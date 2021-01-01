Ox and Keita have had good pre-seasons and are contending for the main midfield spots. Their inclusion is not surprising at all and should fill everyone with confidence.



The only surprise, if you can call it that, is Milner's inclusion or, rather, Fabinho's absence. Milly has been great but Fabinho just gives us a different dimension and much greater solidity at the base of the midfield. He's one of the best in the world in that position so hardly surprising that we'll miss him if he doesn't play. And in the pre-season games with Milly as a six, opponents have been able to play through the midfield quite easily.



But anyone calling the midfield shit needs their head checked. Two out of three are midfielders who are claiming to be mainstays in the side this season.