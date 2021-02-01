« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22  (Read 4983 times)

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,242
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #80 on: November 15, 2021, 12:55:56 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on November 15, 2021, 06:22:24 am
Can I pick up Wolves away?
Quote from: jackh on November 15, 2021, 10:47:07 am
I'm happy to take that Leicester match, duvva.
Quote from: Fiasco on November 15, 2021, 11:04:52 am
I'll happily do Leeds if it hasn't got a taker.
Briliant, thanks chaps.

Now we just need someone to cover the return of Stevie (I mean the game against Villa)
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,802
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #81 on: November 16, 2021, 10:36:33 pm »
Quote from: duvva on November 15, 2021, 12:55:56 pm
Now we just need someone to cover the return of Stevie (I mean the game against Villa)
If nobody volunteers I reckon we make Andy do it.
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,242
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #82 on: November 17, 2021, 08:56:15 am »
Quote from: John C on November 16, 2021, 10:36:33 pm
If nobody volunteers I reckon we make Andy do it.
Perhaps we should start a poll on it?
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,802
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #83 on: November 17, 2021, 08:30:46 pm »
Quote from: duvva on November 17, 2021, 08:56:15 am
Perhaps we should start a poll on it?
Hahahahaha
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,591
    • @hartejack
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #84 on: November 23, 2021, 03:18:20 pm »
Aiming for Thursday morning for the Southampton preview, given that Porto is on Wednesday evening.
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,242
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #85 on: November 23, 2021, 06:56:02 pm »
Quote from: jackh on November 23, 2021, 03:18:20 pm
Aiming for Thursday morning for the Southampton preview, given that Porto is on Wednesday evening.
Cheers jack.

Still no takers for Villa?
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,242
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #86 on: December 2, 2021, 12:40:22 pm »
Villa is still available. Return of one of our greatest, come on plenty of material here for someone to write to

Wolves preview will be up soon
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,242
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #87 on: December 4, 2021, 10:44:58 pm »
One last call for a Villa pre match write up. Will be required by Weds evening. If no one comes forward Ill do it. Come on someone must be delirious enough to step forward after todays result

PoetryInMotion is on Milan and will hopefully have something up some time tomorrow.

Were then covered through January aside from the FA Cup 3rd Round and further games in that or the League Cup if we win the upcoming games
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,242
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #88 on: December 7, 2021, 12:43:03 pm »
Ill have the Villa pre match up sometime Weds evening.

Would anyone like to take the FA Cup 3rd Round tie against Shrewsbury in January?
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,242
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #89 on: December 8, 2021, 07:32:59 pm »
Villa will be up in a few hours, but I just realised I did the preview when we lost 7-2 to them so I hope no one believes in omens
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,802
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #90 on: December 9, 2021, 10:51:29 pm »
Nice one Duvva mate, you're a star.
Logged

Online Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,015
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #91 on: December 10, 2021, 10:00:44 am »
Quote from: dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen on December  7, 2021, 12:43:03 pm
Ill have the Villa pre match up sometime Weds evening.

Would anyone like to take the FA Cup 3rd Round tie against Shrewsbury in January?

Can I do the shrewsbury game please?
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,242
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #92 on: December 10, 2021, 10:33:30 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on December 10, 2021, 10:00:44 am
Can I do the shrewsbury game please?
You absolutely can. Thanks Brain
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,242
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #93 on: December 10, 2021, 10:34:53 am »
August

14  Norwich City (A) - Henry Kissinger
21  Burnley (H) - Welshred
28  Chelsea (H) - Stockdam

September

12  Leeds United (A) - jackh
15 - AC Milan (H) - Raid
18  Crystal Palace (H) - Brain Potter
21 - Norwich City (A) - Dougle
25  Brentford (A) - 1964allezallezallez
28 - Porto (A) - Hazell

October

3  Manchester City (H) - Raid
16  Watford (A) - duvva
19 - Atletico Madrid (A) - Brain Potter
24  Manchester United (A) - Yorkykopite
27 - Preston NE (A) - Dougle
30  Brighton & Hove Albion (H) - jackh

November

3 - Atletico Madrid (H) - Raid
6  West Ham United (A) - Schmarn
20  Arsenal (H) - telekom
24 - Porto (H) - stockdam
27  Southampton (H) - jackh
30  Everton (A) - Henry Kissinger

