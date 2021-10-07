« previous next »
The Sack Race

Offline Legs

Re: The Sack Race
October 7, 2021, 09:11:41 pm
Quote from: David in Edinburgh on October  7, 2021, 08:11:59 pm
Bruce's days at the barcodes must be numbered after the takeover today.

Still get a nice pay off and he will get another gig elsewhere he will say  kept Newcastle up and had to work under Ashley.

Watford will be looking for someone again soon haha
Offline Worgie

Re: The Sack Race
October 12, 2021, 11:47:28 pm
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on October  7, 2021, 07:35:10 pm
Congratulations on your win!

Thanks mate. Heard the news in the car on the way to the City game, 8 weeks so walked away with the princely sum of £24, enough for a take away.  :)

News hadn't broken about Newcastle when we made our new selections so none of us picked Bruce. New picks are:-

My son: Ranieri - he reckons since that season at Leicester he has done nothing and owner will soon run out of patience.
Mrs Worgie: Farke - eventually results will mean something will have to give.
Me: Nuno at Spurs, obviously not first choice in the summer and a few bad results could see him in trouble.

Apart from the obvious Bruce situation who do you think is next? I was tempted to go with Ole but would quite like him to keep his job for a while yet 8)
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The Sack Race
October 13, 2021, 03:24:17 pm
Quote from: Worgie on October 12, 2021, 11:47:28 pm
Thanks mate. Heard the news in the car on the way to the City game, 8 weeks so walked away with the princely sum of £24, enough for a take away.  :)

News hadn't broken about Newcastle when we made our new selections so none of us picked Bruce. New picks are:-

My son: Ranieri - he reckons since that season at Leicester he has done nothing and owner will soon run out of patience.
Mrs Worgie: Farke - eventually results will mean something will have to give.
Me: Nuno at Spurs, obviously not first choice in the summer and a few bad results could see him in trouble.

Apart from the obvious Bruce situation who do you think is next? I was tempted to go with Ole but would quite like him to keep his job for a while yet 8)


Your son should have stuck with Hassenhuttl
Offline Worgie

Re: The Sack Race
November 2, 2021, 11:22:26 pm
Quote from: Worgie on October 12, 2021, 11:47:28 pm
Thanks mate. Heard the news in the car on the way to the City game, 8 weeks so walked away with the princely sum of £24, enough for a take away.  :)

News hadn't broken about Newcastle when we made our new selections so none of us picked Bruce. New picks are:-

My son: Ranieri - he reckons since that season at Leicester he has done nothing and owner will soon run out of patience.
Mrs Worgie: Farke - eventually results will mean something will have to give.
Me: Nuno at Spurs, obviously not first choice in the summer and a few bad results could see him in trouble.

Apart from the obvious Bruce situation who do you think is next? I was tempted to go with Ole but would quite like him to keep his job for a while yet 8)

So that is 2 out of 2 for me so far this season  :)

Not so sure who to go for next.... Any thoughts?
Offline ABZ Rover

Re: The Sack Race
November 2, 2021, 11:28:05 pm
Smith getting the boot from Villa.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: The Sack Race
November 3, 2021, 02:04:50 am
Offline gjr1

Re: The Sack Race
November 3, 2021, 09:53:40 am
Might be Rafa

Next 3 games are Spurs,  City and Brentford
Offline Worgie

Re: The Sack Race
November 10, 2021, 11:22:29 pm
Didn't even have time to update our selections on here before the next two were gone!

My wife and my son stuck with their previous selections, Ranieri & Ole. I decided to go with Farke, thinking he was either going to go before it was too late or they would stick with him!

Last Friday, I was wishing I had gone for Smith, then after Norwich beat Brentford it looked like Farke was safe. Couldn't make it up when after all those defeats he then goes.

Think it could be a while until the next casualty, wife and son are sticking with their selections, I'm going with Hassenhuttl. Considered Everton but too much respect for Rafa.

Hopefully it won't be Ole  :)
Offline Worgie

Re: The Sack Race
Yesterday at 12:09:59 am
Ok it is that time of the year again, well actually thanks to that bloody world cup it is a bit earlier than usual.

Time to make my selection for the sack race ....

Think of the promoted sides Forest and Fulham will do ok. Bournemouth I am not so sure.

Brentford might have a tough start losing Eriksen, but to be Frank I think Thomas has enough credit in the bank to keep him out of trouble.

Think I will go for the other Frank across the park, but that just might be because I want it to happen!

Who is your pick for this season?

Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The Sack Race
Yesterday at 12:53:42 am
Hassenhuttl or Rodgers first to go
Offline Brissyred

Re: The Sack Race
Yesterday at 01:10:01 am
Fat Frank.
Offline MBL?

Re: The Sack Race
Yesterday at 01:25:41 am
Rodgers is a good shout. They look like theyre going backwards.

A more surprising one but likely imo if they have a bad start is tuchel. Theyve sacked a load of the board and chech already so Im not sure it would take much to give him the bullet since hes not their man and they probably will want their own man sooner rather than later.
Offline ShatnersBassoon

Re: The Sack Race
Yesterday at 03:21:07 am
Everton and Southampton I can see struggling. So one of those two prob.

Depends if the likes of Silva keep on complaining tho
Offline Peabee

Re: The Sack Race
Yesterday at 04:16:42 am
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 01:25:41 am
Rodgers is a good shout. They look like theyre going backwards.

A more surprising one but likely imo if they have a bad start is tuchel. Theyve sacked a load of the board and chech already so Im not sure it would take much to give him the bullet since hes not their man and they probably will want their own man sooner rather than later.

