Offline Red Berry

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 06:06:27 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Yesterday at 06:01:45 pm
Brendan Rodgers actually said this: "I'm young and fresh as a manager and enjoyed every minute of my time here at Leicester and will continue to until someone tells me different."

Young and fresh as a manager. For fuck's sake.

Speaking past tense though?  He really is waiting for his payoff. ;D

Leicester should have dumped him at the end of last season.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 06:07:15 pm »
Young and fresh? Has he been reading Michael Owens brochure?
Offline Bergersleftpeg

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 06:55:45 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Yesterday at 06:01:45 pm
Brendan Rodgers actually said this: "I'm young and fresh as a manager and enjoyed every minute of my time here at Leicester and will continue to until someone tells me different."

Young and fresh as a manager. For fuck's sake.

Oh dear. He gave us an amazing season and can get a hell of a lot out of players at times, but when the chips are down hes worse than useless. Comes across as a right twat at times too. Does himself no favours at all.
Online Cracking Left Foot

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #283 on: Today at 11:15:15 am »
Genuinely think the 2013-14 season was the worst thing to happen to Rodgers. Great for us, I loved the football we saw, and we very nearly won the League. But Brendan came back after the summer break with his new teeth, a tan, he'd lost a load of weight, and swapped his wife for a younger model. It was like he'd bought into his own hype and never seemed the same after that.

This whole boom-bust cycle is why he'll never be a top-level manager. Great when he comes in, but when he's on a losing streak there's no way he can reverse it. And his record in Europe is pretty lamentable as well. I'll always have a soft spot for him for that 13-14 season, but part of me really wants him to take over at Man Utd some day and finish the job that Ole started.....
Online El Lobo

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #284 on: Today at 11:16:35 am »
Its mental that he's still there to be honest. I'm not sure he could have been clearer in asking to be sacked without literally saying 'I want you to sack me'.
Online The North Bank

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #285 on: Today at 11:21:27 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:16:35 am
Its mental that he's still there to be honest. I'm not sure he could have been clearer in asking to be sacked without literally saying 'I want you to sack me'.
The pay off is too big to sack him, they have no money, and he wont resign because he wants the pay off
Offline Statto Red

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #286 on: Today at 11:29:20 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:21:27 am
The pay off is too big to sack him, they have no money, and he wont resign because he wants the pay off

Yeah, the contract Rodgers in on, is why Leicester haven't sacked him yet, but there becomes a time when it becomes that, they can't afford, not to sack him, & that time is coming up very quickly, Leicester are in deep shit, & as i've said, kind of feels like the last 6 months of Rodgers time as Liverpool manager, Leicester have been dreadful, & Rodgers is unable to stop the rot.
Offline Rahul21

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #287 on: Today at 11:34:16 am »
Couldnt happen to a nicer set of fans.
Offline Red Berry

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #288 on: Today at 11:48:51 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 11:29:20 am
Yeah, the contract Rodgers in on, is why Leicester haven't sacked him yet, but there becomes a time when it becomes that, they can't afford, not to sack him, & that time is coming up very quickly, Leicester are in deep shit, & as i've said, kind of feels like the last 6 months of Rodgers time as Liverpool manager, Leicester have been dreadful, & Rodgers is unable to stop the rot.

It's kind of disgusting, really. I know Leicester only have themselves to blame for giving Rodgers a fat, juicy contract, but here we have a manager effectively holding his club to ransom.

Rodgers is essentially saying, "I don't care if you get relegated - another club will be in for me at some point. Give me the payoff I know you'll struggle to pay and I'll walk."

It appears the manager has stopped doing his job. We talk about players being arseholes over wages, contracts and downing tools, but it seems that managers aren't above such things either. Leaves a bad taste in the mouth for me.

They'll have to put him on gardening leave or something.
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #289 on: Today at 12:03:43 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:48:51 am
It's kind of disgusting, really. I know Leicester only have themselves to blame for giving Rodgers a fat, juicy contract, but here we have a manager effectively holding his club to ransom.

Rodgers is essentially saying, "I don't care if you get relegated - another club will be in for me at some point. Give me the payoff I know you'll struggle to pay and I'll walk."

It appears the manager has stopped doing his job. We talk about players being arseholes over wages, contracts and downing tools, but it seems that managers aren't above such things either. Leaves a bad taste in the mouth for me.

They'll have to put him on gardening leave or something.

It was quite clear that by the end of last season Rogers had lost the plot with consecutive losses that drag them all the way down the table.


However I will say both club and Rogers share the blame for their poor start this season. There were hardly any reinforcements during the transfer window. Rogers will be sacked and they will remain bottom until Christmas where they will continue to sell their prized assets.
Online thaddeus

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #290 on: Today at 12:09:58 pm »
The club gave Rodgers a six year contract and, like with a player, that comes with a risk.  If he'd continued to do well and Man U, for example, had wanted him as their manager the Leicester owners would have used that long contract to their advantage.  As it is he's not doing well so he'll use that long contract to his advantage instead.  I don't particularly have a problem with that.

