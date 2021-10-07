I think there is 3 clear candidates this year



Lampard, Ralph Hasenhuttl and Rodgers



People say the promoted teams are always the most likely to sack first but I dont see it happening with Parker or Cooper and Marco is 50/50.



But Lampard, Ralph and Rodgers were all be under immense pressure from the get go. Especially Lampard imo, no experience, no leeway and Everton cant afford a relegation. I think Rodgers has been on a downward trajectory with that team and no signings doesnt bode well for him, he does have some built up leeway though since he won the FA Cup for them



Ralph has looked on the brink of being done for a couple seasons now and they just spent a bunch of money, if they start poorly he %100 is going



And to answer that other poster - Arteta will be given the season no matter what imo. But no Top 4 after the money theyve spent the last two seasons youd have to say he will be gone end of the season. In saying that I think there is a good chance of Top 4 as United and Chelsea both in transition periods and Arsenal are solidified with a young team



Just whether Arteta has the nous to get it done