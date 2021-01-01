Southampton selling off a couple of key men in Ings and Vestegaard, plus Bertrand leaving on a free. I think if he sees a couple of hidings he's gone soon. Another 9-0?I don't know if Watford have done anything in the window, but regardless it's more than likely he'll get the sack, I can see them going down. If Norwich end up adrift early on I can see Farke leaving. They probably wouldn't want to sack him as he's cruised to two Championship titles but he'll probably fancy something else at that point.