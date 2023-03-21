« previous next »
Author Topic: The Sack Race  (Read 29389 times)

Offline redtel

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #480 on: March 21, 2023, 09:54:22 am »
Maybe this appointment is the final nail in the coffin for Palace and we wont have to face them again for a number of years.

Its the board that needs sacking, not Viera.
We are definitely believers and weve won the fucking lot!

Online tubby

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #481 on: March 21, 2023, 09:55:45 am »
He'll keep them up, but I also reckon Vieira would've done too, and at least with him you'd have that continuity and can reassess next season.  With Hodgson there's nowhere to go.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Fromola

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #482 on: March 21, 2023, 10:34:05 am »
Quote from: redtel on March 21, 2023, 09:54:22 am
Maybe this appointment is the final nail in the coffin for Palace and we wont have to face them again for a number of years.

Its the board that needs sacking, not Viera.

Allardyce, Warnock, Pulis, Pardew, Hodgson twice. A right sack of shit they've had managing them since promotion. At least Vieira gave them a season of decent football.

Vieira had a really tough run of games and got at least a few draws against us and United and ran City close. They play everyone below them next.
Online tubby

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #483 on: March 21, 2023, 10:34:45 am »
They played decent football under Pardew too, he's a bellend but his teams at least keep the ball on the deck.
Offline Iska

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #484 on: March 21, 2023, 11:31:36 am »
Ridiculous appointment, they should be docked points for this.  Has there ever been an older manager?  Its 47 years since he got his first gig ffs.
Offline Father Ted

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #485 on: March 21, 2023, 11:33:06 am »
Why not go the whole hog and dig up Malcolm Allison?
Online Elliemental

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #486 on: March 21, 2023, 12:18:20 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on March 18, 2023, 02:14:56 pm
Facts

Managers can be good in one job and terrible in another

Vieira had a good first season at Nice followed by an abysmal one that saw him sacked for five losses in a row: bad luck? - or is there something vital missing from his managerial skillset?

Allegedly he sacked coach Shaun Derry for being too abrasive to the players.

Yous lot are spoiled for managers - youve had two bad ones in living memory.
Yous dont grasp that the usual suspects arent even the worst option. You dont remember all the ex-pros and lower league managers who bravely been chosen and been total shit.

Parish is either a genius or the luckirst chairman arounf.

On the other hand, if hodgson is manager of palace at the beginning of next season, im throwing
myself under the 468 bus. Remember me fondly.

Honestly, that's fair. We have been lucky in the manager department on the whole and we've hit the jackpot with Jurgen Klopp. And it looks like Hodgson is only returning to you guys until the end of the season, so hopefully, you won't be needing to get up close and personal with  the No. 468.
Offline thaddeus

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #487 on: March 21, 2023, 12:33:01 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on March 21, 2023, 10:34:05 am
Allardyce, Warnock, Pulis, Pardew, Hodgson twice. A right sack of shit they've had managing them since promotion. At least Vieira gave them a season of decent football.

Vieira had a really tough run of games and got at least a few draws against us and United and ran City close. They play everyone below them next.
They're still in the Premier League though!  Unlike Watford which was Hodgson's last rescue mission...

I sometimes think the Premier League has moved on such that those names you mentioned simple couldn't cut it anymore but then I see Dyche inching Everton up the table and realise there's still a bit of room for more rudimentary football.

I know some on here have a soft spot for Palace but I'm about as fond of them as I am of Villa (i.e. not very!).  If them staying up relegates Everton then I'm all for it but otherwise I'd be happy for Hodgson's farewell tour to include back-to-back relegations.
Online Brian Blessed

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #488 on: March 21, 2023, 02:11:32 pm »
Thats Palace down, and Everton safe. Roy will be all smiles after the last match.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #489 on: March 21, 2023, 02:54:00 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on March 21, 2023, 02:11:32 pm
Thats Palace down, and Everton safe. Roy will be all smiles after the last match.
With a look of "well it wasn't me who got them relegated"
Fucking massive fraud.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #490 on: March 21, 2023, 03:43:20 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on March 21, 2023, 02:11:32 pm
Thats Palace down, and Everton safe. Roy will be all smiles after the last match.

Nah. They'll stay up, and Hodgson will be heralded as the saviour by the media who will be oblivious to the fact that they were 12th when he took over.
Offline Armchair expert

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #491 on: March 21, 2023, 04:21:03 pm »
Looks like the Owl going back to Palace is a major success for the Tory governments push in getting older staff back into the workforce.
Offline elsewhere

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #492 on: March 21, 2023, 04:24:39 pm »
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #493 on: March 21, 2023, 04:55:21 pm »
He might get to take the applause of the Palace fans as his team gets relegated for the second season running! Really endeared himself to the Watford fans when he did that!
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #494 on: March 21, 2023, 05:29:17 pm »
The short termism in football is frightening, it's not the Owl is an Allardyce or Pulis type survival specialist, he's just shite.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #495 on: March 21, 2023, 06:13:38 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on March 21, 2023, 04:21:03 pm
Looks like the Owl going back to Palace is a major success for the Tory governments push in getting older staff back into the workforce.

Hodge taking advantage of those new pension rules.
Offline Slippers

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #496 on: March 21, 2023, 07:49:39 pm »
What's that old saying?

'There's always someone worse off than yourself'.
Offline afc turkish

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #497 on: March 21, 2023, 07:51:39 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on March 21, 2023, 07:49:39 pm
What's that old saying?

'There's always someone worse off than yourself'.

Worse owlff?
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #498 on: March 21, 2023, 08:44:05 pm »
The only decent side Crystal Palace still have to play are Spurs. They aren't going to go down and I doubt they would have under Vieira. It won't take much for them to stay up.
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #499 on: March 21, 2023, 08:51:58 pm »
75 years old and still working. Quite depressing have to admit
Offline dikwad

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #500 on: March 21, 2023, 09:00:44 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on March 21, 2023, 08:51:58 pm
75 years old and still working. Quite depressing have to admit

I would be on his wages
Online redgriffin73

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #501 on: March 21, 2023, 09:59:36 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on March 21, 2023, 08:52:03 am
Apparently it was the family's decision. Didn't even let him finish his morning oats.

;D
Offline elsewhere

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #502 on: March 22, 2023, 06:35:37 pm »
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #503 on: March 22, 2023, 06:44:58 pm »
"This is just a lump of meat and feathers".
Offline amir87

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #504 on: March 23, 2023, 08:54:47 am »
;D
Offline Fromola

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #505 on: March 23, 2023, 09:29:55 am »
If Palace get so much as 4th bottom that's LMA manager of the year nailed on and a lifetime achievement award.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #506 on: March 23, 2023, 09:41:46 am »
Online redgriffin73

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #507 on: March 23, 2023, 09:44:24 am »
Online nayia2002

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #508 on: Today at 02:27:30 pm »
Rodgers finally sacked

Imho the most overated manager in premierleague

It was down to suarez brilliance that we nearly won league in 2013/14
Online Elliemental

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #509 on: Today at 02:30:12 pm »
Brendan Rodgers to Spurs?  :lmao
