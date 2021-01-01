« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League MW1 August 13-15  (Read 295 times)

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,963
  • 11,053ft up
Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« on: Yesterday at 08:28:55 pm »
Friday:
Brentford v Arsenal

Saturday:
ManU v Leeds
Burnley v Brighton
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Southampton
Leicester v Wolves
Watford v Aston Villa
Norwich v LFC

Sunday:
Newcastle v West Ham
Tottenham v ManC
« Last Edit: Today at 01:38:13 am by Dave McCoy »
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,987
  • YNWA
Re: Football Opening Week 21/22
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:29:18 pm »
2/10 for opening post effort  ;D
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,963
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Football Opening Week 21/22
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:29:39 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 08:29:18 pm
2/10 for opening post effort  ;D

Lol
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,963
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Football Opening Week 21/22
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:45:28 pm »
And thats the last we see of Ziyech until a meaningless FA cup replay at Millwall.

Edit: Rudiger is dirty example 502
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,807
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Football Opening Week 21/22
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:46:08 pm »
Booking for Niles Crane.
Logged
AHA!

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,963
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Football Opening Week 21/22
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:50:23 pm »
Villarreal at least got back into this. 
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,963
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Football Opening Week 21/22
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:22:58 pm »
Villarreal have been way better.  So passive from Chelsea.
Logged

Offline jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,269
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football Opening Week 21/22
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:41:05 pm »
Alberto having a good game mind.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,963
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:38:52 am »
Updated with this weekends schedule.  Looking forward to quite a bit on the schedule there, let alone the other leagues starting as well.
Logged

Online macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,132
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:53:19 am »
Brentford with a chance to go top of the table.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,130
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:58:04 am »
.



Premier League matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/live-premier-league-football-on-tv.html (& www.live-footballontv.com)

Premier League matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/england/premier-league


60+ Stream sites & match highlights sites + more info for the 2021/22 season : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

^ aka the pinned 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread in the 'General Football and Sport' section of RAWK.


For live scores, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, info, stats and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/premier-league

Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com


www.premierleague.com : https://twitter.com/premierleague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021%E2%80%9322_Premier_League : www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football
« Last Edit: Today at 01:59:37 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 