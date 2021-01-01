« previous next »
Author Topic: Create a band with musicians who share your first name  (Read 17 times)

Create a band with musicians who share your first name
« on: Today at 04:20:53 pm »
Singer: Adam Ant
Guitar: Adam Horovitz (Beastie Boys)
Guitar: Adam Gontier (Three Days Grace)
Bass: Adam Clayton (U2)
Drums: Adam Perry (Bloodhound Gang)

