Create a band with musicians who share your first name

Online TepidT2O

Re: Create a band with musicians who share your first name
Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 08:05:31 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 07:49:10 pm
You can say what you want, but it won't change my mind. I'm not telling you.
Sharlene, you ok hun?
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Hazell

Re: Create a band with musicians who share your first name
Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 08:07:52 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 04:38:02 pm
Vocals: Nick Cave
Guitar: Nick Valensi (The Strokes)
Bass: Nicky Wire (Manic Steet Preachers)
Keyboards: Nick Baines (Kaiser Chiefs)
Drums: Nick Mason (Pink Floyd)

Tough to leave out Nick Berry and Nick Carter from the Backstreet Boys to be honest.

No Nick Drake?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Create a band with musicians who share your first name
Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 08:10:42 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 06:47:13 pm
I'm not falling for that trick.
Lincoln?
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Offline Mr Grieves

Re: Create a band with musicians who share your first name
Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 08:15:59 pm
Lead Vocals : James Taylor
Backing Vocals: Etta James / Wendy James
Lead Gutar : James Hendrix
Drums : James Brown (funky drummer)


Bass guitar is overrated

Put the ball in the goddamn basket chief

Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Create a band with musicians who share your first name
Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 08:30:57 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:07:52 pm
No Nick Drake?

Im not hipster enough.

First reserve for the bench behind Berry.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Create a band with musicians who share your first name
Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 08:38:40 pm
Bobby Womack (guitar, vocals)
Bob Marley (guitar, backing vocals)
Bob Dylan (rhythm guitar, backing vocals)
Robbie Shakespeare (bass)
Robert Wyatt (drums, backing vocals)
Rob Collins (keyboard/organ)
Roberta Flack (background vocals)
RZA (rapping)
Offline RedSince86

Re: Create a band with musicians who share your first name
Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 09:43:05 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 04:38:02 pm
Vocals: Nick Cave
Guitar: Nick Valensi (The Strokes)
Bass: Nicky Wire (Manic Steet Preachers)
Keyboards: Nick Baines (Kaiser Chiefs)
Drums: Nick Mason (Pink Floyd)

Tough to leave out Nick Berry and Nick Carter from the Backstreet Boys to be honest.
What a band line up!!!
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online BarryCrocker

Re: Create a band with musicians who share your first name
Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 11:25:55 pm
My list of Music(ians)

Lead Vocals : Ian Dury - The Blockheads
Backing Vocals/Tambourine: Ian Brown - The Stone Roses
Lead Guitar : Ian Anderson - Jethro Hull
Bass Guitar : Ian (Lemmy) Kilmister - Motorhead
Keyboards : Ian Burden - Human League
Drums : Ian Paice - Deep Purple
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Hazell

Re: Create a band with musicians who share your first name
Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 11:57:02 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 08:30:57 pm
Im not hipster enough.

First reserve for the bench behind Berry.

Fair enough, I guess he could sing the Maxi Rodriquez song.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline moondog

Re: Create a band with musicians who share your first name
Reply #49 on: Today at 08:56:10 am
Lead vocals Andy Gibb
Trumpet Andy Diagram (pale fountains/ James)
Drums Andy White (Beatles 1st session drummer)
Lead Guitar Andy Summers. (Police)
Bass Andy Rourke (the smiths)
BVs Andrew Ridgeley (wham)
Rap interludes Andre Young (Dr Dre)
Offline Riquende

Re: Create a band with musicians who share your first name
Reply #50 on: Today at 09:08:31 am
This was tricky, because I'm blessed to have one of those cool rockstar names. Had a diverse choice of singers so the album is going to feature the following guest vocalists on certain tracks:

Rick Astley
Ricky Martin
Rick James, bitch
Ricky Gervais (little known singer of obscure 80s outfit Seona Dancing)

And the band itself:

Vocals: Ric Ocasek (The Cars)
Lead guitar: Rick Nielsen (Cheap Trick)
Rhythm guitar: Rick Parfitt (Status Quo)
Bass: Rick Savage (Def Leppard)
Drums: Rick Buckler (The Jam)
Keyboards: Rick Wakeman (Yes)
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline WEST HAM PAUL

Re: Create a band with musicians who share your first name
Reply #51 on: Today at 09:35:14 am
Lead Vocals & Guitar  : Paul McCartney (Beatles)
Guitar & Vocals : Paul Weller ( The Jam )
Guitar & Vocals : Paul Simon ( Simon & Garfunkel) 
Guitar & Vocals : Paul Rogers ( Free & Bad Company)
Guitar & Vocals : Paul Stanley ( Kiss )
Bass Guitar : Paulo Xisto Pinto ( Sepultara)
Drums : Paul Thompson ( Roxy Music )
Keyboards: Paul Raymond ( UFO )
Producer : Paul Oakenfold 



A supergroup can decide who plays and do the fuck they like 👍
Fortunes Always Hiding. 

And The Sun Shines Now

Quote from: Scaryscouse on August 25, 2011, 11:39:11 pm
Sex bombs to the left of me would be playboy bunnies to the right and here I am stuck in the middle with my pasty white bird.

Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Create a band with musicians who share your first name
Reply #52 on: Today at 09:51:32 am
I could only think of one Nick guitarist but theres a disproportionate number of Nick bassists (Strokes, Arctic Monkeys, QOTSA), very strange.
Online Shankly998

Re: Create a band with musicians who share your first name
Reply #53 on: Today at 10:49:12 am
John Lennon (Electric Guitar/Vocals)
John Bonham (Drums)
John Paul Jones (Bass)
John Coltrane (Saxophone)
(Elton) John (Piano/Vocals)
John Williams (Trombone)
John Denver (Acoustic Guitar)
John Prine (Guitar/Vocals)
John Fogherty (Gutar/Vocals)
John Entwhistle (Bass)
John Lydon (Vocals)