Leicester's back five must be about the worst defensively in the league.  Schmeichel to Ward and Fofana to Faet/Ndidi are massive downgrades.  Another manager may be able to get more out of them - picking Soyuncu and Vestergaard would be a start - but their owners losing some of the financial muscle is showing across their squad.  It only feels like yesterday that all the pundits were jumping on the bandwagon of what model owners Leicester had; unfortunately for them the "model ownership" relied on them pouring in money that they no longer seem to have.

Surely if they get beaten by their rivals in Villa, themselves not exactly in sparkling form, that will force the owners' hands.  Rodgers' pay-off isn't that extortionate that they can't afford it - I guess they'd just rather use the money elsewhere and hope Rodgers can turn it around.
Online El Lobo

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #291 on: Today at 12:11:29 pm »
Yeah I find it hard to believe that they literally can't afford to pay him off. I think its more that this was the long term plan and they'll try as long as they can to make it work
Offline Skeeve

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #292 on: Today at 12:44:06 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:48:51 am
It's kind of disgusting, really. I know Leicester only have themselves to blame for giving Rodgers a fat, juicy contract, but here we have a manager effectively holding his club to ransom.

Rodgers is essentially saying, "I don't care if you get relegated - another club will be in for me at some point. Give me the payoff I know you'll struggle to pay and I'll walk."

It appears the manager has stopped doing his job. We talk about players being arseholes over wages, contracts and downing tools, but it seems that managers aren't above such things either. Leaves a bad taste in the mouth for me.

They'll have to put him on gardening leave or something.

Nobody forced them to give him an excessively long contract and this idea that they cannot afford to pay him off just seems like a fiction really that just exists to ensure the fans only direct their ire at the manager and not the club. The sellby date for most managers at most clubs is 3 years, any club choosing to give out a new deal that is double that amount had better be bloody sure about the person they are offering it to in the first place.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #293 on: Today at 01:00:18 pm »
Honestly it's great to see Leicester in trouble like they are the Brexit loving pricks. Real chance they'll go down this season along with the blueshite.
Offline Fromola

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #294 on: Today at 01:09:43 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:48:51 am
It's kind of disgusting, really. I know Leicester only have themselves to blame for giving Rodgers a fat, juicy contract, but here we have a manager effectively holding his club to ransom.

Rodgers is essentially saying, "I don't care if you get relegated - another club will be in for me at some point. Give me the payoff I know you'll struggle to pay and I'll walk."

It appears the manager has stopped doing his job. We talk about players being arseholes over wages, contracts and downing tools, but it seems that managers aren't above such things either. Leaves a bad taste in the mouth for me.

They'll have to put him on gardening leave or something.

Obvious he has checked out. Did the same at Celtic before Leicester came in for him. If Leicester paid him off though they'd be stupid if the settlement didn't depend on his unemployment. No good giving him an 8 figure pay off just to walk into the Villa job
Online MonsLibpool

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #295 on: Today at 01:13:51 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Yesterday at 06:01:45 pm
Brendan Rodgers actually said this: "I'm young and fresh as a manager and enjoyed every minute of my time here at Leicester and will continue to until someone tells me different."

Young and fresh as a manager. For fuck's sake.
He doesn't help himself with his arrogant comments and some people wonder why he's not liked.
Offline -Willo-

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #296 on: Today at 01:14:20 pm »
Surprised teams don't start putting clauses in managers contracts to be honest, or maybe they do.

Something like if we are in the relegation zone by November then we can pay you half
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #297 on: Today at 01:46:23 pm »
Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on Today at 11:15:15 am
Genuinely think the 2013-14 season was the worst thing to happen to Rodgers. Great for us, I loved the football we saw, and we very nearly won the League. But Brendan came back after the summer break with his new teeth, a tan, he'd lost a load of weight, and swapped his wife for a younger model. It was like he'd bought into his own hype and never seemed the same after that.

This whole boom-bust cycle is why he'll never be a top-level manager. Great when he comes in, but when he's on a losing streak there's no way he can reverse it. And his record in Europe is pretty lamentable as well. I'll always have a soft spot for him for that 13-14 season, but part of me really wants him to take over at Man Utd some day and finish the job that Ole started.....


He's a strange one, he did really well actually (albeit Suarez was  major factor) but we never warmed to him. Comes across quite well initially but sort of wears off after a while and there is something about him that starts to be visible and maybe players see that as well. As you say, new teeth and a tan but essentially the same bloke. Never really says anything bad but not lovingly remembered by Swansea, Liverpool or Celtic fans either (or his ex-wife), probably not Leicester fans either the ways things are going)
Online Jack_Bauer

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #298 on: Today at 02:59:58 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Yesterday at 06:01:45 pm
Brendan Rodgers actually said this: "I'm young and fresh as a manager and enjoyed every minute of my time here at Leicester and will continue to until someone tells me different."

Young and fresh as a manager. For fuck's sake.
Young and Fresh? maybe 10 years ago when he first joined us but in 2022 no chance.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #299 on: Today at 03:00:07 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Yesterday at 06:01:45 pm
Brendan Rodgers actually said this: "I'm young and fresh as a manager and enjoyed every minute of my time here at Leicester and will continue to until someone tells me different."

Young and fresh as a manager. For fuck's sake.

He knows it's only a matter of time
Online Cracking Left Foot

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #300 on: Today at 03:04:35 pm »
Sean O'Driscoll's just waiting by his phone as we speak.
