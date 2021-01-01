Please
Topic:
Premier League MW1 August 13-15
Premier League MW1 August 13-15
Dave McCoy
Premier League MW1 August 13-15
Friday:
Brentford v Arsenal
Saturday:
ManU v Leeds
Burnley v Brighton
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Southampton
Leicester v Wolves
Watford v Aston Villa
Norwich v LFC
Sunday:
Newcastle v West Ham
Tottenham v ManC
Craig 🤔
Re: Football Opening Week 21/22
2/10 for opening post effort
Dave McCoy
Re: Football Opening Week 21/22
Quote from: Craig 🤔
Yesterday
at 08:29:18 pm
2/10 for opening post effort
Lol
Dave McCoy
Re: Football Opening Week 21/22
And thats the last we see of Ziyech until a meaningless FA cup replay at Millwall.
Edit: Rudiger is dirty example 502
gerrardisgod
Re: Football Opening Week 21/22
Booking for Niles Crane.
Dave McCoy
Re: Football Opening Week 21/22
Villarreal at least got back into this.
Dave McCoy
Re: Football Opening Week 21/22
Villarreal have been way better. So passive from Chelsea.
jonkrux
Re: Football Opening Week 21/22
Alberto having a good game mind.
Dave McCoy
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
Updated with this weekends schedule. Looking forward to quite a bit on the schedule there, let alone the other leagues starting as well.
macmanamanaman
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
Brentford with a chance to go top of the table.
oojason
Re: Premier League MW1 August 13-15
.
Premier League matches being shown
live on UK TV
:
www.live-footballontv.com/live-premier-league-football-on-tv.html
(&
www.live-footballontv.com
)
Premier League matches being shown
live on TV around the world
(+ great for IPTV etc)
:
www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/england/premier-league
60+ Stream sites & match highlights sites
+ more info for the 2021/22 season :
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0
^ aka the pinned
'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc'
thread in the '
General Football and Sport
' section of RAWK.
For
live scores
, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, info, stats and more... :
www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/premier-league
Goal Videos
(and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc)
often appear here minutes after being scored :
www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new
&
https://twitter.com
www.premierleague.com
:
https://twitter.com/premierleague
:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021%E2%80%9322_Premier_League
:
www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football
.
Some '
Useful Info
' for following the football +
TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays
etc -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769
A mini-index of RAWK's '
Liverpool Audio / Video thread
' content over the years; & more -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
