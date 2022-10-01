« previous next »
Author Topic: The Sack Race  (Read 18566 times)

Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #320 on: October 1, 2022, 09:38:20 pm »
Sounds like Lage is about to get the sack at Wolves.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #321 on: October 2, 2022, 03:34:17 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on October  1, 2022, 09:38:20 pm
Sounds like Lage is about to get the sack at Wolves.
And gone.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #322 on: October 2, 2022, 03:39:31 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on October  2, 2022, 03:34:17 pm
And gone.

Wonder who they go for. Ruben Amorim is apparently the next big Portuguese manager, so hell presumably be at the top of their list. Or maybe Conceicao.
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #323 on: October 2, 2022, 04:26:46 pm »
After finally watching a proper weekend of football in months, things have changed so much tactically. Wonder how the clubs are assessing managers they're looking to employ when it's not so much about looking solid defensively in a lower block (which is easier to observe) but in a medium-high block, having your players mark high, press into the box, face more risk from counters from mistakes, more end to end.

So much easier when in the early 00s we basically trained shape in a lower block, pressed intermittently.

Pep and Sarri share a lot of similarities in wanting to control games, watching the full games just now (Man Utd put up about as much resistance as Spezia, so fair comparison!), there's still a little element of randomness - opponent counters, end to end periods - that I'm sure is getting worked on.

These days you've got to be able to play a medium-high block while being compact for more minutes to hem opponents in due to the changes in the rules for goalkicks and preference for short build ups in open play. All that new risk comes from there, interesting and both annoying. That's where we're failing as well regardless of personnel.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #324 on: October 2, 2022, 05:36:47 pm »
Nuno was a much better fit at Wolves, done a very respectable job there and even though they struggled in his last season (After losing Jota and then Jimenez through injury) he was still the best they could have had there. Seemed the fans were happy with Lage there early last season and many seemed to think he was better than Nuno but I don't think that was ever the case. They look very blunt and will probably struggle for goals all season.

Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on October  2, 2022, 03:39:31 pm
Wonder who they go for. Ruben Amorim is apparently the next big Portuguese manager, so hell presumably be at the top of their list. Or maybe Conceicao.

If they get either of them they'll have done very well. Don't think there's much at Wolves to work with at the moment.
Online El Lobo

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #325 on: October 2, 2022, 05:38:27 pm »
Apart from Matheus Nunes, the best midfielder in world football
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #326 on: October 2, 2022, 05:42:08 pm »
Can anyone tell me what the Wolves fascination is with Portuguese managers and quite a few players too?
Offline Samie

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #327 on: October 2, 2022, 05:50:38 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October  2, 2022, 05:42:08 pm
Can anyone tell me what the Wolves fascination is with Portuguese managers and quite a few players too?

Jorge Mendes the agent is their unofficial scout.  :D

We are also becoming Little Lisbon too. A lot of our coaches are from there and players from the league are coming.  :D
Offline Hazell

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #328 on: October 2, 2022, 05:51:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on October  2, 2022, 05:50:38 pm
Jorge Mendes the agent is their unofficial scout.  :D

We are also becoming Little Lisbon too. A lot of our coaches are from there and players from the league are coming.  :D

I think that's ex-Porto coach Lijnders' nefarious influence.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #329 on: October 2, 2022, 05:51:41 pm »
Quote from: Samie on October  2, 2022, 05:50:38 pm
Jorge Mendes the agent is their unofficial scout.  :D

We are also becoming Little Lisbon too. A lot of our coaches are from there and players from the league are coming.  :D
Ah, cheers.
Offline thegoodfella

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #330 on: October 2, 2022, 06:55:52 pm »
Quote from: thegoodfella on August 22, 2022, 01:50:50 am
It is probably between Rodgers and Bruno for the first one sacked, with Gerrard, Tuchel, England's brave and shite cardigan wearer Parker, and Moyes feeling the early pressure.

Got three of the six so far, albeit in the wrong order. I will add Cooper in the list too, and it is probably between him and Rodgers now. Brendan might need a big loss to force Leicester's hand.
Offline elsewhere

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #331 on: October 2, 2022, 10:38:59 pm »
Quote from: thegoodfella on October  2, 2022, 06:55:52 pm
Got three of the six so far, albeit in the wrong order. I will add Cooper in the list too, and it is probably between him and Rodgers now. Brendan might need a big loss to force Leicester's hand.
I think Gerrard is safe for now as they will face teams like Nottingham, Fulham and Brentford within a month.
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #332 on: October 3, 2022, 07:52:28 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on October  2, 2022, 10:38:59 pm
I think Gerrard is safe for now as they will face teams like Nottingham, Fulham and Brentford within a month.

That in itself is fraught with danger. Fulham and Brentford wont be easy.
Offline thegoodfella

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #333 on: October 3, 2022, 10:26:06 pm »
Don't see Cooper surviving the chop now.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #334 on: October 3, 2022, 10:37:48 pm »
Feels like it'd be really harsh on Cooper. Did so good with them in the Championship and trying to get 15+ new players pulling in the same direction is a massive undertaking, especially this early in the season. Don't see another manager they'd be able to attract who'd do much better. If they're gonna stand by their insane transfer strategy, might as well give the manager some time to try and make it work.

