He’s the first domino, once he’s gone ‘Mad’ Frankie Lampard will be next and Kenwright will be reunited with his beloved Moyesiah.



I’m reminded of a cartoon in “the wind and rain” fanzine years ago, with a parody of the Python sketch, but with Moyes as Brian.Can’t believe the narrative being spun that it’s the players fault, not Frankie’s. And the fact that the club should have got a striker in over the Summer.They bought 8 players including a forward called Maupay. Presumably Lampard would have had a say in that. The fact they thought they were getting Broja to join a relegation outfit shows their delusions of grandeur and unreal expectations, the very thing that sucks the life out of their team