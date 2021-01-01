I've read the thread and apart from the deviation into crap players (let's face it we probably never saw the really crap players) I have to make a couple of changes, Balotelli has to be there and Aspas, Speedie (6 goals in 12 games) and Stewart (now I know he was drugged up and why) I'll let off the hook. I'd forgotten about Anelka and how we were relieved when Gerard passed on him after a year. Who can beat the new forward line, I'm tempted with Jimmy Carter but he was just anonymous, so welcome Joe



Roy Hodgson has no competitors for the managers job obviously, not even close





Charles Itandje (Benitez) Only remembered for one thing and the resulting Ezcema



Paul Konchesky (Hodgson) Never has a player been so let down by his mother

Neil Ruddock (Souness) Big daft stupid dickhead, poor driver

Torben Piechnik (Souness) Just not very good, probably a better Masseur

Julian Dicks (Souness) Bought to replicate (with Ruddock) the Kray twins, given Souness's worship of hardness, always going to be a pub landlord



Christian Poulsen (Hodgson) Seen as inferior to Jay Spearing, nuff said

Joe Cole (Hodgson) Exciting to be fair when signed, always felt wrong though, partly because Roy bought him

Charlie Adams (Dalglish) Very rarely have we bought a player because he took good corners



Nicholas Anelka (Houliier) The big sulk, a triumph of a 'strange' attitude over one of the most gifted players the PL has seen, he touched us for a moment with little effect

Mario Balotelli (Rogers) What was he thinking, let's face it we were again excited and believed that LFC as it is would sort Mario out-wrong

El Hadji Diouf (Houllier) Undroppable from this team, now(?) a goodwill ambassador (?), even Bob Carolgees would not employ him



As for Eric Meijer, how very dare you, the epitome of effort over talent (if you watched the reserves that is)



Not a bad team, just a strange, un-Liverpool like one