I understand it's a harsh business though, so it really wouldn't be a surprise to see him sacked.
Offline Fromola

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #335 on: October 4, 2022, 06:27:13 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on October  3, 2022, 10:37:48 pm
Feels like it'd be really harsh on Cooper. Did so good with them in the Championship and trying to get 15+ new players pulling in the same direction is a massive undertaking, especially this early in the season. Don't see another manager they'd be able to attract who'd do much better. If they're gonna stand by their insane transfer strategy, might as well give the manager some time to try and make it work.

I understand it's a harsh business though, so it really wouldn't be a surprise to see him sacked.

He's been given a hiding to nothing but he doesn't seem ready for the PL/out of his depth. They've been battered in every game, they aren't even competing. Even managing to lose at home to Bournemouh from 2-0 up. If you can't even do the basics/compete.
Online thaddeus

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #336 on: October 4, 2022, 10:02:22 am »
Quote from: Fromola on October  4, 2022, 06:27:13 am
He's been given a hiding to nothing but he doesn't seem ready for the PL/out of his depth. They've been battered in every game, they aren't even competing. Even managing to lose at home to Bournemouh from 2-0 up. If you can't even do the basics/compete.
There was an early MotD after they'd beaten West Ham where the pundits were analysing Forest's midfield.  It was clearly dysfunctional but they were trying to make out it was some clever ploy to have your two central midfielders regularly 40 yards apart (and it must have been because they won!!).

Cooper worked wonders to get them promoted but that's a double edged sword as he ended up getting promoted with a squad that most people thought were Championship relegation candidates (plus some loans).  Most clubs that get promoted have at least a core of players that are Premier League standard but Forest really didn't.

Signing so many players was always going to be problematic and they may improve over time.  They may also be so demoralised that it just snowballs.  I'm not sure there's any other managers around that can make it work a whole lot better.

Rodgers lives to fight another day!
Online Red-Soldier

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #337 on: October 4, 2022, 10:53:54 am »
Rafa to Forest......??
Offline Schmidt

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #338 on: October 4, 2022, 10:58:52 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on October  4, 2022, 10:53:54 am
Rafa to Forest......??

Pretty good shout, lots of players to work with there but no real structure in place, he could get them a lot more organised and they should in theory have a decent amount of firepower to grind out the odd result.
Online El Lobo

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #339 on: October 4, 2022, 11:10:08 am »
Just in time for a new manager bounce  ::)
Offline Fromola

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #340 on: October 4, 2022, 04:06:07 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on October  4, 2022, 10:02:22 am
There was an early MotD after they'd beaten West Ham where the pundits were analysing Forest's midfield.  It was clearly dysfunctional but they were trying to make out it was some clever ploy to have your two central midfielders regularly 40 yards apart (and it must have been because they won!!).

Cooper worked wonders to get them promoted but that's a double edged sword as he ended up getting promoted with a squad that most people thought were Championship relegation candidates (plus some loans).  Most clubs that get promoted have at least a core of players that are Premier League standard but Forest really didn't.

Signing so many players was always going to be problematic and they may improve over time.  They may also be so demoralised that it just snowballs.  I'm not sure there's any other managers around that can make it work a whole lot better.

Rodgers lives to fight another day!

Yeah, but West Ham battered them without being at the races. Missed a pen, had a goal ruled out by VAR, hit the post several times, Henderson made good saves. It was a real smash and grab.

They were leading at home to Bournemouth and Fulham at half time and ended up losing, so tactically they're going badly wrong in addition to Cooper, understandably, not having a clue what his best team is.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #341 on: October 4, 2022, 04:54:44 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on October  4, 2022, 10:53:54 am
Rafa to Forest......??

He seems to need to get his fix working with difficult owners.
Online Jack_Bauer

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #342 on: Yesterday at 02:17:40 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on October  4, 2022, 04:54:44 pm
He seems to need to get his fix working with difficult owners.
He takes some mad jobs doesn't he.
Offline Caligula?

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #343 on: Yesterday at 08:09:47 pm »
Seems as if Southampton are close to sacking Hassenhuttl
Offline IgorBobbins

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #344 on: Yesterday at 08:43:20 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 08:09:47 pm
Seems as if Southampton are close to sacking Hassenhuttl
Loses 9-0 on two occasions = stays in the job.

Loses at home to Everton = right, thats it. Youre sacked. 

 ;D
Offline Garrus

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #345 on: Today at 09:28:30 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 08:09:47 pm
Seems as if Southampton are close to sacking Hassenhuttl
A victim of his club's decision to reinvent itself as a money laundering front for City this summer.
Offline Zee_26

« Reply #346 on: Today at 09:57:07 am »
Considering Southampton face Man City away this week, Hassenhuttl may as well spend the time clearing his desk. Could very well be on the end of another 9-0.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #347 on: Today at 09:58:55 am »
Quote from: Zee_26 on Today at 09:57:07 am
Considering Southampton face Man City away this week, Hassenhuttl may as well spend the time clearing his desk. Could very well be on the end of another 9-0.

City will do their best to get ten so they can get the record.

One more trophy for Pip.
Offline RedForeverTT

« Reply #348 on: Today at 10:13:07 am »
Quote from: Zee_26 on Today at 09:57:07 am
Considering Southampton face Man City away this week, Hassenhuttl may as well spend the time clearing his desk. Could very well be on the end of another 9-0.

Will he cry?

Southampton are a strange club. Every time they appear to make some improvements they will take 2 steps backwards just to undermine themselves with imposter syndrome.
Online CowboyKangaroo

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #349 on: Today at 10:46:28 am »
Personally think Hassenhuttl isn't that bad. He's had the worst squad in the league for a few years now. He's too good for Southampton.
