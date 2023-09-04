« previous next »
The Sack Race

Re: The Sack Race
September 4, 2023, 05:53:43 pm
Quote from: AnfieldRD19 on September  4, 2023, 04:34:06 pm
From SkyBet

Sean Dyche  6/4
Paul Heckingbottom  9/2
Rob Edwards  7/1
Marco Silva  9/1
Steve Cooper  10/1
Andoni Iraola  12/1
David Moyes  12/1
Gary O'Neil  12/1
Eddie Howe  16/1
Vincent Kompany  16/1

Not a bad payout, that.

What's David Moyes doing at 12/1 ???? They've had a great start & he actually won them a trophy last season.
Re: The Sack Race
September 4, 2023, 06:05:23 pm
I get teams panic, but mad that the Luton manager would be third favourite when they have by far the lowest budget and worst side. There must be 0 expectation and even beating Derby's record would be good going.
Re: The Sack Race
September 4, 2023, 06:12:41 pm
How the current bridge commander of Death Star FC, Eddie Howe with his fat head (and increasingly sweaty neck) isn't the bookies' odds-on favourite for the chop, escapes me.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Re: The Sack Race
September 4, 2023, 06:39:18 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on September  4, 2023, 05:53:43 pm
What's David Moyes doing at 12/1 ???? They've had a great start & he actually won them a trophy last season.

Yeah that one didn't make any sense. Kompany at 16/1 also seemed a little too high to me. Paddy's looks to have more reliable odds

Sean Dyche    9/4
Paul Heckingbottom    9/2
Rob Edwards    9/1 
Marco Silva    9/1
Vincent Kompany    10/1
Eddie Howe    11/1
Gary O'Neil    12/1
Andoni Iraola    14/1
Mauricio Pochettino    14/1
Roy Hodgson    16/1
Steve Cooper    20/1
Re: The Sack Race
September 4, 2023, 07:07:43 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on September  4, 2023, 05:53:43 pm
What's David Moyes doing at 12/1 ???? They've had a great start & he actually won them a trophy last season.

Been more than a bit in the papers of dispute between him and the Director of Football, Steidten...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: The Sack Race
September 4, 2023, 07:11:29 pm
Quote from: AnfieldRD19 on September  4, 2023, 04:34:06 pm
From SkyBet

Sean Dyche  6/4
Paul Heckingbottom  9/2
Rob Edwards  7/1
Marco Silva  9/1
Steve Cooper  10/1
Andoni Iraola  12/1
David Moyes  12/1
Gary O'Neil  12/1
Eddie Howe  16/1
Vincent Kompany  16/1

Not a bad payout, that.
No Ten Hag there? if no manager gone around dec money on him would be interesting
Luton not getting rid of edwards he been good just lack of talent.
Re: The Sack Race
September 4, 2023, 07:24:01 pm
Beheddie Howe is 20/1 on Hills for the next manager to leave.
Re: The Sack Race
September 4, 2023, 07:25:33 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on September  4, 2023, 07:11:29 pm
No Ten Hag there? if no manager gone around dec money on him would be interesting
Luton not getting rid of edwards he been good just lack of talent.

He's just not in the top 10. He's 22s on Hills.
Can't see there being no sackings by Christmas.
Re: The Sack Race
September 4, 2023, 07:27:03 pm
Quote from: AnfieldRD19 on September  4, 2023, 06:39:18 pm
Yeah that one didn't make any sense. Kompany at 16/1 also seemed a little too high to me. Paddy's looks to have more reliable odds

Sean Dyche    9/4
Paul Heckingbottom    9/2
Rob Edwards    9/1 
Marco Silva    9/1
Vincent Kompany    10/1
Eddie Howe    11/1
Gary O'Neil    12/1
Andoni Iraola    14/1
Mauricio Pochettino    14/1
Roy Hodgson    16/1
Steve Cooper    20/1

If you think 16s is high, what's your opinion on the 40s Hills are offering  :D

I'm not being paid by Hills for this
Re: The Sack Race
September 4, 2023, 07:29:47 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on September  4, 2023, 06:05:23 pm
I get teams panic, but mad that the Luton manager would be third favourite when they have by far the lowest budget and worst side. There must be 0 expectation and even beating Derby's record would be good going.

At this stage the price being offered by bookies doesn't really mean a lot. They're just trying to entice you to part with your money and the odds for the likes of him don't really have any bearing on the likelihood of him being given the boot.
Re: The Sack Race
September 4, 2023, 07:43:11 pm
Howe to get the chop before Christmas.
Re: The Sack Race
September 4, 2023, 07:44:24 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on September  4, 2023, 07:43:11 pm
Howe to get the chop before Christmas.

