I have the Leicester thread done and will give it a once over before uploading it on Monday.
Well ladies and gentlemen we have a League Cup final to look forward to, which is very fuckin marvellous.Any volunteers to write the Pre-Match for this momentous occasion? No pressure but it needs to be epic!(Im not talking E2K epic, some of those had to be read over a number of days, but something that befits the occasion please).Alternatively if anyone has a suggestion for the best way to prepare feel free to share
people like big dick nick.
If someone better would rather write a preview Im more than happy. But I have a long(ish) relationship with League Cup finals so am happy to put something together if needed.
Happy to take Newcastle duvva
Inter preview will be up tomorrow afternoon - 24 hours to reflect on Burnley; 48 to build up to Inter.
Cheers Nick. Sheer Magnetism has offered to do the preview, but perhaps send him a pm and see if you might be able to do a joint effort. Cup final previews should be a bit different I think so see if what youre thinking about fits in with what hes got planned maybe?
Thanks jack, buzzing for it, my first ever European away
Sounds like a good idea this. Befitting the occasion!Hope you've had a good one, duvva.What's left? West Ham? Happy to take that for now.
Hi, I can do the Norwich FA cup game if possible. Cheers.
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.
I can do Spurs if its still going. Though fair warning, I think they are utterly pointless as a club full of odious characters so it probably won't be particularly friendly
