Allardyce, Warnock, Pulis, Pardew, Hodgson twice. A right sack of shit they've had managing them since promotion. At least Vieira gave them a season of decent football.



Vieira had a really tough run of games and got at least a few draws against us and United and ran City close. They play everyone below them next.



They're still in the Premier League though! Unlike Watford which was Hodgson's last rescue mission...I sometimes think the Premier League has moved on such that those names you mentioned simple couldn't cut it anymore but then I see Dyche inching Everton up the table and realise there's still a bit of room for more rudimentary football.I know some on here have a soft spot for Palace but I'm about as fond of them as I am of Villa (i.e. not very!). If them staying up relegates Everton then I'm all for it but otherwise I'd be happy for Hodgson's farewell tour to include back-to-back relegations.