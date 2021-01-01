« previous next »
Premier League matchday 1 13/14/15 August

Premier League matchday 1 13/14/15 August
FRIDAY 13TH AUGUST

Brentford V Arsenal (20:00 Sky Sports)

SATURDAY 14TH AUGUST

Manchester United V Leeds United (12:30 BT Sports)
Burnley V Brighton & Hove Albion (15:00 Not on legal TV in the UK)
Chelsea V Crystal Palace (15:00 Not on legal TV in the UK)
Everton V Southampton (15:00 Not on legal TV in the UK)
Leicester City V Wolverhampton Wanderers (15:00 Not on legal TV in the UK)
Watford V Aston Villa (15:00 Not on legal TV in the UK)
Norwich City V Liverpool (17:30 Sky Sports)

SUNDAY 15TH AUGUST

Newcastle United V West Ham United (14:00 Sky Sports)
Tottenham Hotspur V Manchester City (16:30 Sky Sports)

Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 01:58:04 am
.



Premier League matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/live-premier-league-football-on-tv.html (& www.live-footballontv.com)

Premier League matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/england/premier-league


60+ Stream sites & match highlights sites + more info for the 2021/22 season : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

^ aka the pinned 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread in the 'General Football and Sport' section of RAWK.


For live scores, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, info, stats and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/premier-league

Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com


www.premierleague.com : https://twitter.com/premierleague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021%E2%80%9322_Premier_League : www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football
Re: Premier League matchday 1 13/14/15 August
If anyone wants to get involved in the Premier League predictions for 21/22, you can sign up here https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348983.0 with predictions here https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349035.0 Make sure you use the sign up thread before posting predictions so I know you are participating.

For the LFC prediction league, join in here https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.0
Re: Premier League matchday 1 13/14/15 August
Didn't notice the existing thread  :duh
Re: Premier League matchday 1 13/14/15 August
Don't worry yours is better Barney :D

We'll just migrate to this one
Re: Premier League matchday 1 13/14/15 August
Really poor OP.
Re: Premier League matchday 1 13/14/15 August
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 11:05:44 am
Don't worry yours is better Barney :D

We'll just migrate to this one

Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:06:08 am
Really poor OP.

I think it's much more professional looking than the other abomination.
Re: Premier League matchday 1 13/14/15 August
Chuck some kick off times on there and collaborate with Jason for some streaming links and it's one of the greatest OPs ever
Re: Premier League matchday 1 13/14/15 August
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 12:35:23 pm
Chuck some kick off times on there and collaborate with Jason for some streaming links and it's one of the greatest OPs ever

What do I win?
Re: Premier League matchday 1 13/14/15 August
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:06:08 am
Really poor OP.

 ;D

Dave needs to throw some club crests on his
Re: Premier League matchday 1 13/14/15 August
This one is much better.  Times and tv channels.  ;D
Re: Premier League matchday 1 13/14/15 August
was watching premier league years last night

some of the opening day results can be a bit mad
hoping for more of the same this weekend (except for us obviously)
Re: Premier League matchday 1 13/14/15 August
some big derbys or grudge matches in this opening week:

the red rose/white rose derby
the west/saaarf London derby
the teams called United who aren't Mancs derby
the half-decent midlands teams that aren't in Birmingham derby
the which-team-is-the-bigger-bitch-to-LFC derby
the Suarez-is-gonna-get-ya grudge match

and, of course, the Harry Kane derby.
Re: Premier League matchday 1 13/14/15 August
Going to be weird not having every single match on legal telly again, although I will probably have more of a life as a result!
Re: Premier League matchday 1 13/14/15 August
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 09:40:25 am
Going to be weird not having every single match on legal telly again, although I will probably have more of a life as a result!

Personally quite happy about this.

I like a few 3 pms and makes MOTD a better watch when you haven't seen as many games.

I am surprised though- would have thought that would have been a massive cash cow for the likes of Prime, Sky etc
Re: Premier League matchday 1 13/14/15 August
Annoyingly at a friends for our game and he's not into football. Might have to sneak it on the tablet and keep an eye on it.

Looking forward to tonights match though, very hard to predict how it will go.
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:45:33 am
Annoyingly at a friends for our game and he's not into football.


You sure he's a friend?
Re: Premier League matchday 1 13/14/15 August
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 09:43:33 am
Personally quite happy about this.

I like a few 3 pms and makes MOTD a better watch when you haven't seen as many games.

