UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP

rafathegaffa83

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Yesterday at 09:52:31 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:51:13 pm
I had high hopes for FFP but it wasn't adhered to strongly enough and clubs could afford lawyers to get them off on technicalities. This doesn't even allow that, a breach of the rules and clubs with unlimited money can just pay the tax/fine/whatever and be done with it. Like you say, competition bans, transfer bans etc should be the punishment, otherwise it's pointless and it reads like clubs with unlimited funds can get away with doing what they want. Pointless.

Same here
thaddeus

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Yesterday at 09:54:11 pm
It's a crappy compromise but does anyone think FFP or anything similar could ever be enforced against the richest and most powerful clubs?  PSG and Man City were both caught out in the early days (and fined - nothing more than a mild annoyance for the owners) but recently both have just taken the pee and relied on lawyers or gaining seats on powerful boards to make sure they're covered.

There's so many ways to move expenditure off the books or inflate incomes.  Expensive lawyers without morals don't seem hard to come by.

I'd settle for football fans and pundits just treating clubs like PSG and Man City as abominations and freak shows.  To think how many neutrals were backing Man City against us in the title race and would do so again this season.
rob1966

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Yesterday at 09:55:05 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 09:32:23 pm
No chance the ESL makes it cheaper for fans. It wasn't some revolutionary grass roots movement! It will be a fucking horrible shiny razzmatazz of shite and probably end up involving play-offs to decide a winner since there would be no European Cup knockout ties any more once we all play each other every season in a league.

I don't know what the solution to UEFA is, but the ESL was far from it, for me. And I don't think the clubs involved first time round will be in a rush to repeat the PR disaster of the last launch in any case.

I reckon the first attempt was a "lets see just how far we can go/what we can get away with" punt, to test the water. Now they know what is and isn't acceptable and they will tweak it to suit.

The ESL was only a replacement for the CL anyway (initially at least), so if they can sell an ESL/ESL2 to the clubs in the CL/Europa and to the national associations as a better alternative to UEFA, and with the nonsense that has gone on with City and PSG this week it shouldn't be hard, then it is a goer. FIFA will have to get on board or risk losing everything.

Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Yesterday at 09:38:06 pm
Is there a genuine concern here that our owners will say enough's enough?

Unless they sell to another Oil state like the Saudis, then who would buy us after this?
Max_powers

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Yesterday at 09:55:07 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:05:09 pm
This is probably a gift horse to them. They can make it clear how bad this is for every club outside of the 3 oil clubs, how UEFA are complicit and how the breakaway ESL, with qualification to appease those who cried last time, is now the only way to save the game..

The thing is, the cap actually hurts clubs like Everton, Leicester, Burnley and West Ham more than it hurts us, they are all above the 70% threshold, so it shouldn't be a hard sell

Look at the clubs that got severe punishments under FFP, its mostly clubs under severe financial distress and large debt. AC Milan got banned, Partizan Belgrade got banned, Red star got banned. City and PSG though? nah they did nothing wrong.

The Salary cap thing will only work if its set at fixed amount for the whole league, maybe all clubs in European comps. Possibly based on median revenue of a team. Then ban all that are over it and/or try to skirt the rules.
kasperoff

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Yesterday at 10:03:05 pm
The only way to hurt those teams is points reductions and competition bans. Money means nothing to them.
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Yesterday at 10:03:25 pm
This will do nothing to address the current unsustainable spending model.

If you are introducing a cap, you need a proper one for a pan-European competition that is fairly set at a level that doesn't offer workarounds for clubs with state benefactors or those from wealthy leagues. Football has by and large just been devastated by a global pandemic. It needs protections to reduce costs and prevent clubs from hoarding players, not tools with enough exceptions and opt-outs to create NBA-style super teams.  Penalties have to be actual deterrents that promote sustainability, rather than encourage largesse
PeterTheRed

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Yesterday at 10:12:15 pm
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 09:42:41 pm
The ESL is as bad for football as the oil clubs except in a different way. The one thing I still don't get is how those club thought they'd get away with creating a rogue elite league while at the same time staying in their domestic leagues that are tied to Uefa and their competitions. It still looks dodgy as fuck to me, that they came out with the announcement the way they did...

It was always a choice between two evils. Unfortunately, the worse evil won. It is only a matter of time before Man City will make a £200 million bid for Salah, and offer him £500-600,000 per week ...
Vote For Pedro

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Yesterday at 10:14:08 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:55:05 pm

Unless they sell to another Oil state like the Saudis, then who would buy us after this?

