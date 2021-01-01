« previous next »
Re: Most untypical Liverpool team
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 03:50:30 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 03:11:47 pm
the thread seems to have deviated to a, he was shit XI rather than I think what it was intended for

Yeah, it seems to have ended up being a collection of attempts at 'worst Liverpool player/XI' shouts - essentially an impossible exercise, but good clickbait for social media/ad sites (when posted in such places).  The mentions of a handful of goalkeepers (Karius, Itandje, Mignolet, and James) seems to underline that people are coming at this from a variety of angles and with different criteria.  There'll always be someone 'worse'.

From the thread title, I thought this was going to be more of a 'did they really play for Liverpool?' type thing - those players who played a sufficient amount of games for us to be recognised, but who the wider footballing world would clearly associate much more obviously with other clubs.  Some who spring to mind for me are Paul Jones, Stephen Caulker, Christian Ziege, Nuri Sahin, Joe Cole, Robbie Keane, Nicholas Anelka, and Fernando Morientes.
Re: Most untypical Liverpool team
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 03:52:42 pm »
Rodgers' period alone stands stark for me as no real plan, poor judgement, poor handling of players

https://www.lfchistory.net/Transfers/ByManager/25/1

That list. I forgot we had Moses on loan, I don't think that's a comment on my memory. Illori didn't really work out.

Borini, baffling. Aspas and Alberto I'd say too soon and likely the best. Had some sympathy for Nuri Sahin being played in the wrong position.

Super Mario still resounds like the kind of signing you'd see in someone else's drunken Football Manager 2012 game.

I loved that first caretaker season under Kenny and was sad when we lost players like Maxi Rodriguez. I can sort of see / remember the Carroll saga as: he was on fire at Newcastle. We panicked over Torres. It almost made sense except the footballing logic just was not there

Charlie Adam, Downing and Carroll struck me as a team out the 4-4-2 era. You just couldn't see what dimensions they'd bring to the team. Thank god Suarez was Suarez, yknow?
Re: Most untypical Liverpool team
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 03:59:00 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 03:52:42 pm
Rodgers' period alone stands stark for me as no real plan, poor judgement, poor handling of players

https://www.lfchistory.net/Transfers/ByManager/25/1

That list. I forgot we had Moses on loan, I don't think that's a comment on my memory. Illori didn't really work out.

Borini, baffling. Aspas and Alberto I'd say too soon and likely the best. Had some sympathy for Nuri Sahin being played in the wrong position.

Super Mario still resounds like the kind of signing you'd see in someone else's drunken Football Manager 2012 game.

I loved that first caretaker season under Kenny and was sad when we lost players like Maxi Rodriguez. I can sort of see / remember the Carroll saga as: he was on fire at Newcastle. We panicked over Torres. It almost made sense except the footballing logic just was not there

Charlie Adam, Downing and Carroll struck me as a team out the 4-4-2 era. You just couldn't see what dimensions they'd bring to the team. Thank god Suarez was Suarez, yknow?


that was a signing that reeked of a a manager out of his depth. He only knew his way around The Asda so we ended up with a player of that ilk.

Re: Most untypical Liverpool team
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 04:03:10 pm »
Attack, Attack, Attack Attack Attack! (badly).

                         Itandje

 Dicks        Ruddock   Ruddock          Konchesky

                 Ince       (Mark) Kennedy                             

    Diouf                                  Balloteli
                 Keane    Voronin
Re: Most untypical Liverpool team
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 04:33:06 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 03:52:42 pm
Charlie Adam, Downing and Carroll struck me as a team out the 4-4-2 era. You just couldn't see what dimensions they'd bring to the team. Thank god Suarez was Suarez, yknow?

For me it always looked as though the intention was to build the team around Andy Carroll (frighteningly), as all three players are/were capable of good delivery into the box. It almost felt like our game plan was to get the ball in to Carroll one way or another, and then have Suarez sniffing round for any knock downs.

Seems remarkable to think when you consider some of the players we currently have or have had in recent years.
Re: Most untypical Liverpool team
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 05:00:02 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:12:19 am
Karius is a fucking shit call. He's a  decent keeper, far better than Mignolet, James, Itandje

Karius was never better than Mignolet btw. It might be like comparing piss and shit but there we are.

EDIT: maybe slightly harsh on Migs
Re: Most untypical Liverpool team
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 05:08:33 pm »
Not 100% but what do people think of Craig Bellamy as a shout? Seems popular enough with Liverpool fans and was a decent enough player, but I remember him mumbling throught his interview when he returned in 2011, more-or-less saying that the return didn't mean much to him and that he'd been planning on joining Spurs.

He always spoke very openly about putting country before club also, which is obviously fine to think and say, but doesn't strike me as something you want to hear from a Liverpool player.
Re: Most untypical Liverpool team
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 05:08:41 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 04:33:06 pm
For me it always looked as though the intention was to build the team around Andy Carroll (frighteningly), as all three players are/were capable of good delivery into the box. It almost felt like our game plan was to get the ball in to Carroll one way or another, and then have Suarez sniffing round for any knock downs.

