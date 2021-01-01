« previous next »
Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Reply #40
But only 2 clubs will be able to compete long term, if this carries on. Even United have their limits, and they are well short of where Abu Dhabi and Qatar can go if they need to. Abramovich's spending seems to be partly dictated by how into it he is that year but I don't think even his ego will lead Chelsea into a financial war against the Oil states if it comes to it long term.  And this is why the ESL idea solves nothing with those fuckers involved. Are UEFA really controlled by Qatar now?
Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Reply #41
Do Madrid and Barca still want us to join their new league? Would have preferred the ESL to what Uefa have unleashed.
Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Reply #42
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 08:05:00 pm
They are an "oil club" to all intents and purposes

Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 08:08:46 pm
And much of Abramovich's wealth came from oil, through Sibneft, when Russia's national assets were being neatly sold off to the oligarchs.

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:09:17 pm
Chelsea are an oil club as well, oil is where his wealth came from, but Abramovich is small fry compared to Abu Dhabi and Qatar, Mansoor has more personal wealth than him and the family has 50 times the wealth.

Sorry, yeah, I just automatically think state funded whenever somebody mentions oil clubs.

Rob, I know what you mean but they've all been sportswashing and their effect on football has been the same, so in that respect, they're just as bad.
Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Reply #43
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 08:14:16 pm
I agree UEFA stink of corruption and damage the integrity of the game (as does FIFA).

But Im not sure what FSG could do, or would be prepared to do regarding sportswashing. I also dont think the Super League is more likely because of UEFAs announcement.



Barca, Real and Juve are still in it. FSG and the Glazers know this is just a way to allow the sportswashers to take the piss even more, Bayern can't compete. Us, Utd , Arsenal and Spurs, Bayern, Dortmund and RB Leipzig, Roma, Juve, AC, Inter, Ajax, Lyon, Lille, Porto, Benfica, Barca, Real, Atleti. That's a lot of powerful clubs and big names in their own countries, with literally tens of millions of supporters around the globe following us Utd, Barca and Real alone. They can sell the ESL for billions and people will watch.

If you build it, they will come.
Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Reply #44
They would be better off focusing the regulations on squad size, number of transfers in any one seasons and money spent on youth players in any one season.  You'll have way more success trying to even the playing field by focusing on those areas.  If you can only register 18 players then who cares if you can spend unlimited money as it's still only 18 players.  If you can only make say 3 transfers a window then again who cares how much you can spend if you can only get at most 3.  They'll never make financial regulations work when you have owners that are basically governments of other nations unless you want the FBI or US Department of Justice to be the ones in charge which is while it would be comical is a non-starter.
Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Reply #45
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:18:01 pm
Sorry, yeah, I just automatically think state funded whenever somebody mentions oil clubs.

Rob, I know what you mean but they've all been sportswashing and their effect on football has been the same, so in that respect, they're just as bad.

I personally see Abu Dhabi and Qatar as worse as, even though it was shit what he did, Chelsea actually worked within the rules IIRC and I think he wanted Chelsea to be self sufficient, City and PSG have just blatantly cheated and laughed about it. Of course, he can now just "loan" them more money if he feels like it.

I'm not even sure if Roman was sportswashing, or it was a way to ensure his own safety, I'm not sure if Putin is his mate or hates him.
Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Reply #46
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 08:15:53 pm
But only 2 clubs will be able to compete long term, if this carries on. Even United have their limits, and they are well short of where Abu Dhabi and Qatar can go if they need to. Abramovich's spending seems to be partly dictated by how into it he is that year but I don't think even his ego will lead Chelsea into a financial war against the Oil states if it comes to it long term.  And this is why the ESL idea solves nothing with those fuckers involved. Are UEFA really controlled by Qatar now?

Do you really think only Roman's money is involved in Chelsea?  Just based on his court case with Berezovsky the odds of this being true are basically slim to none.
Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Reply #47
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:25:23 pm
I personally see Abu Dhabi and Qatar as worse as, even though it was shit what he did, Chelsea actually worked within the rules IIRC and I think he wanted Chelsea to be self sufficient, City and PSG have just blatantly cheated and laughed about it. Of course, he can now just "loan" them more money if he feels like it.

Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Reply #48
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 08:25:41 pm
Do you really think only Roman's money is involved in Chelsea?  Just based on his court case with Berezovsky the odds of this being true are basically slim to none.

I missed that, is there funding coming from other dodgy sources?
Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Reply #49
No - I never really followed that court case - what did it tell us then?
Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Reply #50
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 08:26:43 pm


FFP didn't exist when he bought Chelsea. As far as I know, he just did what Jack Walker did with Blackburn, throwing his own wealth at the club.
Re: UEFA Salary Cap to replace FFP
Reply #51
