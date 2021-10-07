Didn't even have time to update our selections on here before the next two were gone!
My wife and my son stuck with their previous selections, Ranieri & Ole. I decided to go with Farke, thinking he was either going to go before it was too late or they would stick with him!
Last Friday, I was wishing I had gone for Smith, then after Norwich beat Brentford it looked like Farke was safe. Couldn't make it up when after all those defeats he then goes.
Think it could be a while until the next casualty, wife and son are sticking with their selections, I'm going with Hassenhuttl. Considered Everton but too much respect for Rafa.
Hopefully it won't be Ole