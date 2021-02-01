« Reply #100 on: December 13, 2021, 07:51:03 pm »
August
14 Norwich City (A) - Henry Kissinger
21 Burnley (H) - Welshred
28 Chelsea (H) - Stockdam
September
12 Leeds United (A) - jackh
15 - AC Milan (H) - Raid
18 Crystal Palace (H) - Brain Potter
21 - Norwich City (A) - Dougle
25 Brentford (A) - 1964allezallezallez
28 - Porto (A) - Hazell
October
3 Manchester City (H) - Raid
16 Watford (A) - duvva
19 - Atletico Madrid (A) - Brain Potter
24 Manchester United (A) - Yorkykopite
27 - Preston NE (A) - Dougle
30 Brighton & Hove Albion (H) - jackh
November
3 - Atletico Madrid (H) - Raid
6 West Ham United (A) - Schmarn
20 Arsenal (H) - telekom
24 - Porto (H) - stockdam
27 Southampton (H) - jackh
30 Everton (A) - Henry Kissinger
December
4 Wolverhampton Wanderers (A) - Brain Potter
7 - AC Milan (A) - PoetryInMotion
11 Aston Villa (H) - duvva
16 Newcastle United (H) - Yorkykopite
19 Tottenham Hotspur (A) - Hazell
22 - Leicester City (H) - jackh
26 Leeds United (H) - Fiasco
28 Leicester City (A) - fucking appalled
January
2 Chelsea (A) - Kennys from heaven
9 - Shrewsbury FAC (H) - Brain Potter
15 Brentford (H) - BIG DICK NICK
22 Crystal Palace (A) - Sheer Magnetism
February
9 Leicester City (H)
12 Burnley (A)
16 - Inter CL (A) - jackh
19 Norwich City (H) - Crimson_Tank
26 Arsenal (A) - Hidegkuti
March
5 West Ham United (H)
8 - Inter CL (H)
12 Brighton & Hove Albion (A)
19 Manchester United (H) - PoetryInMotion
April
2 Watford (H)
9 Manchester City (A) - harleydanger
16 Aston Villa (A) - ChaChaMooMoo
23 Everton (H) - Sarge
30 Newcastle United (A)
May
7 Tottenham Hotspur (H)
15 Southampton (A) - Wabaloolah
22 Wolverhampton Wanderers (H) - paulrazor
