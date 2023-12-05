« previous next »
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #680 on: December 5, 2023, 11:38:03 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on December  4, 2023, 01:00:15 pm
I'd have thought Graham Potter would have been keen on a job like Sheffield United, can't see anywhere else he might get offered a job anytime soon.
Potter can do a lot better than Sheffield United.  I can't see anyone keeping them up this season so why get a job where you'll have a relegation on your CV?  Potter will hold out until the likes of a West Ham get fed up of Moyes.
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #681 on: December 5, 2023, 12:05:33 pm »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on December  5, 2023, 11:38:03 am
Potter can do a lot better than Sheffield United.  I can't see anyone keeping them up this season so why get a job where you'll have a relegation on your CV?  Potter will hold out until the likes of a West Ham get fed up of Moyes.

Maybe if it was Leicester or Leeds who come up and were struggling and there was a decent budget in place, but Sheff United were set up to fail before the season started.

No doubt they'll get a reaction tomorrow but they're going down.
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #682 on: December 6, 2023, 11:52:15 pm »
Steve Cooper surely in the hot seat now.
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #683 on: December 7, 2023, 07:17:25 am »
Roy Hodgson must be under pressure too? Would love it if we got him the sack on Saturday.

Palace are also the kind of club I could see Potter going to, which would be funny given their weird rivalry with Brighton.
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #684 on: December 7, 2023, 05:15:09 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on December  7, 2023, 07:17:25 am
Roy Hodgson must be under pressure too? Would love it if we got him the sack on Saturday.

Palace are also the kind of club I could see Potter going to, which would be funny given their weird rivalry with Brighton.

As is the case with us, still plenty of chance of him getting the sack and a fans favourite to return to whip up the crowd. Whats Alan Pardew up to lately?
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #685 on: December 7, 2023, 09:51:20 pm »
Quote from: Rafas3leggedtable on December  7, 2023, 05:15:09 pm
As is the case with us, still plenty of chance of him getting the sack and a fans favourite to return to whip up the crowd. Whats Alan Pardew up to lately?
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #686 on: December 7, 2023, 09:55:14 pm »
Quote from: Terry's Chocolate Orange on December  7, 2023, 09:51:20 pm

He was such a prick. Those stories that came out about how he thought he was some kind of god and would bully people and steal people's food and stuff because he was 'the king', if true, suggests he is a loathsome individual
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #687 on: December 7, 2023, 10:11:17 pm »
Ange getting worried?
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #688 on: December 8, 2023, 11:17:51 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on December  7, 2023, 07:17:25 am
Palace are also the kind of club I could see Potter going to, which would be funny given their weird rivalry with Brighton.

Think they would be a good fit.  The only issue for him would be their scouting vs Brighton, who are streets ahead.
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #689 on: December 8, 2023, 11:24:47 am »
Quote from: tubby on December  8, 2023, 11:17:51 am
Think they would be a good fit.  The only issue for him would be their scouting vs Brighton, who are streets ahead.

Indeed. You could probably say the same about every club Potter has a reasonable chance of attracting though! That is unless Brighton would have him back once De Zerbi moves on.
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #690 on: December 8, 2023, 11:48:06 am »
Quote from: tubby on December  8, 2023, 11:17:51 am
Think they would be a good fit.  The only issue for him would be their scouting vs Brighton, who are streets ahead.

Yeah forward thinking manager though Spurs might be on his list if their form continues.

Steve Cooper is an interesting one too if Forest sack him as he is clearly a good manager/coach.
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #691 on: Today at 02:18:23 pm »
Cooper getting sacked, to be replaced by Nuno.

Such a nothing decision. Wouldnt at all be surprised if hes gone by the end of the season too.
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #692 on: Today at 08:34:15 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 02:18:23 pm
Cooper getting sacked, to be replaced by Nuno.

Such a nothing decision. Wouldnt at all be surprised if hes gone by the end of the season too.

Another victim of his own success - got Forest promoted against all expectations, did well last season with essentially an entirely new squad, and then gets fired at the first sign of trouble.

Risky decision too, since the vast majority of Forest fans love Cooper and are fuming, so the knives are going to be out for Nuno if he doesn't immediately hit the ground running.

Reminds me a bit of the Bielsa situation with Leeds, which didn't work out too well for them.
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #693 on: Today at 11:14:55 pm »
Seems pointless to sack him now. They aren't going down this season
