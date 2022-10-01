After finally watching a proper weekend of football in months, things have changed so much tactically. Wonder how the clubs are assessing managers they're looking to employ when it's not so much about looking solid defensively in a lower block (which is easier to observe) but in a medium-high block, having your players mark high, press into the box, face more risk from counters from mistakes, more end to end.



So much easier when in the early 00s we basically trained shape in a lower block, pressed intermittently.



Pep and Sarri share a lot of similarities in wanting to control games, watching the full games just now (Man Utd put up about as much resistance as Spezia, so fair comparison!), there's still a little element of randomness - opponent counters, end to end periods - that I'm sure is getting worked on.



These days you've got to be able to play a medium-high block while being compact for more minutes to hem opponents in due to the changes in the rules for goalkicks and preference for short build ups in open play. All that new risk comes from there, interesting and both annoying. That's where we're failing as well regardless of personnel.