cup final previews should be a bit different I think so see if what youre thinking about fits in with what hes got planned maybe?

Sounds like a good idea this. Befitting the occasion!

Quote from: duvva on February 13, 2022, 07:26:35 pm
Thanks jack, buzzing for it, my first ever European away

Hope you've had a good one, duvva.

What's left? West Ham? Happy to take that for now.
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
February 18, 2022, 08:36:51 am
Quote from: jackh on February 16, 2022, 10:39:27 pm
Sounds like a good idea this. Befitting the occasion!

Hope you've had a good one, duvva.

What's left? West Ham? Happy to take that for now.
Thanks jack, Inter and the San Siro was fantastic.

Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
February 18, 2022, 08:39:11 am
February

6 - Cardiff City FAC (H) - Dougle
10 - Leicester City (H) - stockdam
13 - Burnley (A) - Brain Potter
16 - Inter CL (A) - jackh
19  Norwich City (H) - Crimson_Tank
23 - Leeds (H) - Fiasco
27 - Chelsea - League Cup Final - Sheer Magnetism

March

2 - Norwich City FAC (H) - Brain Potter
5  West Ham United (H) - jackh
8 - Inter CL (H) - Kennys from heaven
12  Brighton & Hove Albion (A)
16 - Arsenal (A)
19  Manchester United (H) - PoetryInMotion

April

2  Watford (H)
9  Manchester City (A) - harleydanger
16  Aston Villa (A) - ChaChaMooMoo
23  Everton (H) - Sarge
30  Newcastle United (A) - Raid

May

7  Tottenham Hotspur (H) - Cownoykangaroo
15  Southampton (A) - Wabaloolah
22  Wolverhampton Wanderers (H) - paulrazor

Latest updated list

A few games in March still without a writer. Norwich in the FA Cup 5th round being the first. Any volunteers please for these or any other games
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
February 18, 2022, 01:51:42 pm
Brain Potter: Hi, I can do the Norwich FA cup game if possible.
Cheers.
Cheers.
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
February 18, 2022, 02:47:07 pm
Quote from: Brain Potter on February 18, 2022, 01:51:42 pm
Hi, I can do the Norwich FA cup game if possible.
Cheers.
Thanks Brain, that would be marvellous
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
February 18, 2022, 05:01:53 pm
CowboyKangaroo: I can do Spurs if its still going. Though fair warning, I think they are utterly pointless as a club full of odious characters so it probably won't be particularly friendly
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
February 18, 2022, 05:04:34 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on February 18, 2022, 05:01:53 pm
I can do Spurs if its still going. Though fair warning, I think they are utterly pointless as a club full of odious characters so it probably won't be particularly friendly
Nice one. Ill put your name down. Write as you see fit, all the preview writers have their own way of doing it. Just about anything goes as long as it isnt against the law it shouldnt incur the wrath of the mods :)
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
Today at 03:03:06 pm
Still need writers for Brighton and Arsenal away in the next few weeks if anyone would like to pick one of those up?
