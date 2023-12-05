Cooper getting sacked, to be replaced by Nuno.



Such a nothing decision. Wouldnt at all be surprised if hes gone by the end of the season too.



Another victim of his own success - got Forest promoted against all expectations, did well last season with essentially an entirely new squad, and then gets fired at the first sign of trouble.Risky decision too, since the vast majority of Forest fans love Cooper and are fuming, so the knives are going to be out for Nuno if he doesn't immediately hit the ground running.Reminds me a bit of the Bielsa situation with Leeds, which didn't work out too well for them.