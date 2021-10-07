« previous next »
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #80 on: October 7, 2021, 09:11:41 pm »
Quote from: David in Edinburgh on October  7, 2021, 08:11:59 pm
Bruce's days at the barcodes must be numbered after the takeover today.

Still get a nice pay off and he will get another gig elsewhere he will say  kept Newcastle up and had to work under Ashley.

Watford will be looking for someone again soon haha
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #81 on: October 12, 2021, 11:47:28 pm »
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on October  7, 2021, 07:35:10 pm
Congratulations on your win!

Thanks mate. Heard the news in the car on the way to the City game, 8 weeks so walked away with the princely sum of £24, enough for a take away.  :)

News hadn't broken about Newcastle when we made our new selections so none of us picked Bruce. New picks are:-

My son: Ranieri - he reckons since that season at Leicester he has done nothing and owner will soon run out of patience.
Mrs Worgie: Farke - eventually results will mean something will have to give.
Me: Nuno at Spurs, obviously not first choice in the summer and a few bad results could see him in trouble.

Apart from the obvious Bruce situation who do you think is next? I was tempted to go with Ole but would quite like him to keep his job for a while yet 8)
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #82 on: October 13, 2021, 03:24:17 pm »
Quote from: Worgie on October 12, 2021, 11:47:28 pm
Thanks mate. Heard the news in the car on the way to the City game, 8 weeks so walked away with the princely sum of £24, enough for a take away.  :)

News hadn't broken about Newcastle when we made our new selections so none of us picked Bruce. New picks are:-

My son: Ranieri - he reckons since that season at Leicester he has done nothing and owner will soon run out of patience.
Mrs Worgie: Farke - eventually results will mean something will have to give.
Me: Nuno at Spurs, obviously not first choice in the summer and a few bad results could see him in trouble.

Apart from the obvious Bruce situation who do you think is next? I was tempted to go with Ole but would quite like him to keep his job for a while yet 8)


Your son should have stuck with Hassenhuttl
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #83 on: November 2, 2021, 11:22:26 pm »
Quote from: Worgie on October 12, 2021, 11:47:28 pm
Thanks mate. Heard the news in the car on the way to the City game, 8 weeks so walked away with the princely sum of £24, enough for a take away.  :)

News hadn't broken about Newcastle when we made our new selections so none of us picked Bruce. New picks are:-

My son: Ranieri - he reckons since that season at Leicester he has done nothing and owner will soon run out of patience.
Mrs Worgie: Farke - eventually results will mean something will have to give.
Me: Nuno at Spurs, obviously not first choice in the summer and a few bad results could see him in trouble.

Apart from the obvious Bruce situation who do you think is next? I was tempted to go with Ole but would quite like him to keep his job for a while yet 8)

So that is 2 out of 2 for me so far this season  :)

Not so sure who to go for next.... Any thoughts?
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #84 on: November 2, 2021, 11:28:05 pm »
Smith getting the boot from Villa.
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #85 on: November 3, 2021, 02:04:50 am »
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #86 on: November 3, 2021, 09:53:40 am »
Might be Rafa

Next 3 games are Spurs,  City and Brentford
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #87 on: November 10, 2021, 11:22:29 pm »
Didn't even have time to update our selections on here before the next two were gone!

My wife and my son stuck with their previous selections, Ranieri & Ole. I decided to go with Farke, thinking he was either going to go before it was too late or they would stick with him!

Last Friday, I was wishing I had gone for Smith, then after Norwich beat Brentford it looked like Farke was safe. Couldn't make it up when after all those defeats he then goes.

Think it could be a while until the next casualty, wife and son are sticking with their selections, I'm going with Hassenhuttl. Considered Everton but too much respect for Rafa.

Hopefully it won't be Ole  :)
« Last Edit: November 10, 2021, 11:24:26 pm by Worgie »
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #88 on: Today at 12:09:59 am »
Ok it is that time of the year again, well actually thanks to that bloody world cup it is a bit earlier than usual.

Time to make my selection for the sack race ....

Think of the promoted sides Forest and Fulham will do ok. Bournemouth I am not so sure.

Brentford might have a tough start losing Eriksen, but to be Frank I think Thomas has enough credit in the bank to keep him out of trouble.

Think I will go for the other Frank across the park, but that just might be because I want it to happen!

Who is your pick for this season?

Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #89 on: Today at 12:53:42 am »
Hassenhuttl or Rodgers first to go
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #90 on: Today at 01:10:01 am »
Fat Frank.
« Reply #91 on: Today at 01:25:41 am »
Rodgers is a good shout. They look like theyre going backwards.

A more surprising one but likely imo if they have a bad start is tuchel. Theyve sacked a load of the board and chech already so Im not sure it would take much to give him the bullet since hes not their man and they probably will want their own man sooner rather than later.
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #92 on: Today at 03:21:07 am »
Everton and Southampton I can see struggling. So one of those two prob.

Depends if the likes of Silva keep on complaining tho
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #93 on: Today at 04:16:42 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:25:41 am
Rodgers is a good shout. They look like theyre going backwards.

A more surprising one but likely imo if they have a bad start is tuchel. Theyve sacked a load of the board and chech already so Im not sure it would take much to give him the bullet since hes not their man and they probably will want their own man sooner rather than later.

Accountants at Leicester must be getting twitchy with all the spending on the training complex and stadium plans.
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #94 on: Today at 04:19:20 am »
I hope Lampard wins this honour this season.
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #95 on: Today at 04:21:22 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:19:20 am
I hope Lampard wins this honour this season.

So does he probably.
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #96 on: Today at 04:34:14 am »
rodgers and fat frank i think

would it be too much to ask that fat frank ruins the squad beyond any hope that they get relegated as well?
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #97 on: Today at 06:46:14 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 04:34:14 am
rodgers and fat frank i think

would it be too much to ask that fat frank ruins the squad beyond any hope that they get relegated as well?

No expectations on Everton and they all think Lampard's wonderful, so he doesn't need to do much.

Rodgers will be able to play down expectations massively after no signings but things unravel for him.after a while and he cant turn around bad form. He needs a good start.

I could see Parker gone early at Bournemouth. That's a a Championship side from back to front and he couldn't do.anything with  fulham side with more quality.
Re: The Sack Race
« Reply #98 on: Today at 07:18:06 am »
