Re: The Sack Race
Reply #520 on: Today at 03:11:35 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 03:08:30 pm
So wholl get the Leicester gig?

It's still a pretty good job, to be honest. Assuming Viera isn't looking to take a break after being fired from Palace, it might a good place for him to go.
Re: The Sack Race
Reply #521 on: Today at 03:18:12 pm
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 03:11:35 pm
It's still a pretty good job, to be honest. Assuming Viera isn't looking to take a break after being fired from Palace, it might a good place for him to go.

Interestingly, neither he nor Stevie G figure at all in the betting - at least on Betfair.
Reply #522 on: Today at 03:20:33 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 03:08:30 pm
So wholl get the Leicester gig?

(Rafa the bookies favourite @10/3)

Lamps? Get Everton fans to give him a reference and he's a shoo-in.
Reply #523 on: Today at 03:23:24 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 03:18:12 pm
Interestingly, neither he nor Stevie G figure at all in the betting - at least on Betfair.

Steven Gerrard objectively failed at Villa, though. So it's understandable that he gets nowhere near that Spurs job. Brendan, at least, had some success at LCFC.
Reply #524 on: Today at 03:25:00 pm
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 03:23:24 pm
Steven Gerrard objectively failed at Villa, though. So it's understandable that he gets nowhere near that Spurs job. Brendan, at least, had some success at LCFC.

I thought we were discussing Leicester?
Reply #525 on: Today at 04:08:22 pm
There's been some really underwhelming managerial appointments during this season. Nathan Jones, Ruben Selles, Gary O'Neil, Javi Gracia, Dyche, Hodgson. Some more so than others, as Dyche is the right fit for Everton and O'Neil has got Bournemouth competitive.

But if these are the best names banded about then Leicester aren't going to have much of a field to work with. They had to bin Rodgers though, problem is if his time with us is anything to go by his coaching staff will hardly be up to the job of stepping in for him, so they'll have to get someone in.
Reply #526 on: Today at 04:15:36 pm
Oliver Glasner is a coach whos likely looking to make a move, but dont think itd happen this season as his team (Eintracht) are in the midst of a fight for european spots. So hes a name that may be linked with some prem jobs.

Although hes likely see Leicester as a step down club wise, if not league wise.
Reply #527 on: Today at 04:50:46 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:15:36 pm
Oliver Glasner is a coach whos likely looking to make a move, but dont think itd happen this season as his team (Eintracht) are in the midst of a fight for european spots. So hes a name that may be linked with some prem jobs.

Although hes likely see Leicester as a step down club wise, if not league wise.

Not salary wise.
Reply #528 on: Today at 06:15:00 pm
About time. Can't believe they waited so long to be honest.  Rodgers is so overrated. How many times did he bottle top four with Leicester? Twice? Thrice?

Think he should head off to Spain, or someplace where the game is slower.
Reply #529 on: Today at 06:42:06 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 03:25:00 pm
I thought we were discussing Leicester?

Apologies. But Leicester as well, to be honest. Stevie, if he is to salvage some kind of career after the Villa disaster class, needs to go down a league or two and learn. He has no business managing in the EPL right now.
Reply #530 on: Today at 06:47:28 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:15:00 pm
About time. Can't believe they waited so long to be honest.  Rodgers is so overrated. How many times did he bottle top four with Leicester? Twice? Thrice?

Think he should head off to Spain, or someplace where the game is slower.

In fairness two 5th places for Leicester is a good effort.

Worth remembering one of those seasons they were flying and Covid came with 3 month break and all their key players injured which matters more to a club like them.

He delivered a cup for them as well.

Ive always said he is a good PL manager not a great one, take alook at some of the dross managing clubs and he is a level above them.

My bet is he gets another PL job next season.
Reply #531 on: Today at 06:53:04 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 06:47:28 pm
In fairness two 5th places for Leicester is a good effort.

Worth remembering one of those seasons they were flying and Covid came with 3 month break and all their key players injured which matters more to a club like them.

He delivered a cup for them as well.

Ive always said he is a good PL manager not a great one, take a look at some of the dross managing clubs and he is a level above them.

My bet is he gets another PL job next season.

No it's not. They were shoe-ins for fourth two seasons running and absolutely Spurs'd it. How do all your players get injured during a three month break?  They were flying high until we battered them at their place - then they fell off a cliff.

He's not even a good PL manager anymore. He barely qualifies as decent. It's not like he hasn't had resources.
Reply #532 on: Today at 06:55:29 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 06:47:28 pm
In fairness two 5th places for Leicester is a good effort.

Worth remembering one of those seasons they were flying and Covid came with 3 month break and all their key players injured which matters more to a club like them.

He delivered a cup for them as well.

Ive always said he is a good PL manager not a great one, take alook at some of the dross managing clubs and he is a level above them.

My bet is he gets another PL job next season.

Problem is once he's had a few transfer windows and started to build his own team, he's got a terrible eye for a player and is useless at transfers. Leicester were one of the model clubs in terms of their recruitment (like Brighton or Brentford now) and then Rodgers demands control and starts signing the likes of Perez for 35 mill, Vestergaard for 18 mill and the obligatory Ryan Bertrand purchase. Players go tired of him quickly as well.

Ultimately he did well for them finishing 5th those two seasons but they were in a great position until Christmas with Vardy banging in loads of goals, once his goals dried up the results dried up. He's got a terrible record in terms of run-ins as well (the 14/15 collapse one example), so makes sense not to give him these 10 games.
Reply #533 on: Today at 07:01:22 pm
Theyre probably thinking about going back to Celtic for their next manager but thatd be awful timing for him and them.  They just need to be pragmatic and get an organiser, they still have lots of good players.

Criticising Rodgers for finishing 5th is daft but hes been a genuine disgrace this season.  Wasnt he angling for the sack already before the World Cup?
