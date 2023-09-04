Surely not! They've already been there once and sacked him after he took them to the bottom of the league. Wasn't Heckingbottom caretaker manager after they sacked Wilder?!



I don't really know who they could appoint that would turn things around. That said, their ambition is probably to finish above Luton and Burnley which is a more achievable goal. Then hope Everton shoot themselves in the foot, again.



There ownership is a bit odd as presumably Prince Abdullah intended to make them the Saudi sportswashing vehicle. They've seemingly been overtaken by the PIF takeover of Newcastle Utd and as a peripheral member of the Saudi royal family he was probably told to dump them.



Agree that they probably can't avoid relegation regardless, but with Heckingbottom it looked about 100% certain, whereas if they bring someone else in there's at least a small chance he galvanises them enough to squeak in ahead of Luton, Burnley and one other.That being said, after they voted against the 'loans between clubs with the same owners' ban, I won't be shedding many tears to see them go. They can loan as many players as they want in the Championship.