Literally ;D
Re: The Sack Race
September 4, 2023, 07:50:49 pm
Surprised there aren't more Poch shouts, wouldn't shock me if he gets the Potter treatment if chelsea's form is crap until the new year.
Especially considering all the money spent
Re: The Sack Race
September 4, 2023, 07:55:46 pm
Klopp 33/1, shorter odds than Di Zerbi, Thomas Frank and Pip.
Re: The Sack Race
September 4, 2023, 08:02:54 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September  4, 2023, 07:24:01 pm
Beheddie Howe is 20/1 on Hills for the next manager to leave.

Hills only let us have £12.50 on at that price

Anyway, its on.

The clock is ticking and I can hear the sweet call of the lesser spotted Evertonian enticing Edwina to Merseyside.
Re: The Sack Race
September 4, 2023, 08:04:28 pm
Quote from: AnfieldRD19 on September  4, 2023, 06:39:18 pm
Yeah that one didn't make any sense. Kompany at 16/1 also seemed a little too high to me. Paddy's looks to have more reliable odds

Sean Dyche    9/4
Paul Heckingbottom    9/2
Rob Edwards    9/1 
Marco Silva    9/1
Vincent Kompany    10/1
Eddie Howe    11/1
Gary O'Neil    12/1
Andoni Iraola    14/1
Mauricio Pochettino    14/1
Roy Hodgson    16/1
Steve Cooper    20/1

Where the hell is 7 Haag?
Re: The Sack Race
September 4, 2023, 08:15:33 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on September  4, 2023, 07:43:11 pm
Howe to get the chop before Christmas.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2XK0RImTvh0&amp;ab_channel=wotnochips" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2XK0RImTvh0&amp;ab_channel=wotnochips</a>
Re: The Sack Race
September 4, 2023, 08:25:34 pm
Quote from: AnfieldRD19 on September  4, 2023, 06:39:18 pm
Yeah that one didn't make any sense. Kompany at 16/1 also seemed a little too high to me. Paddy's looks to have more reliable odds

Sean Dyche    9/4
Paul Heckingbottom    9/2
Rob Edwards    9/1 
Marco Silva    9/1
Vincent Kompany    10/1
Eddie Howe    11/1
Gary O'Neil    12/1
Andoni Iraola    14/1
Mauricio Pochettino    14/1

Watched LFC for 45 years, but the reality of not knowing which clubs 4 of those names belong to tells me how little I care anymore.
Roy Hodgson    16/1
Steve Cooper    20/1
Re: The Sack Race
September 4, 2023, 08:49:08 pm
Dyche or Kompany seem the most likely at the moment. Luton and Sheff Utd sacking their managers won't make one bit of difference on the pitch. Their squads aren't built for this level
Re: The Sack Race
September 4, 2023, 09:43:24 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September  4, 2023, 07:27:03 pm
If you think 16s is high, what's your opinion on the 40s Hills are offering  :D

I'm not being paid by Hills for this

He should be top 3 imo, Burnley have been dreadful so far
Re: The Sack Race
September 4, 2023, 09:45:06 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September  4, 2023, 07:55:46 pm
Klopp 33/1, shorter odds than Di Zerbi, Thomas Frank and Pip.

All the blues betting who believe in the Hocus pocus of manifestation.
Re: The Sack Race
September 4, 2023, 09:58:06 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on September  4, 2023, 05:53:43 pm
What's David Moyes doing at 12/1 ???? They've had a great start & he actually won them a trophy last season.
And Sven-Hag is nowhere on the list... yet the Moyesiah is... hmmm
Re: The Sack Race
September 4, 2023, 11:04:34 pm
Howe will go earlier than what is natural because I'm convinced they will want to get de zerbi before a bigger team does it.
Re: The Sack Race
September 4, 2023, 11:38:54 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September  4, 2023, 07:25:33 pm
He's just not in the top 10. He's 22s on Hills.
Can't see there being no sackings by Christmas.
Check the game the weekend of the 17th of December
Yea I agree on that right now but it possible it goes very bad very fast.
Re: The Sack Race
September 4, 2023, 11:42:13 pm
Quote from: MBL? on September  4, 2023, 11:04:34 pm
Howe will go earlier than what is natural because I'm convinced they will want to get de zerbi before a bigger team does it.
Like Everton?
Re: The Sack Race
September 5, 2023, 12:28:15 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on September  4, 2023, 11:42:13 pm
Like Everton?

exactly who I was thinking of.
Re: The Sack Race
September 5, 2023, 08:17:22 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on September  4, 2023, 08:49:08 pm
Dyche or Kompany seem the most likely at the moment. Luton and Sheff Utd sacking their managers won't make one bit of difference on the pitch. Their squads aren't built for this level

Sheff United and Luton were basically a write off before the season, but Bournemouth were similar last season and Parker got sacked early with O'Neil keeping them up, so one might roll the dice on that.

