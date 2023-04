Yep. Truncated pre-season and all the rest of it.



Nobody is playing great - not even Arsenal.



Arsenal just having one of those seasons where everything goes their way in pretty much every game and City came back from the World Cup and stank the place out for a month or two and Arsenal built up a decent lead.The other leagues are weird though. Bayern are top of their league and just sacked their manager and have had a poor season so far, Dortmund dumped out the CL to Potter's Chelsea. Napoli have blitzed it in Serie A but haven't really got going after the World Cup, no other team have been consistent to keep them on their toes so even they can't blow the lead they've got, yet you've got Milan, Inter or Napoli likely to be in the CL final! Real Madrid CL winners, battered us but have been shocking in the league this season and a Barca team United turned over in Europe are going to win La Liga. PSG are fucking awful but still running away with it in France. The CL has felt really weak.No doubt next season Man City, Real Madrid, Bayern, PSG etc will beat everyone up again.