Accountants at Leicester must be getting twitchy with all the spending on the training complex and stadium plans.
Offline 4pool

Re: The Sack Race
Yesterday at 04:19:20 am
I hope Lampard wins this honour this season.
Offline Peabee

Re: The Sack Race
Yesterday at 04:21:22 am
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 04:19:20 am
I hope Lampard wins this honour this season.

So does he probably.
Offline xbugawugax

Re: The Sack Race
Yesterday at 04:34:14 am
rodgers and fat frank i think

would it be too much to ask that fat frank ruins the squad beyond any hope that they get relegated as well?
Offline Fromola

Re: The Sack Race
Yesterday at 06:46:14 am
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 04:34:14 am
rodgers and fat frank i think

would it be too much to ask that fat frank ruins the squad beyond any hope that they get relegated as well?

No expectations on Everton and they all think Lampard's wonderful, so he doesn't need to do much.

Rodgers will be able to play down expectations massively after no signings but things unravel for him.after a while and he cant turn around bad form. He needs a good start.

I could see Parker gone early at Bournemouth. That's a a Championship side from back to front and he couldn't do.anything with  fulham side with more quality.
Offline gjr1

Re: The Sack Race
Yesterday at 07:18:06 am
Offline Persephone

Re: The Sack Race
Yesterday at 08:05:11 am
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 04:34:14 am
rodgers and fat frank i think

would it be too much to ask that fat frank ruins the squad beyond any hope that they get relegated as well?
You can't ruin whats already been ruined. That is a relegation fighting squad, they have very little quality going forward and if Mina does his usual sick note impression they barely have a defense. Fat Frank is going to have a tough season
Offline The North Bank

Re: The Sack Race
Yesterday at 08:20:05 am
No shout out for Arteta this season, usually a very popular choice.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: The Sack Race
Yesterday at 08:28:11 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:20:05 am
No shout out for Arteta this season, usually a very popular choice.

It's who will get the tin tack first, not who should. He could get you relegated and they still wouldn't bin him.
Offline CanuckYNWA

Re: The Sack Race
Yesterday at 08:29:35 am
I think there is 3 clear candidates this year

Lampard, Ralph Hasenhuttl and Rodgers

People say the promoted teams are always the most likely to sack first but I dont see it happening with Parker or Cooper and Marco is 50/50.

But Lampard, Ralph and Rodgers were all be under immense pressure from the get go. Especially Lampard imo, no experience, no leeway and Everton cant afford a relegation. I think Rodgers has been on a downward trajectory with that team and no signings doesnt bode well for him, he does have some built up leeway though since he won the FA Cup for them

Ralph has looked on the brink of being done for a couple seasons now and they just spent a bunch of money, if they start poorly he %100 is going

And to answer that other poster - Arteta will be given the season no matter what imo. But no Top 4 after the money theyve spent the last two seasons youd have to say he will be gone end of the season. In saying that I think there is a good chance of Top 4 as United and Chelsea both in transition periods and Arsenal are solidified with a young team

Just whether Arteta has the nous to get it done
Offline The North Bank

Re: The Sack Race
Yesterday at 08:34:53 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 08:28:11 am
It's who will get the tin tack first, not who should. He could get you relegated and they still wouldn't bin him.

Trust the process.

I think brave Scotty Parker might go first, might actually fall out with Bournemouth and walk.
They asked him if they can stay up this season and he said no. I think theyve lost a few players and possibly not signed anyone at all, which is a bit mental
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: The Sack Race
Yesterday at 08:41:45 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:34:53 am
Trust the process.

I think brave Scotty Parker might go first, might actually fall out with Bournemouth and walk.
They asked him if they can stay up this season and he said no. I think theyve lost a few players and possibly not signed anyone at all, which is a bit mental

Bournemouth are absolute certainties to go. If Cooper had a full season at Forest they'd be the other promoted team and Bournemouth would've been slogging it in the playoffs and I don't believe they'd have won them.
Offline IgorBobbins

Re: The Sack Race
Yesterday at 08:48:21 am
Offline Lusty

Re: The Sack Race
Yesterday at 09:12:57 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:20:05 am
No shout out for Arteta this season, usually a very popular choice.
He'll be managing Everton before the end of the season.

Don't think he'll be first to go though.
Offline El Lobo

Re: The Sack Race
Yesterday at 09:19:12 am
Scott Parker might end up being a bit like Farke at Norwich, where they acknowledge he's good at getting them promoted and they fully expect relegation and so keep him.....

but both him and the Fulham boss have been pretty outspoken in the last week about their lack of signings. And they really dont have a nice start.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: The Sack Race
Yesterday at 09:27:31 am
My predictions:

Everton will hold onto Lampard long after he's put them in the shit and get Dyche in later on.

Brentford will have a difficult second season and Frank may be at risk later on.

Bournemouth will go down but probably give Parker another shot in the Championship.

Tuchel's side will be hot and cold, struggle to gel and he'll walk at some stage - especially if Newcastle are doing well and indicate he'd have 4 windows to build any side he wants.

Stevie for me is at risk, it doesn't feel a nice fit with him at Villa.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The Sack Race
Yesterday at 11:55:44 pm
Gerrard
Tuchel
Brave Scotty
Brendy
Eddie Howe
Fatty
Ten Hag

Will all be gone before the end of the season.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: The Sack Race
Yesterday at 11:59:01 pm
Frank James Lampard to go first

*Surely* this is the season Hassenhuttl goes too
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The Sack Race
Today at 12:18:48 am
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:59:01 pm
Frank James Lampard to go first

*Surely* this is the season Hassenhuttl goes too
Hassenhuttl can look forward to a cushy consultancy role with Abu Dhabi, after taking so much of their deadwood for massive fees.
