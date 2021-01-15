Is my Christmas present ... a bike?

I can't tell, it's all wrapped up.

(No Undertones intended, Good Vibrations only, ta)



It's not Harry Kane is it,

oh, for fuck's sake, please, it's not Harry Kane.



Fuck it, it's Harry Kane.

Look at it.

The back wheels buckled, the handlebars aren't sat right.

Even the pump doesn't fit properly.



Don't worry, it's a shit pump.

It's a shit bike, actually.



It is, I can't believe.they got me Harry Kane, they must hate me.



Did you get anything else?



A cardigan.



Fuck sake mate, you're fucked.

We're off to have fun.



Can I come?



Can he come?

Look at him.

So no?

No.

No, mate, you can't.

You've got Harry Kane and a cardigan.

What do you expect us to say.

You're kind of, I can't say it.

I can, shit.



I fucking hate Christmas.





