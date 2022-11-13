« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Sack Race  (Read 23560 times)

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,086
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #400 on: November 13, 2022, 11:08:53 am »
Quote from: Hazell on November 13, 2022, 10:40:44 am
David Moyes: West Ham still backing manager despite three successive league defeats.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63613601

So we now know who's gonna be the next to go.

Hes the first domino, once hes gone Mad Frankie Lampard will be next and Kenwright will be reunited with his beloved Moyesiah.
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,098
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #401 on: November 13, 2022, 03:08:18 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on November 13, 2022, 11:08:53 am
Hes the first domino, once hes gone Mad Frankie Lampard will be next and Kenwright will be reunited with his beloved Moyesiah.

Im reminded of a cartoon in the wind and rain fanzine years ago, with a parody of the Python sketch, but with Moyes as Brian.
Cant believe the narrative being spun that its the players fault, not Frankies. And the fact that the club should have got a striker in over the Summer.
They bought 8 players including a forward called Maupay. Presumably Lampard would have had a say in that. The fact they thought they were getting Broja to join a relegation outfit shows their delusions of grandeur and unreal expectations, the very thing that sucks the  life out of their team 
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,269
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #402 on: Today at 10:00:41 am »
Well Nathan Jones gone. Shock.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,202
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #403 on: Today at 10:06:12 am »
Was always a shocking appointment. Beating Lampard's Everton kept him there an extra month, same as O'Neil beating Lampard's Everton twice in a week got him the Bournemouth job and both will likely get relegated for it.

Southampton have a chance if they make a good appointment but they were stupid enough to appoint Jones.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,882
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #404 on: Today at 10:09:41 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 10:00:41 am
Well Nathan Jones gone. Shock.

Too long.
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #405 on: Today at 10:11:31 am »
Southampton should give Rafa a 4 month deal, see what he can do.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,086
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #406 on: Today at 10:12:04 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 10:00:41 am
Well Nathan Jones gone. Shock.
I hear he's already been snapped up as the new manager of Toulon


The gag just writes itself ;)
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,826
  • Truthiness
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #407 on: Today at 10:38:37 am »
@RichJolly
11 Premier League managers have got at least one point at St Mary's this season. Nathan Jones is not one of them, despite managing Southampton.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,645
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #408 on: Today at 10:40:30 am »
I feel like Southampton are one of the few clubs Bielsa could suit.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,392
  • JFT96
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #409 on: Today at 12:37:16 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:11:31 am
Southampton should give Rafa a 4 month deal, see what he can do.

As per my comments in the Leeds thread, hes never getting a job in this league again unfortunately
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,086
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #410 on: Today at 12:49:37 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 12:37:16 pm
As per my comments in the Leeds thread, hes never getting a job in this league again unfortunately
Will await your apology when he does

I mean, it may end up being the case but why would you even want to say such a thing? Not once but multiple times? And when the evidence is all against you being correct; when far shitter managers continue to get jobs in the league. The Owl would have one right now if he hadn't retired, come out of retirement for a PL job and then retired again. And it's not that long ago that Steve Bruce was a PL manager. I wouldn't count him out coming back again.

But no, Rafa is the one you write off with absolute certainty,when there's no need to. Weird place this
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,893
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #411 on: Today at 12:56:47 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:49:37 pm
Will await your apology when he does

I mean, it may end up being the case but why would you even want to say such a thing? Not once but multiple times? And when the evidence is all against you being correct; when far shitter managers continue to get jobs in the league. The Owl would have one right now if he hadn't retired, come out of retirement for a PL job and then retired again. And it's not that long ago that Steve Bruce was a PL manager. I wouldn't count him out coming back again.

But no, Rafa is the one you write off with absolute certainty,when there's no need to. Weird place this

Thing is, the media has been out to get Rafa almost from the day he first showed up. I don't think many foreign coaches have been on the receiving end of quite so much bullshit as Rafa has. The Owl is fawned over like he is some kind of football sage, and Brucie is seen as some kind of good old traditional manager.

Of course it's wrong to say that Rafa will never work in England again, but I can certainly see why some might think it so.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,667
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #412 on: Today at 01:01:14 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 12:37:16 pm
As per my comments in the Leeds thread, hes never getting a job in this league again unfortunately

Well, you are wrong in both threads ...
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,637
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #413 on: Today at 01:03:25 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 10:12:04 am
I hear he's already been snapped up as the new manager of Toulon


The gag just writes itself ;)

Fucking hell...  ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,392
  • JFT96
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #414 on: Today at 01:10:34 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:49:37 pm
Will await your apology when he does

I mean, it may end up being the case but why would you even want to say such a thing? Not once but multiple times? And when the evidence is all against you being correct; when far shitter managers continue to get jobs in the league. The Owl would have one right now if he hadn't retired, come out of retirement for a PL job and then retired again. And it's not that long ago that Steve Bruce was a PL manager. I wouldn't count him out coming back again.

But no, Rafa is the one you write off with absolute certainty,when there's no need to. Weird place this

You obviously didnt see the other post then

My opinion on him as a manager is irrelevant . Do I think hes good enough? Absolutely - hes one of the best managers weve had and one of the finest in Europe in the past decade

The reality is, every clubs fans bar us and Newcastle think hes past it, as do the media. Thats ignoring the facts that Red Beret mentioned about that the media are also out to get him.

Theres a reason people like Bruce and Hodgson still get jobs. The jobs for the boys, and English nationality bias is apparent, and if youve got my post confused with someone who doesnt rate Rafa you are badly mistaken

Ill happily eat humble pie, and be happy for he man who has done so much for our club and the city of Liverpool if he gets another job, but I just dont see it

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:01:14 pm
Well, you are wrong in both threads ...

You seem to think youre right about absolutely everything, so tell my why Im wrong Peter
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,667
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #415 on: Today at 01:11:01 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:06:12 am
Was always a shocking appointment. Beating Lampard's Everton kept him there an extra month, same as O'Neil beating Lampard's Everton twice in a week got him the Bournemouth job and both will likely get relegated for it.

Southampton have a chance if they make a good appointment but they were stupid enough to appoint Jones.

To be fair, I watched Bournemouth yesterday for the first time in months, and they were unlucky not to beat Newcastle ...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 