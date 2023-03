Bit of a sliding doors moment for Vieira last summer as you’d have thought Arteta would have got the boot at Arsenal with then not making the top 4. I did say to a Palace fan after we’d played there that they looked a million miles off of where they were last season, like another club we know.



Hodgson left them in a mess, I suspect Parrish will bring a yard dog like him or Allardyce back.