That's what worries me
Samie

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Yesterday at 10:31:58 pm
There was a rumour last year that some middle eastern guy offered Henry $1 billion last year for the club but he and FSG wanted more than that. I think we're valued closer to $2 billion. 
rob1966

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Yesterday at 10:35:26 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:31:58 pm
There was a rumour last year that some middle eastern guy offered Henry $1 billion last year for the club but he and FSG wanted more than that. I think we're valued closer to $2 billion. 

That'll be the day the club dies.
TepidT2O

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Yesterday at 10:35:50 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:31:58 pm
There was a rumour last year that some middle eastern guy offered Henry $1 billion last year for the club but he and FSG wanted more than that. I think we're valued closer to $2 billion. 
Thats unlikely to be true.  They have always been looking for minority investment.

Red bird bought a stake which values FSG zag over £5bn.  So you imagine Liverpool are well over £1.5bn of that.
RedSince86

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Yesterday at 10:41:50 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:31:58 pm
There was a rumour last year that some middle eastern guy offered Henry $1 billion last year for the club but he and FSG wanted more than that. I think we're valued closer to $2 billion.
It was the leader of Abu Dhabi, the cousin of Mansour.

https://www.arabianbusiness.com/sport/403094-liverpool-fc-owners-turn-down-26bn-bid-from-uae-royal
ToneLa

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Yesterday at 10:42:43 pm
"Minister without portfolio" should not exist
Red Berry

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Yesterday at 10:46:06 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:01:17 pm
European Super League now a nailed on certainty.

But what's the point if you're going to invite these very same clubs into the ESL? They need shutting out and fucking off altogether, but everything has its price.
Jookie

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Yesterday at 11:11:39 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:46:06 pm
But what's the point if you're going to invite these very same clubs into the ESL? They need shutting out and fucking off altogether, but everything has its price.

In ESL the traditional European superpowers hold the power and can potentially force more stringent financial restrictions on the oil clubs. At least more so than UEFA.

Choice seems like ESL where could stay competitive, but kill the football pyramid, or continue the status quo but see oil clubs have absolutely free reign to spend what they want
rossipersempre

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Yesterday at 11:21:38 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:31:58 pm
There was a rumour last year that some middle eastern guy offered Henry $1 billion last year for the club but he and FSG wanted more than that. I think we're valued closer to $2 billion. 
And the rest. Forbes has us valued at almost £3bn/$4.2bn
rossipersempre

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Yesterday at 11:26:25 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:46:06 pm
But what's the point if you're going to invite these very same clubs into the ESL? They need shutting out and fucking off altogether, but everything has its price.
I can see them being excluded. After all, City and PSG have zero European Cups and Chelsea recently equalling Notts Forests haul isnt going to get them an automatic invite especially after their FFP-blitzing spending sprees.
PeterTheRed

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Yesterday at 11:30:10 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:46:06 pm
But what's the point if you're going to invite these very same clubs into the ESL? They need shutting out and fucking off altogether, but everything has its price.

Who says that Man City, PSG and Chelsea must be invited to the ESL? Man City and Chelsea are not even the biggest clubs in their own cities (markets), and PSG are against the idea of the ESL anyway. You can easily create the ESL without the oil clubs ...
rafathegaffa83

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Yesterday at 11:39:46 pm
The references to a NBA-style cap + luxury tax are troubling, as the penalties in the NBA system are largely financial, and the system includes several exceptions such as the Larry Bird exception that allows teams to exceed the cap in order to re-sign their own free agents. I'm not sure such a system would work in a fair manner, as a draft system is used in North American sports and monetary transactions are rare. The NBA system has led to super teams based around a few key players, which makes the league fairly predictable, provided you have 2-3 superstars. Also the CL is a competition based on qualification, so a lot of teams won't be subject to the same rules every single year if they fail to qualify.

If they want a cap based on revenue, it should also include transfer fees as well as salaries, which could help reduce costs. The deterrents should be punitive. For example, a real deterrent would be that if the cap is exceeded, a team would have their allowable percentage reduced by a set amount (perhaps on a sliding scale depending on how much over the cap, they've gone) the following season or whenever they next qualify. That would give teams a one-time or limited opportunity to weather a downturn or make a one-off run, but would create a disincentive for largesse. The entire system also needs an independent auditor, which is one thing for an eighteen or twenty team league, and another for a competition that has 80 teams qualify.

