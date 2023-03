Maybe this appointment is the final nail in the coffin for Palace and we wont have to face them again for a number of years.



Its the board that needs sacking, not Viera.



Allardyce, Warnock, Pulis, Pardew, Hodgson twice. A right sack of shit they've had managing them since promotion. At least Vieira gave them a season of decent football.Vieira had a really tough run of games and got at least a few draws against us and United and ran City close. They play everyone below them next.