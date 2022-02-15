« previous next »
Author Topic: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22  (Read 35218 times)

Online BoRed

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
« Reply #240 on: February 15, 2022, 10:17:37 pm »
Quote from: Prof on February 15, 2022, 10:10:24 pm
Ah yes.  Thanks.  I've missed one out.  Can anyone see which one it is from the third graphic?  It'll be one of the white fixtures.

Brighton away, I think. It finished 1-1.
Offline Prof

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
« Reply #241 on: February 15, 2022, 11:05:50 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on February 15, 2022, 10:17:37 pm
Brighton away, I think. It finished 1-1.
Thanks.  I'll add it to the next update
Offline gazzalfc

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
« Reply #242 on: February 19, 2022, 07:39:06 pm »
So lets see those lines...
Offline Prof

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
« Reply #243 on: February 20, 2022, 10:39:28 pm »




Offline Samie

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
« Reply #244 on: February 20, 2022, 10:53:56 pm »
Hello mate, I'd like to see the Man City line nose dive faster than Wazza at a Bingo night.
Offline Prof

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
« Reply #245 on: February 20, 2022, 11:19:23 pm »
Quote from: Samie on February 20, 2022, 10:53:56 pm
Hello mate, I'd like to see the Man City line nose dive faster than Wazza at a Bingo night.
:lmao :lmao :lmao
Offline SpionBob

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
« Reply #246 on: February 20, 2022, 11:34:46 pm »
Quote from: Prof on February 20, 2022, 10:39:28 pm





I am beginning to like those trend lines more and more. In fact I feel quite optimistic at present !!
Offline CanuckYNWA

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
« Reply #247 on: February 20, 2022, 11:37:57 pm »
Looks very nice all of a sudden

Also Man Utd position in the table clearly isnt as promising as it looks. Id be Curious where Wolves sit right now in comparison
Offline farawayred

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
« Reply #248 on: February 21, 2022, 06:30:40 am »
We won't win the league this season. We flat-lined, we're dead... And I don't see a revival this month... ;D
Online KurtVerbose

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
« Reply #249 on: February 21, 2022, 07:28:23 am »
Our match with them at the emptyad is looking more and more important.

They win and we're hoping for them to slip up again.

A draw and we close to within one point of them. We've been through that before only to be disappointed.

A win for us and the distance between us reverses.

A slip up from either side before that match and it looks less important.

Our recent form there has been won 1, drawn 2, lost 1. However, that loss was in July 2020 when we'd already walked the premier league and had nothing to play for. That's not a bad record.

Let's hope Pep treats it as a cup final and over thinks it.
Offline Dull Tools

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
« Reply #250 on: February 21, 2022, 09:25:36 am »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on February 21, 2022, 07:28:23 am
Our match with them at the emptyad is looking more and more important.

They win and we're hoping for them to slip up again.

A draw and we close to within one point of them. We've been through that before only to be disappointed.

A win for us and the distance between us reverses.

A slip up from either side before that match and it looks less important.

Our recent form there has been won 1, drawn 2, lost 1. However, that loss was in July 2020 when we'd already walked the premier league and had nothing to play for. That's not a bad record.

Let's hope Pep treats it as a cup final and over thinks it.
We have 6 league games before then including some tough games. That game could be irrelevant.

We need to beat Leeds and then we have a cup final. Win the next game and we put pressure on.
Online KurtVerbose

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
« Reply #251 on: February 21, 2022, 09:37:17 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on February 21, 2022, 09:25:36 am
That game could be irrelevant.

Hence...

Quote from: KurtVerbose on February 21, 2022, 07:28:23 am
A slip up from either side before that match and it looks less important.
Offline Dr Stu-Pid

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
« Reply #252 on: February 21, 2022, 10:39:17 am »
Over the last 38 games (a full season) we now have 1 point fewer than City.

Over the last 35 games we have 2 points more than City.

Over the last 30 games we have 3 points more than City.

According to most pundits this City side is one of the best teams of all time.

So I guess that we must be pretty good as well then?



Quote
This is the 38 game current form for each team broken down into 5 game segments (with one 3 game segment at the top).  The closer to the bottom and the darker the colour the more recent (and so more relevant) the games are.

