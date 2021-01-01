« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.  (Read 16668 times)

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,466
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #240 on: Today at 04:42:30 pm »
No Fabinho bit of a worry
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,703
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #241 on: Today at 04:43:10 pm »
Players with a shorter preseason don't seem to have been risked
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:31:00 pm

Logged

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,402
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #242 on: Today at 04:43:22 pm »
Welcome back big Virg, we've missed you!

Its good to see Tsimikas, Naby and Ox get starts, it's a great opportunity for these guys to start the season right and lay down a marker.

I guess Fab isn't starting because he only recently got back.

COMON U REDMEN!!!
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online 6BigCups

  • RAWK Journeyman
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,825
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #243 on: Today at 04:43:43 pm »
Woodburn on the bench.. and people say we dont need a replacement for Gini?
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,217
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #244 on: Today at 04:43:55 pm »
Midfield is a bit meh without Fabinho, but should be more than enough for Norwich
Logged

Online vicar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,055
  • Free at last!
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #245 on: Today at 04:43:56 pm »
Interesting midfield. Very attacking. Need Naby to play a good defensive role too.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,947
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #246 on: Today at 04:43:59 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:42:30 pm
No Fabinho bit of a worry

Shouldnt be. Keita and Ox are our first choice back up players and its against Norwich. If they are not good enough for this then they have a problem.
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,944
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #247 on: Today at 04:44:07 pm »
People worrying already? Surely thats what the half time thread is for if were not 2 or more up.
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,991
  • SPQR
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #248 on: Today at 04:44:12 pm »
Terrible midfield it must be said. Milner and Ox would have been uninspiring about 3 years ago let alone now but we crack on I suppose.
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,280
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #249 on: Today at 04:44:36 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:32:15 pm


Are they missing any starters
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,498
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #250 on: Today at 04:44:48 pm »
Quote from: Redman78 on Today at 04:41:33 pm
Not really. Didn't have much of a pre season, presumably deemed not good enough.

Poor Fab  :(

But yes, not so surprised the midfield is one made of players whove had full pre-seasons.

Fully expect Fab to come on though 2nd half if its all a bit too leaky!
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,376
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #251 on: Today at 04:44:51 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:42:30 pm
No Fabinho bit of a worry

He's hardly played though, no point in taking risks this early same with Hendo. We have a good bench and that team should be more than enough to do the job.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,022
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #252 on: Today at 04:45:09 pm »
This is gonna be 2-6
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,781
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #253 on: Today at 04:45:23 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 04:44:12 pm
Terrible midfield it must be said. Milner and Ox would have been uninspiring about 3 years ago let alone now but we crack on I suppose.

You've started early this season, then?
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,703
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #254 on: Today at 04:46:05 pm »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,322
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #255 on: Today at 04:46:26 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:45:23 pm
You've started early this season, then?

Started? mofo never stops.  ;D
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,466
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #256 on: Today at 04:46:28 pm »
Quote from: 6BigCups on Today at 04:43:43 pm
Woodburn on the bench.. and people say we dont need a replacement for Gini?

Thiago and Henderson not in the squad, today isnt really a reflection of squad depth
Logged

Online jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #257 on: Today at 04:46:34 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 04:44:12 pm
Terrible midfield it must be said. Milner and Ox would have been uninspiring about 3 years ago let alone now but we crack on I suppose.

 ::)
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,376
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #258 on: Today at 04:46:39 pm »
Quote from: 6BigCups on Today at 04:43:43 pm
Woodburn on the bench.. and people say we dont need a replacement for Gini?

Mainly because Curtis is not available for this game.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #259 on: Today at 04:47:10 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:45:23 pm
You've started early this season, then?
To be fair I dont think any of us wouldve picked that midfield.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,947
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #260 on: Today at 04:47:22 pm »
Quote from: 6BigCups on Today at 04:43:43 pm
Woodburn on the bench.. and people say we dont need a replacement for Gini?

Jones, Thiago and Henderson are out.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,781
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #261 on: Today at 04:48:21 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:47:10 pm
To be fair I dont think any of us wouldve picked that midfield.

Calling it terrible is a bit much though is it not?
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Redman78

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,829
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #262 on: Today at 04:48:23 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:44:48 pm
Poor Fab  :(

But yes, not so surprised the midfield is one made of players whove had full pre-seasons.

Fully expect Fab to come on though 2nd half if its all a bit too leaky!

