Our match with them at the emptyad is looking more and more important.



They win and we're hoping for them to slip up again.



A draw and we close to within one point of them. We've been through that before only to be disappointed.



A win for us and the distance between us reverses.



A slip up from either side before that match and it looks less important.



Our recent form there has been won 1, drawn 2, lost 1. However, that loss was in July 2020 when we'd already walked the premier league and had nothing to play for. That's not a bad record.



Let's hope Pep treats it as a cup final and over thinks it.