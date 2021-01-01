Its an admission that FFP is unenforceable, or at least, that they are unable or unwilling to do it. Probably a mixture of all of the above. Transgressors will spend unlimited amounts in lawyers, as Man City demonstrated, and UEFA going down this route will give them free rein, and will likely mean more scope for corruption at UEFA.
Basically, UEFA is showing, again, that they are not fit for purpose.
The ESL was a cack handed attempt by European powerhouses to keep in touch with the oil clubs, financially speaking. It was a surprisingly bad effort, that lacked PR and skill, and as soon as the court of public opinion went against it, it folded rather quickly.
However, the underlying conditions that led to ESL have not gone away. Indeed, it looks like they are being strengthened.
I expect a new format to come to the fore soon. It will need to give better thought as to who is included, and it will need to tip its hat at sporting integrity and not be a closed shop, although ironically football at the highest level is already pretty much a closed shop.
With the right consultation and PR, it will fly. UEFA will threaten all sorts, but they will be circumvented by a new organization that will simply not recognize their jurisdiction. They are bloated and corrupt, and quite unfit for purpose. Soon enough they will be stuck with Man City, PSG, and numerous assorted also-rans, while the true giants of the game pull away.
Im not altogether sure it will be right, but more an unserstandabke offshoot of an unacceptable current reality. Im pretty sure it will happen, in one guise or another.