So we have 15 points from our last 5 games, 8 points from the 5 games before that, etc, etc
Offline Asam

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
« Reply #253 on: February 21, 2022, 03:36:38 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on February 21, 2022, 10:39:17 am
Over the last 38 games (a full season) we now have 1 point fewer than City.

Over the last 35 games we have 2 points more than City.

Over the last 30 games we have 3 points more than City.

According to most pundits this City side is one of the best teams of all time.

So I guess that we must be pretty good as well then?



City have won 4/5 of the league titles, that consistency and the level theyve reached is why they get the respect, we are very unfortunate in that we would be dominating any other era
Offline Knight

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
« Reply #254 on: February 21, 2022, 04:13:15 pm »
The difference between the league table and this table is extraordinary in Utd's case. They could be about to drop off a bit of a cliff in league terms when they start getting more difficult games.

... Oh I just realised they've played 3 more games than both Arsenal and Spurs.
Offline Dr Stu-Pid

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
« Reply #255 on: February 24, 2022, 12:24:28 pm »
Mini update following games for us and Spurs, and I also realized that I had missed off Man Utd's win at Brentford from the earlier table, so that is now corrected.



Quote
This is the 38 game current form for each team broken down into 5 game segments (with one 3 game segment at the top).  The closer to the bottom and the darker the colour the more recent (and so more relevant) the games are.

So we have 15 points from our last 5 games, 8 points from the 5 games before that, etc, etc
Online Ray K

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
« Reply #256 on: February 24, 2022, 01:18:06 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on February 24, 2022, 12:24:28 pm
Mini update following games for us and Spurs, and I also realized that I had missed off Man Utd's win at Brentford from the earlier table, so that is now corrected.



Hat's off to Leicester, they're incredibly consistent.
Offline dutchkop

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
« Reply #257 on: February 24, 2022, 01:21:50 pm »
Quote from: Prof on February 20, 2022, 10:39:28 pm






thanks for this Prof.. I am really looking forward to the next update ... with both us and City on 26 games
Online courty61

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
« Reply #258 on: February 24, 2022, 01:36:49 pm »
What are Wolves and West Ham out of interest? If any can work it out? Just so we see the race for top 4.

Does anyone do a relegation one at all? Just so I can get my hopes up that the toffees go down :-)
Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
« Reply #259 on: February 24, 2022, 01:50:30 pm »
Quote from: Asam on February 21, 2022, 03:36:38 pm
City have won 4/5 of the league titles, that consistency and the level theyve reached is why they get the respect, we are very unfortunate in that we would be dominating any other era

They won in 17/18, 18/19 by 1 point, and last season. If you count 16/17 as well, that's 3 out of 5 titles - not sure where you are getting 4/5 titles thing?

During the same period, we have won 1 title, 1 CL, 1 Club World Cup - ignoring domestic Cups, that's almost as good as them. If City are one of the greatest English teams, so are we.
Offline Sharado

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
« Reply #260 on: February 24, 2022, 02:04:37 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on February 24, 2022, 01:21:50 pm
thanks for this Prof.. I am really looking forward to the next update ... with both us and City on 26 games

Think our line will remain flat? Leeds at home would have been par 3 I think.
Online BoRed

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
« Reply #261 on: February 24, 2022, 02:16:59 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on February 24, 2022, 01:36:49 pm
What are Wolves and West Ham out of interest? If any can work it out? Just so we see the race for top 4.

Does anyone do a relegation one at all? Just so I can get my hopes up that the toffees go down :-)

It's not prof's APLT, but as I mentioned before I'm doing a similar model using decimals, with different par values for top 4 and relegation.

The top four battle as it stands:

Arsenal -0.84
Tottenham -3.37
Wolves -3.69
Man Utd -4.17
West Ham -7.14

Relegation:

Brentford 0.83
Leeds 0.71
Burnley 0.17
Everton -0.86
Newcastle -1.03
Norwich -4.89
Watford -6.21

In short, there's definitely a decent chance they go down. :)
Offline farawayred

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
« Reply #262 on: February 24, 2022, 05:08:59 pm »
That flat line...  ;)
Offline johnny74

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
« Reply #263 on: February 24, 2022, 10:29:56 pm »
Our fixture list looks extremely tough. City's a little easier. If Klopp puts all his effort into league game preparation we could win it. But he has to realise that winning the league whilst crashing out of the other comps is a worthwhile risk.

