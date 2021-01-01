It really is difficult to pick an XI for this.



Firmino looked in great form in the last friendly but was very late coming back, maybe we give him a break at the start of the season and let him sweat over his place a bit. Jota/Salah/Mane feels like a group that has slightly less interplay to it but more individual goalscoring ability.



Milner feels like a certainty in midfield, he had a nice break over the summer and plenty of preseason practice. I think Keita will probably start too, again plenty of minutes and looking sharp, plus he has played with Milner a fair bit I think. Last spot could go to Ox, his last game was electric, but I could also see Fabinho playing despite his lack of preseason just because of what he offers the midfield.



Matip/van Dijk feel nailed on despite the rustiness but Gomez/Konate looked like such an incredibly athletic partnership. I guess the question is how much will regular training help van Dijk recover? If he can get back to form that way he could maybe start the season on the bench, if not then we'll probably start him and try to limit him to one game a week, maybe bring him off early some games if we're in control.