December

4  Wolverhampton Wanderers (A) - Brain Potter
7 - AC Milan (A) - PoetryInMotion
11  Aston Villa (H) -duvva
15  Newcastle United (H) - Yorkykopite
18  Tottenham Hotspur (A) - Hazell
22 - Leicester City (H) - jackh
26  Leeds United (H) - Fiasco
​28  Leicester City (A) - fucking appalled

January

1  Chelsea (A) - Kennys from heaven
FA Cup - (H) Shrewsbury - Brain Potter
15  Brentford (H) - BIG DICK NICK
22  Crystal Palace (A) - Sheer Magnetism

February

9  Leicester City (H)
12  Burnley (A)
19  Norwich City (H) - Crimson_Tank
26  Arsenal (A) - Hidegkuti

March

5  West Ham United (H)
12  Brighton & Hove Albion (A)
19  Manchester United (H) - PoetryInMotion

April

2  Watford (H)
9  Manchester City (A) - harleydanger
16  Aston Villa (A) - ChaChaMooMoo
23  Everton (H) - Sarge
30  Newcastle United (A)

May

7  Tottenham Hotspur (H)
15  Southampton (A) - Wabaloolah
22  Wolverhampton Wanderers (H) - paulrazor

Latest updated list
[/quote]
« Last Edit: December 12, 2021, 07:59:08 pm by dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen »
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Hidegkuti

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 57
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #94 on: December 12, 2021, 05:46:58 pm »
Ill take arsenal away if its still available  :)
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,242
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #95 on: December 12, 2021, 07:17:25 pm »
Quote from: Hidegkuti on December 12, 2021, 05:46:58 pm
Ill take arsenal away if its still available  :)
Thank you, all yours
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,898
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #96 on: December 12, 2021, 07:19:01 pm »
Ill do the Merseyside.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,242
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #97 on: December 12, 2021, 07:59:27 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on December 12, 2021, 07:19:01 pm
Ill do the Merseyside.
Cheers Sarge
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,591
    • @hartejack
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #98 on: December 13, 2021, 07:48:24 pm »
I'm up for doing Inter away, duvva.
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,242
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #99 on: December 13, 2021, 07:49:47 pm »
Quote from: jackh@xmas on December 13, 2021, 07:48:24 pm
I'm up for doing Inter away, duvva.
Thanks jack
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,242
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #100 on: December 13, 2021, 07:51:03 pm »
August

14  Norwich City (A) - Henry Kissinger
21  Burnley (H) - Welshred
28  Chelsea (H) - Stockdam

September

12  Leeds United (A) - jackh
15 - AC Milan (H) - Raid
18  Crystal Palace (H) - Brain Potter
21 - Norwich City (A) - Dougle
25  Brentford (A) - 1964allezallezallez
28 - Porto (A) - Hazell

October

3  Manchester City (H) - Raid
16  Watford (A) - duvva
19 - Atletico Madrid (A) - Brain Potter
24  Manchester United (A) - Yorkykopite
27 - Preston NE (A) - Dougle
30  Brighton & Hove Albion (H) - jackh

November

3 - Atletico Madrid (H) - Raid
6  West Ham United (A) - Schmarn
20  Arsenal (H) - telekom
24 - Porto (H) - stockdam
27  Southampton (H) - jackh
30  Everton (A) - Henry Kissinger

December

4  Wolverhampton Wanderers (A) - Brain Potter
7 - AC Milan (A) - PoetryInMotion
11  Aston Villa (H) - duvva
16  Newcastle United (H) - Yorkykopite
19  Tottenham Hotspur (A) - Hazell
22 - Leicester City (H) - jackh
26  Leeds United (H) - Fiasco
​28  Leicester City (A) - fucking appalled

January

2  Chelsea (A) - Kennys from heaven
9 - Shrewsbury FAC (H) - Brain Potter
15  Brentford (H) - BIG DICK NICK
22  Crystal Palace (A) - Sheer Magnetism

February

9  Leicester City (H)
12  Burnley (A)
16 - Inter CL (A) - jackh
19  Norwich City (H) - Crimson_Tank
26  Arsenal (A) - Hidegkuti

March

5  West Ham United (H)
8 - Inter CL (H)
12  Brighton & Hove Albion (A)
19  Manchester United (H) - PoetryInMotion

April

2  Watford (H)
9  Manchester City (A) - harleydanger
16  Aston Villa (A) - ChaChaMooMoo
23  Everton (H) - Sarge
30  Newcastle United (A)

