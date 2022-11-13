Will await your apology when he does
I mean, it may end up being the case but why would you even want to say such a thing? Not once but multiple times? And when the evidence is all against you being correct; when far shitter managers continue to get jobs in the league. The Owl would have one right now if he hadn't retired, come out of retirement for a PL job and then retired again. And it's not that long ago that Steve Bruce was a PL manager. I wouldn't count him out coming back again.
But no, Rafa is the one you write off with absolute certainty,when there's no need to. Weird place this
You obviously didnt see the other post then
My opinion on him as a manager is irrelevant . Do I think hes good enough? Absolutely - hes one of the best managers weve had and one of the finest in Europe in the past decade
The reality is, every clubs fans bar us and Newcastle think hes past it, as do the media. Thats ignoring the facts that Red Beret mentioned about that the media are also out to get him.
Theres a reason people like Bruce and Hodgson still get jobs. The jobs for the boys, and English nationality bias is apparent, and if youve got my post confused with someone who doesnt rate Rafa you are badly mistaken
Ill happily eat humble pie, and be happy for he man who has done so much for our club and the city of Liverpool if he gets another job, but I just dont see it
Well, you are wrong in both threads ...
You seem to think youre right about absolutely everything, so tell my why Im wrong Peter