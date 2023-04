In fairness two 5th places for Leicester is a good effort.



Worth remembering one of those seasons they were flying and Covid came with 3 month break and all their key players injured which matters more to a club like them.



He delivered a cup for them as well.



Ive always said he is a good PL manager not a great one, take alook at some of the dross managing clubs and he is a level above them.



My bet is he gets another PL job next season.



Problem is once he's had a few transfer windows and started to build his own team, he's got a terrible eye for a player and is useless at transfers. Leicester were one of the model clubs in terms of their recruitment (like Brighton or Brentford now) and then Rodgers demands control and starts signing the likes of Perez for 35 mill, Vestergaard for 18 mill and the obligatory Ryan Bertrand purchase. Players go tired of him quickly as well.Ultimately he did well for them finishing 5th those two seasons but they were in a great position until Christmas with Vardy banging in loads of goals, once his goals dried up the results dried up. He's got a terrible record in terms of run-ins as well (the 14/15 collapse one example), so makes sense not to give him these 10 games.