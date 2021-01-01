Rodgers' period alone stands stark for me as no real plan, poor judgement, poor handling of playersThat list. I forgot we had Moses on loan, I don't think that's a comment on my memory. Illori didn't really work out.Borini, baffling. Aspas and Alberto I'd say too soon and likely the best. Had some sympathy for Nuri Sahin being played in the wrong position.Super Mario still resounds like the kind of signing you'd see in someone else's drunken Football Manager 2012 game.I loved that first caretaker season under Kenny and was sad when we lost players like Maxi Rodriguez. I can sort of see / remember the Carroll saga as: he was on fire at Newcastle. We panicked over Torres. It almost made sense except the footballing logic just was not thereCharlie Adam, Downing and Carroll struck me as a team out the 4-4-2 era. You just couldn't see what dimensions they'd bring to the team. Thank god Suarez was Suarez, yknow?