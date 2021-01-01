You can say what you want, but it won't change my mind. I'm not telling you.
Vocals: Nick CaveGuitar: Nick Valensi (The Strokes)Bass: Nicky Wire (Manic Steet Preachers)Keyboards: Nick Baines (Kaiser Chiefs)Drums: Nick Mason (Pink Floyd)Tough to leave out Nick Berry and Nick Carter from the Backstreet Boys to be honest.
I'm not falling for that trick.
No Nick Drake?
people like big dick nick.
Im not hipster enough.First reserve for the bench behind Berry.
Sex bombs to the left of me would be playboy bunnies to the right and here I am stuck in the middle with my pasty white bird.
