There's been some really underwhelming managerial appointments during this season. Nathan Jones, Ruben Selles, Gary O'Neil, Javi Gracia, Dyche, Hodgson. Some more so than others, as Dyche is the right fit for Everton and O'Neil has got Bournemouth competitive.



But if these are the best names banded about then Leicester aren't going to have much of a field to work with. They had to bin Rodgers though, problem is if his time with us is anything to go by his coaching staff will hardly be up to the job of stepping in for him, so they'll have to get someone in.