Penalties for repeat offenders or parties that breach financial regulations should be severe: squad reductions, transfer bans, competition bans. Fines are not a deterrent for the petro clubs. There also needs to be a solution that prevents the type of neverending appeals process that Man City employs to avoid punishment. The entire idea needs to be based on sustainability. Naturally, the UK media for one will blather on about stupid arguments about 'competition' (code for new wealthy parties purchasing clubs) and owners pocketing revenues, but a true system of competition stops the accumulation of players by a few sides and the same four semi-finalists every year.
Tesco tearaway∗

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Yesterday at 11:55:29 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:49:02 pm
That is the day I walk away from Liverpool Football Club.
Yup; me too  :(
thejbs

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Today at 12:15:16 am
This clears the way for the Saudis to enter the arena. Football, as we know it, is dead.
kezzy

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Today at 01:12:43 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:08:05 pm
This is basically just UEFA saying that you can spend more money than you should be allowed to if you want, just give us some money as well to make up for it. Just pretty much openly asking for bribes.

UEFA as per usual looking after themselves. If that wasn't the case, the punishment would be points deductions, transfer bans and competition bans.


This in a nutshell. 
Peabee

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Today at 01:36:54 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 06:44:27 pm
So basically if you're owned by an oil state with unlimited money you can now freely push your wages as high as you like and just throw a bit extra in a pot afterwards without a care in the world.

Nice earner for UEFA too. This solves nothing, the "tax" will just be budgeted in by the oil-state owned clubs.
G Richards

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Today at 01:59:24 am
Its an admission that FFP is unenforceable, or at least, that they are unable or unwilling to do it. Probably a mixture of all of the above. Transgressors will spend unlimited amounts in lawyers, as Man City demonstrated, and UEFA going down this route will give them free rein, and will likely mean more scope for corruption at UEFA.

Basically, UEFA is showing, again, that they are not fit for purpose.

The ESL was a cack handed attempt by European powerhouses to keep in touch with the oil clubs, financially speaking. It was a surprisingly bad effort, that lacked PR and skill, and as soon as the court of public opinion went against it, it folded rather quickly.

However, the underlying conditions that led to ESL have not gone away. Indeed, it looks like they are being strengthened.

I expect a new format to come to the fore soon. It will need to give better thought as to who is included, and it will need to tip its hat at sporting integrity and not be a closed shop, although ironically football at the highest level is already pretty much a closed shop.

With the right consultation and PR, it will fly. UEFA will threaten all sorts, but they will be circumvented by a new organization that will simply not recognize their jurisdiction. They are bloated and corrupt, and quite unfit for purpose. Soon enough they will be stuck with Man City, PSG, and numerous assorted also-rans, while the true giants of the game pull away.

Im not altogether sure it will be right, but more an unserstandabke offshoot of an unacceptable current reality. Im pretty sure it will happen, in one guise or another.
JRed

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Today at 06:40:54 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:30:33 pm
One step closer to the ESL without the oil clubs ...
That is the only way to save the game now.
jillc

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Today at 06:45:21 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:40:54 am
That is the only way to save the game now.

I can't believe people are still saying stuff like this, it won't save the game just a certain number of clubs who don't have oil rich owners, the other clubs will continue to be left behind.
JRed

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Today at 06:46:46 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:45:21 am
I can't believe people are still saying stuff like this, it won't save the game just a certain number of clubs who don't have oil rich owners, the other clubs will continue to be left behind.
The other clubs are going to be left behind now, and by the other clubs I mean every club that is not owned by an oil rich state.
Hoenheim

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Today at 06:47:29 am
Unless the fines are distributed to the rest of the teams in the league this is entirely bullshit.
jillc

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Today at 06:54:40 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:46:46 am
The other clubs are going to be left behind now, and by the other clubs I mean every club that is not owned by an oil rich state.

Yes that much we know. But that so called super league did nothing to undress the balance that exists in football and even we are in a better position than other clubs in the league. If you want use a bold phrase like save the game, super leagues need to be abolished, and football needs to act to allow every club to grow naturally. Not just a select few who get invited.
JRed

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Today at 06:57:02 am
Quote from: Hoenheim on Today at 06:47:29 am
Unless the fines are distributed to the rest of the teams in the league this is entirely bullshit.
I reckon the fines will be distributed , not to other teams but between the Uefa officials. I cant believe the clubs will let uefa get away with this. It literally only benefits PSG and Man City. It gives them free reign to spend as much as they want and restricts all the other other clubs. I cant understand why Uefa are so keen to destroy the game.
JRed

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Today at 06:58:37 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:54:40 am
Yes that much we know. But that so called super league did nothing to undress the balance that exists in football and even we are in a better position than other clubs in the league. If you want use a bold phrase like save the game, super leagues need to be abolished, and football needs to act to allow every club to grow naturally. Not just a select few who get invited.
Fair enough the ESL definitely needed more inclusivity but that is all. The champions league is not really inclusive tho is it? Only in a theoretical sense, not in reality.
