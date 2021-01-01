the thread seems to have deviated to a, he was shit XI rather than I think what it was intended for
Yeah, it seems to have ended up being a collection of attempts at 'worst Liverpool player/XI' shouts - essentially an impossible exercise, but good clickbait for social media/ad sites (when posted in such places). The mentions of a handful of goalkeepers (Karius, Itandje, Mignolet, and James) seems to underline that people are coming at this from a variety of angles and with different criteria. There'll always be someone 'worse'.
From the thread title, I thought this was going to be more of a 'did they really play for Liverpool?' type thing - those players who played a sufficient amount of games for us to be recognised, but who the wider footballing world would clearly associate much more obviously with other clubs. Some who spring to mind for me are Paul Jones, Stephen Caulker, Christian Ziege, Nuri Sahin, Joe Cole, Robbie Keane, Nicholas Anelka, and Fernando Morientes.