May

7  Tottenham Hotspur (H)
15  Southampton (A) - Wabaloolah
22  Wolverhampton Wanderers (H) - paulrazor

Latest updated list
« Last Edit: December 13, 2021, 07:56:40 pm by dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen »
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,591
    • @hartejack
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #101 on: December 20, 2021, 02:56:50 pm »
Oh, it's me isn't it - had my Leicester games mixed up. I'm on it! Still plenty to discuss from yesterday for now  ;)
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,879
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #102 on: December 22, 2021, 10:17:15 pm »
I'll take the Carabao semi unless someone desperately wants it.
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,242
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #103 on: December 23, 2021, 12:41:32 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on December 22, 2021, 10:17:15 pm
I'll take the Carabao semi unless someone desperately wants it.
Sold. Both legs if its over the two? Or actually lets just wait and see, but if its one game its yours
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,879
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #104 on: December 23, 2021, 12:46:26 am »
Quote from: dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen on December 23, 2021, 12:41:32 am
Sold. Both legs if its over the two? Or actually lets just wait and see, but if its one game its yours
Definitely the first, happy to hand it over for a second leg or take both if no one's interested.
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,242
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #105 on: December 23, 2021, 01:02:20 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on December 23, 2021, 12:46:26 am
Definitely the first, happy to hand it over for a second leg or take both if no one's interested.
Thanks, will update the list when they confirm how it will be played
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,242
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #106 on: December 29, 2021, 02:13:14 pm »
January

2  Chelsea (A) - Kennys from heaven
9 - Shrewsbury FAC (H) - Brain Potter
13 - Arsenal LC (H) - Sheer Magnetism
16 - Brentford (H) - BIG DICK NICK
20 - Arsenal LC (A) - duvva
23  Crystal Palace (A) - Sheer Magnetism

February

6 - Cardiff City FAC (H) - Dougle
10 - Leicester City (H) - stockdam
13 - Burnley (A)
16 - Inter CL (A) - jackh
19  Norwich City (H) - Crimson_Tank
26  Arsenal (A) - Hidegkuti - Postponed

March

5  West Ham United (H)
8 - Inter CL (H)
12  Brighton & Hove Albion (A)
19  Manchester United (H) - PoetryInMotion

April

2  Watford (H)
9  Manchester City (A) - harleydanger
16  Aston Villa (A) - ChaChaMooMoo
23  Everton (H) - Sarge
30  Newcastle United (A)

May

7  Tottenham Hotspur (H)
15  Southampton (A) - Wabaloolah
22  Wolverhampton Wanderers (H) - paulrazor

Latest updated list
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:31:52 am by duvva »
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,242
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #107 on: December 29, 2021, 02:14:34 pm »
Would anyone like to cover the 2nd leg of the League Cup semi final v Arsenal please?

Also there are games still available in the second half of the season
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,242
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #108 on: January 17, 2022, 12:04:10 am »
Ill have the second leg of the semi final pre match up either Monday or Tuesday evening.(unless anyone else wants it?)

We do have a few upcoming games without volunteers currently. Anyone up for Cardiff, Leicester or Burnley at the start of Feb?

Others still available later on as well
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,242
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #109 on: January 17, 2022, 03:53:52 pm »
Bump
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,317
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #110 on: January 17, 2022, 10:13:53 pm »
Hi Duvva,
I'll do the Cardiff if you like ok.
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,242
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #111 on: January 17, 2022, 11:54:46 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on January 17, 2022, 10:13:53 pm
Hi Duvva,
I'll do the Cardiff if you like ok.
Cheers fella, much appreciated.

Arsenal will be up tomorrow evening now.

Anymore takers?
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,426
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #112 on: Yesterday at 01:23:43 am »
Ill do Leicester if its free otherwise let me know which one you want me to do.
Logged
#JFT97

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,242
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #113 on: Yesterday at 01:30:07 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 01:23:43 am
Ill do Leicester if its free otherwise let me know which one you want me to do.
Leicester is all yours. Thank you again
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,426
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #114 on: Yesterday at 09:53:05 am »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 01:30:07 am
Leicester is all yours. Thank you again

No problem....happy to help out.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,317
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #115 on: Yesterday at 02:33:16 pm »
Quote from: duvva on January 17, 2022, 11:54:46 pm
Cheers fella, much appreciated.

Grand.
Logged

Online Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,015
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
« Reply #116 on: Today at 05:47:50 pm »
Hi , I can do Burnley awaysee its still available
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 