I am surprised though- would have thought that would have been a massive cash cow for the likes of Prime, Sky etc

Not allowed to show any live football in the the UK on TV from 3 - 5.15 or something. Not sure on the exact times, but I'm sure it's around that.
Re: Premier League matchday 1 13/14/15 August
The first three TV games look like humdingers. Brentford a good football side, first Premier League game for them and in front of their first full house at a new stadium. Man United-Leeds - big grudge game and Bielsa will always go for it. Norwich-Liverpool two good footballing sides. These should all be good football games.

Spurs-Man City could be interesting. Nuno got a decent record against City who've lost their two games at that stadium.
Re: Premier League matchday 1 13/14/15 August
No Aubameyang or Lacazette for Arsenal tonight according to Ornstein, both are unwell.
Re: Premier League matchday 1 13/14/15 August
Having Arsenal as the first game should be the same every year. Always on the verge of doing something embarrassing
Re: Premier League matchday 1 13/14/15 August
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 01:02:57 pm
No Aubameyang or Lacazette for Arsenal tonight according to Ornstein, both are unwell.

I believe this article started this rumour.

https://theathletic.com/news/aubameyang-lacazette-arsenal-brentford/usW8R9ojYgKi

The Athletic understands both forwards are not available for Friday's game against Brentford as they are unwell.

That sounds almost made up. But then again why would they lie and risk their reputation.
Need to know for the Fantasy team godammit, have Auba as captain.
Re: Premier League matchday 1 13/14/15 August
Nothing from any network regarding Auba. Starting to think it's bollocks and that he will start tonight.
Re: Premier League matchday 1 13/14/15 August
OK, here's the scores . . .

FRIDAY 13TH AUGUST

Brentford 0-2 Arsenal (

SATURDAY 14TH AUGUST

Manchester United 1-1 Leeds United
Burnley 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion
Chelsea 3-0 Crystal Palace
Everton 1-0 Southampton
Leicester City 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Watford 0-2 Aston Villa
Norwich City 0-3 Liverpool

SUNDAY 15TH AUGUST

Newcastle United 2-1 West Ham United
Tottenham Hotspur 1-4 Manchester City
Re: Premier League matchday 1 13/14/15 August
Sign up for the Premier League predictions competition  :wave

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348983.0
Re: Premier League matchday 1 13/14/15 August
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:54:25 pm
Sign up for the Premier League predictions competition  :wave

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348983.0
OK Barney, will do.
Re: Premier League matchday 1 13/14/15 August
Quote from: telekon on Today at 03:01:26 pm
Nothing from any network regarding Auba. Starting to think it's bollocks and that he will start tonight.

Alright, official PL Fantasy now has Auba on 25% chance to start due to "illness". 

Late swap in the team it is then. ;D
Re: Premier League matchday 1 13/14/15 August
I heard a rumor Brentford were going to start their Bee team.
Re: Premier League matchday 1 13/14/15 August
I swear I say this every opening game, but that is the worst Arsenal lineup Ive ever seen.
Re: Premier League matchday 1 13/14/15 August
Extremely young Arsenal side. Think Arteta has realised he may as well go all in on it now. Excited to see Balogun.
Re: Premier League matchday 1 13/14/15 August
I'm interested to see how Balogun does at this level, he's been highly-rated for a while and looked a good prospect at academy level.

It's nice to see Sergi Canos back in the PL having had a taste of it with us a few years ago. Fancy Brentford to get a result tonight.
Re: Premier League matchday 1 13/14/15 August
Where are the old farts up front?
Re: Premier League matchday 1 13/14/15 August
FRIDAY 13TH AUGUST

Brentford V Arsenal (20:00 Sky Sports) 0-0

SATURDAY 14TH AUGUST

Manchester United V Leeds United (12:30 BT Sports) 0-0
Burnley V Brighton & Hove Albion (15:00 Not on legal TV in the UK) 0-0
Chelsea V Crystal Palace (15:00 Not on legal TV in the UK) 0-0
Everton V Southampton (15:00 Not on legal TV in the UK) 0-0
Leicester City V Wolverhampton Wanderers (15:00 Not on legal TV in the UK) 0-0
Watford V Aston Villa (15:00 Not on legal TV in the UK) 0-0
Norwich City V Liverpool (17:30 Sky Sports) 0-8

SUNDAY 15TH AUGUST

Newcastle United V West Ham United (14:00 Sky Sports) 0-0
Tottenham Hotspur V Manchester City (16:30 Sky Sports) 0-0
Re: Premier League matchday 1 13/14/15 August
Buzzing at this line up . Lokonga White Martinelli. And especially Balogun, this kid is the real deal. Stick Saka and Odegaard in there, get rid of auba laca etc. Thats the way forward.
Re: Premier League matchday 1 13/14/15 August
Sky kissing the PGMOL's arse for access again.
