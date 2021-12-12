« previous next »
The Sack Race

Re: The Sack Race
Quote from: AnfieldRD19
From SkyBet

Sean Dyche  6/4
Paul Heckingbottom  9/2
Rob Edwards  7/1
Marco Silva  9/1
Steve Cooper  10/1
Andoni Iraola  12/1
David Moyes  12/1
Gary O'Neil  12/1
Eddie Howe  16/1
Vincent Kompany  16/1

Not a bad payout, that.

What's David Moyes doing at 12/1 ???? They've had a great start & he actually won them a trophy last season.
Re: The Sack Race
I get teams panic, but mad that the Luton manager would be third favourite when they have by far the lowest budget and worst side. There must be 0 expectation and even beating Derby's record would be good going.
Re: The Sack Race
How the current bridge commander of Death Star FC, Eddie Howe with his fat head (and increasingly sweaty neck) isn't the bookies' odds-on favourite for the chop, escapes me.
Re: The Sack Race
Quote from: Oldmanmick
What's David Moyes doing at 12/1 ???? They've had a great start & he actually won them a trophy last season.

Yeah that one didn't make any sense. Kompany at 16/1 also seemed a little too high to me. Paddy's looks to have more reliable odds

Sean Dyche    9/4
Paul Heckingbottom    9/2
Rob Edwards    9/1 
Marco Silva    9/1
Vincent Kompany    10/1
Eddie Howe    11/1
Gary O'Neil    12/1
Andoni Iraola    14/1
Mauricio Pochettino    14/1
Roy Hodgson    16/1
Steve Cooper    20/1
Re: The Sack Race
Quote from: Oldmanmick
What's David Moyes doing at 12/1 ???? They've had a great start & he actually won them a trophy last season.

Been more than a bit in the papers of dispute between him and the Director of Football, Steidten...
Re: The Sack Race
No Ten Hag there? if no manager gone around dec money on him would be interesting
Luton not getting rid of edwards he been good just lack of talent.
Re: The Sack Race
Beheddie Howe is 20/1 on Hills for the next manager to leave.
Re: The Sack Race
Quote from: RedG13
No Ten Hag there? if no manager gone around dec money on him would be interesting
Luton not getting rid of edwards he been good just lack of talent.

He's just not in the top 10. He's 22s on Hills.
Can't see there being no sackings by Christmas.
Re: The Sack Race
Quote from: AnfieldRD19
Yeah that one didn't make any sense. Kompany at 16/1 also seemed a little too high to me. Paddy's looks to have more reliable odds

Sean Dyche    9/4
Paul Heckingbottom    9/2
Rob Edwards    9/1 
Marco Silva    9/1
Vincent Kompany    10/1
Eddie Howe    11/1
Gary O'Neil    12/1
Andoni Iraola    14/1
Mauricio Pochettino    14/1
Roy Hodgson    16/1
Steve Cooper    20/1

If you think 16s is high, what's your opinion on the 40s Hills are offering  :D

I'm not being paid by Hills for this
Re: The Sack Race
Quote from: Chris~
I get teams panic, but mad that the Luton manager would be third favourite when they have by far the lowest budget and worst side. There must be 0 expectation and even beating Derby's record would be good going.

At this stage the price being offered by bookies doesn't really mean a lot. They're just trying to entice you to part with your money and the odds for the likes of him don't really have any bearing on the likelihood of him being given the boot.
