Genuinely think the 2013-14 season was the worst thing to happen to Rodgers. Great for us, I loved the football we saw, and we very nearly won the League. But Brendan came back after the summer break with his new teeth, a tan, he'd lost a load of weight, and swapped his wife for a younger model. It was like he'd bought into his own hype and never seemed the same after that.
This whole boom-bust cycle is why he'll never be a top-level manager. Great when he comes in, but when he's on a losing streak there's no way he can reverse it. And his record in Europe is pretty lamentable as well. I'll always have a soft spot for him for that 13-14 season, but part of me really wants him to take over at Man Utd some day and finish the job that Ole started.....