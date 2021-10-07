Congratulations on your win!



Thanks mate. Heard the news in the car on the way to the City game, 8 weeks so walked away with the princely sum of £24, enough for a take away.News hadn't broken about Newcastle when we made our new selections so none of us picked Bruce. New picks are:-My son: Ranieri - he reckons since that season at Leicester he has done nothing and owner will soon run out of patience.Mrs Worgie: Farke - eventually results will mean something will have to give.Me: Nuno at Spurs, obviously not first choice in the summer and a few bad results could see him in trouble.Apart from the obvious Bruce situation who do you think is next? I was tempted to go with Ole but would quite like him to keep his job for a while yet