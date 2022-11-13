Hes the first domino, once hes gone Mad Frankie Lampard will be next and Kenwright will be reunited with his beloved Moyesiah.



Im reminded of a cartoon in the wind and rain fanzine years ago, with a parody of the Python sketch, but with Moyes as Brian.Cant believe the narrative being spun that its the players fault, not Frankies. And the fact that the club should have got a striker in over the Summer.They bought 8 players including a forward called Maupay. Presumably Lampard would have had a say in that. The fact they thought they were getting Broja to join a relegation outfit shows their delusions of grandeur and unreal expectations, the very thing that sucks the life out of their team