The club gave Rodgers a six year contract and, like with a player, that comes with a risk. If he'd continued to do well and Man U, for example, had wanted him as their manager the Leicester owners would have used that long contract to their advantage. As it is he's not doing well so he'll use that long contract to his advantage instead. I don't particularly have a problem with that.



Leicester's back five must be about the worst defensively in the league. Schmeichel to Ward and Fofana to Faet/Ndidi are massive downgrades. Another manager may be able to get more out of them - picking Soyuncu and Vestergaard would be a start - but their owners losing some of the financial muscle is showing across their squad. It only feels like yesterday that all the pundits were jumping on the bandwagon of what model owners Leicester had; unfortunately for them the "model ownership" relied on them pouring in money that they no longer seem to have.



Surely if they get beaten by their rivals in Villa, themselves not exactly in sparkling form, that will force the owners' hands. Rodgers' pay-off isn't that extortionate that they can't afford it - I guess they'd just rather use the money elsewhere and hope Rodgers can turn it around.