Oops! Meant not fit enough obviously  ;D
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,180
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #263 on: Today at 04:48:57 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 04:44:12 pm
Terrible midfield it must be said. Milner and Ox would have been uninspiring about 3 years ago let alone now but we crack on I suppose.
Dickhead.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,703
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #264 on: Today at 04:49:14 pm »
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,772
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #265 on: Today at 04:49:38 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 04:46:05 pm


When did Norwich sign Grandad?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online StevoHimself

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #266 on: Today at 04:50:29 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 04:32:14 pm
I like that team.

...with some reservations about that midfield, I should add.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,703
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #267 on: Today at 04:50:57 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 04:44:36 pm
Are they missing any starters

Surprised to see Cantwell and Rupp. Both doubts with ankle injuries. Yet here they are

No matter
Logged

Online Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,381
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #268 on: Today at 04:51:41 pm »
Ox and Keita have had good pre-seasons and are contending for the main midfield spots. Their inclusion is not surprising at all and should fill everyone with confidence.

The only surprise, if you can call it that, is Milner's inclusion or, rather, Fabinho's absence. Milly has been great but Fabinho just gives us a different dimension and much greater solidity at the base of the midfield. He's one of the best in the world in that position so hardly surprising that we'll miss him if he doesn't play. And in the pre-season games with Milly as a six, opponents have been able to play through the midfield quite easily.

But anyone calling the midfield shit needs their head checked. Two out of three are midfielders who are claiming to be mainstays in the side this season.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #269 on: Today at 04:52:58 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:48:21 pm
Calling it terrible is a bit much though is it not?
Its a bit pessimistic I agree . Ox and Keita need good seasons tho, or are they playing to put them in the shop window?
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,703
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #270 on: Today at 04:53:35 pm »
I've done my fair bit of slagging of Ox but I like him here. Looked pacey and deft and proper from what I saw in pre season, hope to see him feeding that amazing front three and keeping possession

Keita: it is time, son.
Logged

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #271 on: Today at 04:54:00 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:52:58 pm
Its a bit pessimistic I agree . Ox and Keita need good seasons tho, or are they playing to put them in the shop window?

They're playing because they're very good players, they're fit and have had excellent pre-seasons.
Logged

Online palimpsest

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #272 on: Today at 04:54:38 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:52:58 pm
Its a bit pessimistic I agree .

I mean, we havent even kicked the ball yet!
Logged
We had dreams and songs to sing...

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,711
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #273 on: Today at 04:56:04 pm »
Milner and Keita have been playing together all preseason, I said it in the transfer thread that Keita has actually been playing deeper in preseason, evne though he's also got up the pitch. So not shocked to see them to starting. Ox has basically come in for Elliot in that 3 that have played most of the games with the 'first' team.

So i agree with someone that said its unsurprising.

Also some of you need to have more faith in our lad James Milner. He's got the best 2 centre backs in the world, the best right back and best goalkeeper behind him. How many times have we been able to say that this year in a competitive game.

We've got this.
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Online Floydy

  • G is for grumpy. It is modest understatement.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,307
  • Hidden in the shadows, Orchestrating life
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #274 on: Today at 04:56:19 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 04:49:38 pm
When did Norwich sign Grandad?
Grandad the turncoat, i always had him down as a kopite. Get Joey Boswell to have a word.
Logged
Condemnation without investigation is the height of ignorance.  Albert Einstein.  
Unquestionable trust in authority is the enemy of truth. Albert Einstein
Wake up to the war on for your mind!

Online LFCEmpire

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,324
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #275 on: Today at 04:56:29 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 04:47:22 pm
Jones, Thiago and Henderson are out.

We dont need another midfielder.
Logged

Online Its not bloody Diego

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 64
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #276 on: Today at 04:56:44 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 04:44:12 pm
Terrible midfield it must be said. Milner and Ox would have been uninspiring about 3 years ago let alone now but we crack on I suppose.

Terrible? What are you smoking over there at Emirates caligula?
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,703
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #277 on: Today at 04:57:12 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 04:49:38 pm
When did Norwich sign Grandad?

Just came up from their Youth Academy
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,711
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #278 on: Today at 04:57:15 pm »
and some people complaining about Jones - it was reported midweek that he would be out due to concussion protocol, something that our club are thankfully taking seriously. So that's that moaning point out the window.
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Online scouseman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,039
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #279 on: Today at 04:57:59 pm »
Good luck for the new season mighty reds. I always enjoy this time of year as the start of the football season coincides with my birthday (tomorrow). I just hope we get off to a positive winning start. Fingers crossed.

The Future is Bright the Future is RED 
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 