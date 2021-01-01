I've read the thread and apart from the deviation into crap players (let's face it we probably never saw the really crap players) I have to make a couple of changes, Balotelli has to be there and Aspas, Speedie (6 goals in 12 games) and Stewart (now I know he was drugged up and why) I'll let off the hook. I'd forgotten about Anelka and how we were relieved when Gerard passed on him after a year. Who can beat the new forward line, I'm tempted with Jimmy Carter but he was just anonymous, so welcome Joe
Roy Hodgson has no competitors for the managers job obviously, not even close
Charles Itandje (Benitez) Only remembered for one thing and the resulting Ezcema
Paul Konchesky (Hodgson) Never has a player been so let down by his mother
Neil Ruddock (Souness) Big daft stupid dickhead, poor driver
Torben Piechnik (Souness) Just not very good, probably a better Masseur
Julian Dicks (Souness) Bought to replicate (with Ruddock) the Kray twins, given Souness's worship of hardness, always going to be a pub landlord
Christian Poulsen (Hodgson) Seen as inferior to Jay Spearing, nuff said
Joe Cole (Hodgson) Exciting to be fair when signed, always felt wrong though, partly because Roy bought him
Charlie Adams (Dalglish) Very rarely have we bought a player because he took good corners
Nicholas Anelka (Houliier) The big sulk, a triumph of a 'strange' attitude over one of the most gifted players the PL has seen, he touched us for a moment with little effect
Mario Balotelli (Rogers) What was he thinking, let's face it we were again excited and believed that LFC as it is would sort Mario out-wrong
El Hadji Diouf (Houllier) Undroppable from this team, now(?) a goodwill ambassador (?), even Bob Carolgees would not employ him
As for Eric Meijer, how very dare you, the epitome of effort over talent (if you watched the reserves that is)
Not a bad team, just a strange, un-Liverpool like one