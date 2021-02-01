« previous next »
Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22

duvva

Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
September 21, 2021, 02:35:42 pm
August

14  Norwich City (A) - Henry Kissinger
21  Burnley (H) - Welshred
28  Chelsea (H) - Stockdam

September

12  Leeds United (A) - jackh
15 - AC Milan (H) - Raid
18  Crystal Palace (H) - Brain Potter
21 - Norwich City (A) - Dougle
25  Brentford (A) - 1964allezallezallez
28 - Porto (A) - Hazell

October

3  Manchester City (H) - Raid
16  Watford (A) - duvva
19 - Atletico Madrid (A)
24  Manchester United (A) - Yorkykopite
27 - Preston NE (A)
30  Brighton & Hove Albion (H) - jackh

November

3 - Atletico Madrid (H)
6  West Ham United (A) - Schmarn
20  Arsenal (H) - telekom
24 - Porto (H)
27  Southampton (H) - jackh
30  Everton (A) - Henry Kissinger

December

4  Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)
7 - AC Milan (A) - PoetryInMotion
11  Aston Villa (H)
15  Newcastle United (H)
18  Tottenham Hotspur (A) - Hazell
26  Leeds United (H)
​28  Leicester City (A) - fucking appalled

January

1  Chelsea (A) - Kennys from heaven
15  Brentford (H) - BIG DICK NICK
22  Crystal Palace (A) - Sheer Magnetism

February

9  Leicester City (H)
12  Burnley (A)
19  Norwich City (H) - Crimson_Tank
26  Arsenal (A)

March

5  West Ham United (H)
12  Brighton & Hove Albion (A)
19  Manchester United (H) - PoetryInMotion

April

2  Watford (H)
9  Manchester City (A)
16  Aston Villa (A) - ChaChaMooMoo
23  Everton (H)
30  Newcastle United (A)

May

7  Tottenham Hotspur (H)
15  Southampton (A) - Wabaloolah
22  Wolverhampton Wanderers (H) - paulrazor

Latest updated list
Last Edit: September 25, 2021, 01:27:02 am by duvva
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
September 21, 2021, 02:36:45 pm
Quote from: Crimson_Tank on September 21, 2021, 01:27:25 pm
I'll take Norwich in February
Quote from: Wabaloolah on September 21, 2021, 01:35:58 pm
I'll do Southampton (A) in May, and celebrate no 20
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on September 21, 2021, 02:16:09 pm
I can do Aston Villa (a) in April.
Thanks all, Ive added you to the list.
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
September 27, 2021, 12:04:33 pm
Over the next month or so we have the Atletico games still available and Preston in the League Cup if anyone wants to take them?

Also Ive had a couple of questions over how to add images etc to pre match write ups so Ive added some instructions below.

To add an image you need to click on the img button (Mona Lisa), this will generate  [img ][ /img] within your post wherever you want it. Then cut and paste the image address from a web page in between   [img ][ /img] (where Ive added the )

If your image is from google images you either need to click into the image and visit the actual page to get the correct web address or right click on the image and choose copy image address. If you dont the address you get usually has about a bazillion numbers in it and it wont work.

This should work but if you have any problems or if anyone wishes to add anything that they do which is easier to follow than this please do.
Last Edit: September 27, 2021, 12:08:59 pm by duvva
Raid

Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
September 29, 2021, 05:27:47 pm
City will be up tonight. You can bask in Curtis performance for a little while longer!
Brain Potter

Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
Yesterday at 02:32:07 pm
Hi, can I take the Preston game please ?
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
Yesterday at 03:58:52 pm
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 02:32:07 pm
Hi, can I take the Preston game please ?
Sorry Brain, I have a PM from Dougle earlier today asking to do the Preston game, dont suppose I can interest you in either of the Atletico matches?
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
Yesterday at 11:49:20 pm
Yes Ill do atletico away
harleydanger

Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
Yesterday at 11:51:52 pm
9  Manchester City (A) please
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
Today at 12:31:27 am
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
Today at 12:31:53 am
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
Today at 08:51:51 am
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
Today at 08:25:45 pm
Ill do the Atleti home game Duvva
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
Today at 08:29:49 pm
I'll do Porto on 24th November.

Not many games untaken up to end of January which is fantastic.
#JFT97

Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
Today at 08:40:05 pm
Great work Duvva there mate.
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
Today at 08:41:49 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:40:05 pm
Great work Duvva there mate.

Agreed......

 :champ
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
Today at 11:07:38 pm
Quote from: Raid on Today at 08:25:45 pm
Ill do the Atleti home game Duvva
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 08:29:49 pm
I'll do Porto on 24th November.

Not many games untaken up to end of January which is fantastic.
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:40:05 pm
Great work Duvva there mate.
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 08:41:49 pm
Agreed......

 :champ
Thanks chaps
Re: Pre Match Threads - Guest Writers Sign Up 2021/22
Today at 11:36:47 pm
Thank you everyone who has volunteered, it's appreciated.
Following Duvva's amazing work to pull this together please plan your OP's 10 days ahead folks to keep the momentum up.

Now that we've got games twice a week, ideally your OP should be posted the day after the last game. Never on the night of a game - always let the post-game thread live, breath and die.

So it needs a bit of prep to get it started. We're not seeking anything spectacular, just the variations and bits of insight to make us look forward to a game.

Up the fuckin Reds and thanks again for the work Duvva and you lot.







