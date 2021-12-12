From SkyBetSean Dyche 6/4Paul Heckingbottom 9/2Rob Edwards 7/1Marco Silva 9/1Steve Cooper 10/1Andoni Iraola 12/1David Moyes 12/1Gary O'Neil 12/1Eddie Howe 16/1Vincent Kompany 16/1Not a bad payout, that.
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
What's David Moyes doing at 12/1 ? They've had a great start & he actually won them a trophy last season.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
No Ten Hag there? if no manager gone around dec money on him would be interestingLuton not getting rid of edwards he been good just lack of talent.
Yeah that one didn't make any sense. Kompany at 16/1 also seemed a little too high to me. Paddy's looks to have more reliable oddsSean Dyche 9/4Paul Heckingbottom 9/2Rob Edwards 9/1 Marco Silva 9/1Vincent Kompany 10/1Eddie Howe 11/1Gary O'Neil 12/1Andoni Iraola 14/1Mauricio Pochettino 14/1Roy Hodgson 16/1Steve Cooper 20/1
I get teams panic, but mad that the Luton manager would be third favourite when they have by far the lowest budget and worst side. There must be 0 expectation and even beating Derby's record would be good going.
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.11]