Where would Burnley go from Kompany though? They just look like the Norwich teams who blitzed the Championship under Farke, were way too naive in the PL and picked off.
Re: The Sack Race
September 5, 2023, 08:26:38 am
Re: The Sack Race
September 5, 2023, 08:31:27 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on September  4, 2023, 09:58:06 pm
And Sven-Hag is nowhere on the list... yet the Moyesiah is... hmmm

Odd one that with Moysie - 7 Hag will get until CL is impossible I reckon then get booted.
Re: The Sack Race
Today at 12:19:31 pm
Heckingbottom expected to be told to clear his desk today. Lovely timing.
Re: The Sack Race
Today at 12:28:45 pm
Quote from: kellan on Today at 12:19:31 pm
Heckingbottom expected to be told to clear his desk today. Lovely timing.
Without wanting to tempt fate too much though I don't see it making any difference as their squad is horrible.  I'm just happy that Olly McBurnie can't play, primarily as he's liable to put one of our players out for a month but also as he's their only attacking threat.

As a fairly keen follower of the Championship I'm surprised and impressed that Heckingbottom got his 15 minutes in the Premier League.  I doubt we'll be seeing him at this level again.
Re: The Sack Race
Today at 12:29:51 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:28:45 pm
Without wanting to tempt fate too much though I don't see it making any difference as their squad is horrible.  I'm just happy that Olly McBurnie can't play, primarily as he's liable to put one of our players out for a month but also as he's their only attacking threat.

As a fairly keen follower of the Championship I'm surprised and impressed that Heckingbottom got his 15 minutes in the Premier League.  I doubt we'll be seeing him at this level again.
Ridiculous decision really. What was he meant to do given the resources he was given?
Re: The Sack Race
Today at 12:48:55 pm
I think there is something wrong in that club, cannot put my finger on it but I'd lay money on it. That thrashing by Newcastle and the Burnley result are a symptom because they can get results when the mood is right there. Let's not forget other stuff at the club since summer.
Re: The Sack Race
Today at 01:00:15 pm
I'd have thought Graham Potter would have been keen on a job like Sheffield United, can't see anywhere else he might get offered a job anytime soon.

Wilder is pretty, well, wild. He's no better than Heckingbottom.
Re: The Sack Race
Today at 01:38:38 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 01:00:15 pm
I'd have thought Graham Potter would have been keen on a job like Sheffield United, can't see anywhere else he might get offered a job anytime soon.

Wilder is pretty, well, wild. He's no better than Heckingbottom.
Surely not!  They've already been there once and sacked him after he took them to the bottom of the league.  Wasn't Heckingbottom caretaker manager after they sacked Wilder?!

I don't really know who they could appoint that would turn things around.  That said, their ambition is probably to finish above Luton and Burnley which is a more achievable goal.  Then hope Everton shoot themselves in the foot, again.

There ownership is a bit odd as presumably Prince Abdullah intended to make them the Saudi sportswashing vehicle.  They've seemingly been overtaken by the PIF takeover of Newcastle Utd and as a peripheral member of the Saudi royal family he was probably told to dump them.
Re: The Sack Race
Today at 01:49:28 pm
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 12:29:51 pm
Ridiculous decision really. What was he meant to do given the resources he was given?

Not lose 3-1 at home to Bournemouth followed by a 5-0 defeat to Burnley? They are awful results against two other pretty dismal teams. Also throw in the 8-0 at home to Newcastle.

Re: The Sack Race
Today at 02:52:30 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:38:38 pm
Surely not!  They've already been there once and sacked him after he took them to the bottom of the league.  Wasn't Heckingbottom caretaker manager after they sacked Wilder?!

I don't really know who they could appoint that would turn things around.  That said, their ambition is probably to finish above Luton and Burnley which is a more achievable goal.  Then hope Everton shoot themselves in the foot, again.

There ownership is a bit odd as presumably Prince Abdullah intended to make them the Saudi sportswashing vehicle.  They've seemingly been overtaken by the PIF takeover of Newcastle Utd and as a peripheral member of the Saudi royal family he was probably told to dump them.

Agree that they probably can't avoid relegation regardless, but with Heckingbottom it looked about 100% certain, whereas if they bring someone else in there's at least a small chance he galvanises them enough to squeak in ahead of Luton, Burnley and one other.

That being said, after they voted against the 'loans between clubs with the same owners' ban, I won't be shedding many tears to see them go. They can loan as many players as they want in the Championship.
