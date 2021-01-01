I honestly think Grealish might be the most overrated player in Premier League history.



Granted, my footballing memory really only goes back to about 1998 but I've never known such hardcore media fawning over such an average player.



He's so one-dimensional and predictable it's unreal.



I wanted us to sign him when Spurs were in for him a couple of years ago (and Levy did his usual), so I think he's a good player. I just don't get where the hype has come from though, as it certainly wasn't about then. Just over 12 months ago he was very lucky to not get relegated again with Villa (low points total, scraped it on the last day with other results going their way) and no team were really in for him last summer.More hype last season but it wasn't as if he was footballer of the year or anything. Then at the Euros the Gazza-style mania for a player who couldn't even get in the team and when he did play was just diving for free kicks.