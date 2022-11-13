As per my comments in the Leeds thread, hes never getting a job in this league again unfortunately



Will await your apology when he doesI mean, it may end up being the case but why would you even want to say such a thing? Not once but multiple times? And when the evidence is all against you being correct; when far shitter managers continue to get jobs in the league. The Owl would have one right now if he hadn't retired, come out of retirement for a PL job and then retired again. And it's not that long ago that Steve Bruce was a PL manager. I wouldn't count him out coming back again.But no, Rafa is the one you write off with absolute certainty,when there's no need to. Weird place this