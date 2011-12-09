« previous next »
The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22

The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
« on: August 11, 2021, 11:10:33 pm »
The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22

This is a continuation of the last ten APLT threads which ran over the last ten seasons and can be found here:
2011-12 http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=278916.
2012-13 http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=296309.0
2013-14 http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=306705.0
2014-15 http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=315567.0
2015-16 http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=322215
2016-17 https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=329366.0
2017-18 https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=336191
2018-19 https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340730
2019-20 https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343471
2020-21 https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345980

For those of you who are new to the APLT, or those who need a reminder of the model, the APLT makes an assumption that in order to win the league title, a team needs to win 90 points for the season.  This can be achieved by winning all home matches, the seven easiest away matches (the three promoted teams and the 14th-17th ranked teams from the previous season) and draw the 12 remaining away matches.  I refer to these as the par results.  As in golf, par will be achieved more often than not, but sometimes points are dropped or gained in relation to par.

The fixture list below for the featured teams indicates the hardest matches which are all par 1s, with the remaining fixtures all par 3s.



Over the season, I will plot the results in relation to par for all the teams featured on a graph (an example of last seasons completed graph is below).  If a team plays to par, the line on the graph will be horizontal, whereas dropped points will lead to a negative gradient and gained points a positive gradient.



The green depreciating line reflects a drop of 0.5 points per game (dropping to 19 points below par by game 38) to illustrate a 71 point season, a reasonable estimation of the points needed to achieve a top four finish.  Any team with ambitions to finish top four needs to be above this green line by the end of the season.

Ill do my best to keep this up-to-date as best as possible as the season progresses and I hope it illustrates the impact of results on our season.

I'll also try to send a tweet when I do an update @RawkProf



This excellent post from Nessy is well worth reading if you are new to this....

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
Looking at those fixtures, we can probably expect to be behind in the APLT in the early stage of the season. The only way we can be above par after eight games is if we win them all. On the other hand, if we're level with the likes of City, Chelsea and Utd in the APLT, we'll be well clear of them in the real table. :)
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
Here we go!
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
Which team will be the first cut off the chart?
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
Which team will be the first cut off the chart?
eveton ;)
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
Magic, Prof, you have saved my sanity once again. There I am all month, lurking around the LFC transfer thread, in some delusional fever, searching for an omen of success for the coming season. Alternating between despair and exhiliration. You rescue me from that hellhole by re-opening an evidence-based analysis of what is really happening from week to week. Better than a course of lithium, really.  :)
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
Best thread on the forum...when we're winning.

Still laugh at the grey Man Utd line, in honour of that kit they had to change at half-time :)
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
Arsenal on -3 already. ;D
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
Cough
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
Always one of my favourite threads on RAWK this, thanks to Prof for keeping it going every season.

Looking forward to seeing the first update :)
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
Of the seven included clubs, all are on par apart from City on -1 and Arsenal on -3. West Ham are the only ones on +2.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
My favorite thread is back!!!
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
And... Man City can stay down there  :wanker
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
Thanks Prof, always look forward to this  :)
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
Ah Bless you Prof, love this thread.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
My favourite thread returns, cheers Prof for doing this. Its one of the threads that make this site worthwhile for me and I think a lot more.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
Comedy value aside, Arsenal belong nowhere near this thread these days. It feels like they're only in here on their legacy from the Wenger days. I feel like you're making unnecessary extra work for yourself Prof.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
I think the fixture list in this format has some very interesting aspects.  Looking at the opening 7 games, ours is the highest par for all the teams. Man City and Chelsea have much harder opening sequences.

I imagine we'll see Chelsea and Man City showing themselves to be at or above par on the aplt, but might not look as pretty in the real table.  It'll be interesting how that's portrayed in the media.  I think both of them well be looking really good on the aplt.  It might take the pressure off to an extent if they aren't setting the real league table pace.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
We suck... Two rounds in and we are already behind Chelsea and Spurs... :)

Thank Prof, fantastic to have that thread back!
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
Quote from: Prof on August 24, 2021, 08:15:22 pm
I think the fixture list in this format has some very interesting aspects.  Looking at the opening 7 games, ours is the highest par for all the teams. Man City and Chelsea have much harder opening sequences.

I imagine we'll see Chelsea and Man City showing themselves to be at or above par on the aplt, but might not look as pretty in the real table.  It'll be interesting how that's portrayed in the media.  I think both of them well be looking really good on the aplt.  It might take the pressure off to an extent if they aren't setting the real league table pace.

It is interesting that. With my money making hat on, depending on how its portrayed in the media, and so public opinion, for us and for city and Chelsea, one of those teams could be fairly well under or over valued to win the league. Probably not as much this way round though compared to if it was us with a difficult and city with an easier aplt start.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
love this. Thanks for the work
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
Quote from: Prof on August 24, 2021, 06:52:30 pm



Errr. Nothing alternative about it Prof its West Ham who are top 😂😜
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
Quote
This is the 38 game current form for each team broken down into 5 game segments (with one 3 game segment at the top).  The closer to the bottom and the darker the colour the more recent (and so more relevant) the games are.

So we have 15 points from our last 5 games, 11 points from the 5 games before that, etc, etc
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on August 25, 2021, 04:45:14 pm

Yes! This is the dope I was waiting for. Great visual representation of current and changing form, to complement the APLT performance-vs-par graphics
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
So, we are down to -2, but in our game against Leeds, we have a chance to go straight back up to 0.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
We are in a free fall, United are on the up and Spurs are running away with the title. Ah, the times... I bet Spurs fans are signing the petition to stop the PL now and pro-rate the results to 38 games. ;D
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
Arsenal already -7  :o :o :o :o :o :o :o :o
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
Back on par now after 4. With no room for error next 3
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2021-22
I am awaiting the next update with great...



