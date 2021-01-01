« previous next »
The Sack Race

redtel

Re: The Sack Race
Reply #480 on: Today at 09:54:22 am
Maybe this appointment is the final nail in the coffin for Palace and we wont have to face them again for a number of years.

Its the board that needs sacking, not Viera.
tubby

Re: The Sack Race
Reply #481 on: Today at 09:55:45 am
He'll keep them up, but I also reckon Vieira would've done too, and at least with him you'd have that continuity and can reassess next season.  With Hodgson there's nowhere to go.
