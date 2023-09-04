I'd have thought Graham Potter would have been keen on a job like Sheffield United, can't see anywhere else he might get offered a job anytime soon.
Wilder is pretty, well, wild. He's no better than Heckingbottom.
Surely not! They've already been there once and sacked him after he took them to the bottom of the league. Wasn't Heckingbottom caretaker manager after they sacked Wilder?!
I don't really know who they could appoint that would turn things around. That said, their ambition is probably to finish above Luton and Burnley which is a more achievable goal. Then hope Everton shoot themselves in the foot, again.
There ownership is a bit odd as presumably Prince Abdullah intended to make them the
Saudi sportswashing vehicle. They've seemingly been overtaken by the PIF takeover of Newcastle Utd and as a peripheral member of the Saudi royal family he was probably told to dump them.