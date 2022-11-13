« previous next »
The Sack Race

Re: The Sack Race
November 13, 2022, 11:08:53 am
Quote from: Hazell on November 13, 2022, 10:40:44 am
David Moyes: West Ham still backing manager despite three successive league defeats.

So we now know who's gonna be the next to go.

Hes the first domino, once hes gone Mad Frankie Lampard will be next and Kenwright will be reunited with his beloved Moyesiah.
Re: The Sack Race
November 13, 2022, 03:08:18 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on November 13, 2022, 11:08:53 am
Hes the first domino, once hes gone Mad Frankie Lampard will be next and Kenwright will be reunited with his beloved Moyesiah.

Im reminded of a cartoon in the wind and rain fanzine years ago, with a parody of the Python sketch, but with Moyes as Brian.
Cant believe the narrative being spun that its the players fault, not Frankies. And the fact that the club should have got a striker in over the Summer.
They bought 8 players including a forward called Maupay. Presumably Lampard would have had a say in that. The fact they thought they were getting Broja to join a relegation outfit shows their delusions of grandeur and unreal expectations, the very thing that sucks the  life out of their team 
Re: The Sack Race
Today at 10:00:41 am
Well Nathan Jones gone. Shock.
Re: The Sack Race
Today at 10:06:12 am
Was always a shocking appointment. Beating Lampard's Everton kept him there an extra month, same as O'Neil beating Lampard's Everton twice in a week got him the Bournemouth job and both will likely get relegated for it.

Southampton have a chance if they make a good appointment but they were stupid enough to appoint Jones.
Re: The Sack Race
Today at 10:09:41 am
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 10:00:41 am
Well Nathan Jones gone. Shock.

Too long.
