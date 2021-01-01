« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP  (Read 2161 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,755
  • Dutch Class
Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
« Reply #80 on: Today at 09:52:31 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:51:13 pm
I had high hopes for FFP but it wasn't adhered to strongly enough and clubs could afford lawyers to get them off on technicalities. This doesn't even allow that, a breach of the rules and clubs with unlimited money can just pay the tax/fine/whatever and be done with it. Like you say, competition bans, transfer bans etc should be the punishment, otherwise it's pointless and it reads like clubs with unlimited funds can get away with doing what they want. Pointless.

Same here
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,993
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
« Reply #81 on: Today at 09:54:11 pm »
It's a crappy compromise but does anyone think FFP or anything similar could ever be enforced against the richest and most powerful clubs?  PSG and Man City were both caught out in the early days (and fined - nothing more than a mild annoyance for the owners) but recently both have just taken the pee and relied on lawyers or gaining seats on powerful boards to make sure they're covered.

There's so many ways to move expenditure off the books or inflate incomes.  Expensive lawyers without morals don't seem hard to come by.

I'd settle for football fans and pundits just treating clubs like PSG and Man City as abominations and freak shows.  To think how many neutrals were backing Man City against us in the title race and would do so again this season.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,862
Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
« Reply #82 on: Today at 09:55:05 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 09:32:23 pm
No chance the ESL makes it cheaper for fans. It wasn't some revolutionary grass roots movement! It will be a fucking horrible shiny razzmatazz of shite and probably end up involving play-offs to decide a winner since there would be no European Cup knockout ties any more once we all play each other every season in a league.

I don't know what the solution to UEFA is, but the ESL was far from it, for me. And I don't think the clubs involved first time round will be in a rush to repeat the PR disaster of the last launch in any case.

I reckon the first attempt was a "lets see just how far we can go/what we can get away with" punt, to test the water. Now they know what is and isn't acceptable and they will tweak it to suit.

The ESL was only a replacement for the CL anyway (initially at least), so if they can sell an ESL/ESL2 to the clubs in the CL/Europa and to the national associations as a better alternative to UEFA, and with the nonsense that has gone on with City and PSG this week it shouldn't be hard, then it is a goer. FIFA will have to get on board or risk losing everything.

Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 09:38:06 pm
Is there a genuine concern here that our owners will say enough's enough?

Unless they sell to another Oil state like the Saudis, then who would buy us after this?
Logged

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,063
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
« Reply #83 on: Today at 09:55:07 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:05:09 pm
This is probably a gift horse to them. They can make it clear how bad this is for every club outside of the 3 oil clubs, how UEFA are complicit and how the breakaway ESL, with qualification to appease those who cried last time, is now the only way to save the game..

The thing is, the cap actually hurts clubs like Everton, Leicester, Burnley and West Ham more than it hurts us, they are all above the 70% threshold, so it shouldn't be a hard sell

Look at the clubs that got severe punishments under FFP, its mostly clubs under severe financial distress and large debt. AC Milan got banned, Partizan Belgrade got banned, Red star got banned. City and PSG though? nah they did nothing wrong.

The Salary cap thing will only work if its set at fixed amount for the whole league, maybe all clubs in European comps. Possibly based on median revenue of a team. Then ban all that are over it and/or try to skirt the rules.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 