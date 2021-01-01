FRIDAY 13TH AUGUST
Brentford V Arsenal (20:00 Sky Sports)
SATURDAY 14TH AUGUST
Manchester United V Leeds United (12:30 BT Sports)
Burnley V Brighton & Hove Albion (15:00 Not on legal TV in the UK)
Chelsea V Crystal Palace (15:00 Not on legal TV in the UK)
Everton V Southampton (15:00 Not on legal TV in the UK)
Leicester City V Wolverhampton Wanderers (15:00 Not on legal TV in the UK)
Watford V Aston Villa (15:00 Not on legal TV in the UK)
Norwich City V Liverpool (17:30 Sky Sports)
SUNDAY 15TH AUGUST
Newcastle United V West Ham United (14:00 Sky Sports)
Tottenham Hotspur V Manchester City (16:30 Sky Sports)
some big derbys or grudge matches in this opening week:
the red rose/white rose derby
the west/saaarf London derby
the teams called United who aren't Mancs derby
the half-decent midlands teams that aren't in Birmingham derby
the which-team-is-the-bigger-bitch-to-LFC derby
the Suarez-is-gonna-get-ya grudge match
and, of course, the Harry Kane derby.