Seems remarkable to think when you consider some of the players we currently have or have had in recent years.

I always thought of it as a very old school approach from Kenny. The great in the air goal-scorer paired with brilliant playmaker.

Aldridge/Beardsley

Rush/Dalglish

Toshack/Keegan

In those systems there were also significant wingers to put in brilliant crosses. Unfortunately, despite the "Moneyball" talk, Downing was no Barnes/Highway. But I think it was less about building it around Carroll, but Carroll being a potential key figure in a balanced system that Dalglish favoured. If Carroll could have stayed fit, and we had genuinely good winger it wasn't too bad a plan, if not a little outdated. 
Re: Most untypical Liverpool team
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 05:14:55 pm »
Yeah, I don't think Karius was better than Mignolet at all. Migs made some memorable saves at important times and his penalty record is insanely good. Neither come close to Ali, of course.

Carroll for me was completely bizarre. You could see he was capable of being devastating, but seemed to spend most of his time lagging behind play, jogging somewhere between the halfway line and the box when he needed to be in the area getting on the end of crosses.
Re: Most untypical Liverpool team
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 05:23:49 pm »
Robbie Keane would be the captain of this team for me. Of all the players over the years, and theres been plenty of candidates, theres not been a player Ive felt has been more unfitting for this club. Just something utterly detestable about him and his stupd arm waving and constant face like a slapped arse.

As for goalies, I guess it will come down to shitness as much as anything, so maybe Bogdan, how was he ever a Liverpool player, just rubbish. 
Re: Most untypical Liverpool team
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 05:24:16 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 05:00:02 pm
Karius was never better than Mignolet btw. It might be like comparing piss and shit but there we are.

EDIT: maybe slightly harsh on Migs

Classy.
Re: Most untypical Liverpool team
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 05:48:45 pm »
Re: Most untypical Liverpool team
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 05:49:06 pm »
I usually manage to forget that Julien Dicks once played for us, then someone has to go and remind me...  :-\
Re: Most untypical Liverpool team
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 06:06:49 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 05:23:49 pm
As for goalies, I guess it will come down to shitness as much as anything, so maybe Bogdan, how was he ever a Liverpool player, just rubbish.

Ah yes, in terms of quality, the worst signing we've made post-Kenny's return. Just a hilarious, mind-bogglingly bad signing from the Rodgers scout report. I believe we also tried to sign Alex McCarthy based on one wordlie at Anfield.

(Not that Edwards hasn't had a few stinkers! Balotelli over Eto'o - or no one! - on a free will go down as one of the worst decisions this club has ever made.)
Re: Most untypical Liverpool team
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 06:10:36 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 06:06:49 pm
Ah yes, in terms of quality, the worst signing we've made post-Kenny's return. Just a hilarious, mind-bogglingly bad signing from the Rodgers scout report. I believe we also tried to sign Alex McCarthy based on one wordlie at Anfield.

(Not that Edwards hasn't had a few stinkers! Balotelli over Eto'o - or no one! - on a free will go down as one of the worst decisions this club has ever made.)

Eto'o was mega shit at that point though, to be fair. Doubt he'd have done much better for us. The problem we had back then was that we couldn't attract the biggest name with Rodgers in charge, who was relatively unheard of I'd imagine outside of England, despite our 13/14 season. If we had Klopp, Sanchez would have chosen us over Arsenal, 100%.
Re: Most untypical Liverpool team
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 06:21:14 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 06:10:36 pm
Eto'o was mega shit at that point though, to be fair. Doubt he'd have done much better for us. The problem we had back then was that we couldn't attract the biggest name with Rodgers in charge, who was relatively unheard of I'd imagine outside of England, despite our 13/14 season. If we had Klopp, Sanchez would have chosen us over Arsenal, 100%.

Eto'o, while a shadow of his former self, fared well enough at Chelsea, would have cost us a pittance, and at least allowed us to play our normal style. Balotelli never suited us on any level, from personality to footballing profile. An absolute shocker from everyone involved.
Re: Most untypical Liverpool team
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 06:31:36 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 05:48:45 pm
Humourless.

Yeah, I must have missed the joke :P
Re: Most untypical Liverpool team
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 06:34:59 pm »
Diomede.

Because he was a world cup winner, and Im not sure if he actually ever played for us!
Re: Most untypical Liverpool team
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 07:01:44 pm »
The lack of Jimmy Carter is sad.
Re: Most untypical Liverpool team
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 09:04:20 pm »
Hodgson as a manager


(note the a)
Re: Most untypical Liverpool team
« Reply #60 on: Today at 12:02:11 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 09:04:20 pm
Hodgson as a manager


(note the a)

Fuck imagine if you had Hicks Gillette and Purslow running the gaff as well