Pep will want the CL almost as much as he wants the league if not more. We have an advantage here in that the CL is not our priority (or shouldn't be).
Offline Prof

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
« Reply #264 on: February 24, 2022, 10:33:52 pm »




Online KurtVerbose

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
« Reply #265 on: March 7, 2022, 10:00:35 pm »
Looking forward to the update.
Offline farawayred

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
« Reply #266 on: March 7, 2022, 10:08:13 pm »
Meh, flat lines don't excite me... ;)

If I read this right, there are three 1-par games for City (Wolves, Leeds and West Ham) and four 1-par games for us (the postponed Arsenal, City, Villa and Newcastle). This puts so much more emphasis on the City game even if we beat Arsenal...

Online courty61

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
« Reply #267 on: March 8, 2022, 05:11:38 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on February 24, 2022, 02:16:59 pm
It's not prof's APLT, but as I mentioned before I'm doing a similar model using decimals, with different par values for top 4 and relegation.

The top four battle as it stands:

Arsenal -0.84
Tottenham -3.37
Wolves -3.69
Man Utd -4.17
West Ham -7.14

Relegation:

Brentford 0.83
Leeds 0.71
Burnley 0.17
Everton -0.86
Newcastle -1.03
Norwich -4.89
Watford -6.21

In short, there's definitely a decent chance they go down. :)

Cheers. Any update on the relegation battle after Spurs' win last night
Online BoRed

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
« Reply #268 on: March 8, 2022, 06:04:05 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on March  8, 2022, 05:11:38 pm
Cheers. Any update on the relegation battle after Spurs' win last night

With pleasure. ;D

Newcastle 2.27
Brentford 1.17
Leeds -0.58
Everton -1.25
Burnley -1.27
Watford -6.30
Norwich -7.51
Offline Prof

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
« Reply #269 on: March 8, 2022, 11:26:33 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on March  7, 2022, 10:00:35 pm
Looking forward to the update.
Sorry. I'll try and do this tomorrow. Been a busy week.
Online KurtVerbose

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
« Reply #270 on: March 9, 2022, 08:41:08 am »
Quote from: Prof on March  8, 2022, 11:26:33 pm
Sorry. I'll try and do this tomorrow. Been a busy week.

No worries Prof. I know what it'll look like it's just nice seeing it in all its majesty. ;D
Online courty61

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
« Reply #271 on: March 9, 2022, 10:17:52 am »
Quote from: BoRed on March  8, 2022, 06:04:05 pm
With pleasure. ;D

Newcastle 2.27
Brentford 1.17
Leeds -0.58
Everton -1.25
Burnley -1.27
Watford -6.30
Norwich -7.51

Thanks. On a knife edge for the toffees then
Offline Prof

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
« Reply #272 on: March 9, 2022, 11:07:58 pm »




Online KurtVerbose

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
« Reply #273 on: March 10, 2022, 07:57:39 am »
Thanks Prof.

Both Arsenal and Spurs would seriously have to screw up to let Utd back in the race for top four. I can see it of Spurs, but since their awful start Arsenal have a bit of consistency.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
« Reply #274 on: Yesterday at 10:22:11 pm »
We're now above city in the 'Last 38 PL form' table aren't we?
Online Ray K

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
« Reply #275 on: Yesterday at 10:43:53 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 10:22:11 pm
We're now above city in the 'Last 38 PL form' table aren't we?
Yes, 92 to 88 per Andrew Beasley from this parish.

It's a pity our fixture list turns so bad now, we've virtually no chance of maintaining that lovely straight line.
Online BassTunedToRed

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
« Reply #276 on: Today at 09:37:40 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:43:53 pm
Yes, 92 to 88 per Andrew Beasley from this parish.

It's a pity our fixture list turns so bad now, we've virtually no chance of maintaining that lovely straight line.

Yeah that's right. We went above them 92-90 with our win at Brighton and then City dropped two points last night

