Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.

Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,058
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 10:26:53 pm
It really is difficult to pick an XI for this.

Firmino looked in great form in the last friendly but was very late coming back, maybe we give him a break at the start of the season and let him sweat over his place a bit. Jota/Salah/Mane feels like a group that has slightly less interplay to it but more individual goalscoring ability.

Milner feels like a certainty in midfield, he had a nice break over the summer and plenty of preseason practice. I think Keita will probably start too, again plenty of minutes and looking sharp, plus he has played with Milner a fair bit I think. Last spot could go to Ox, his last game was electric, but I could also see Fabinho playing despite his lack of preseason just because of what he offers the midfield.

Matip/van Dijk feel nailed on despite the rustiness but Gomez/Konate looked like such an incredibly athletic partnership. I guess the question is how much will regular training help van Dijk recover? If he can get back to form that way he could maybe start the season on the bench, if not then we'll probably start him and try to limit him to one game a week, maybe bring him off early some games if we're in control.
ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,676
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 10:38:21 pm
They'll wish they was all off with COVID by the time we're done with em
reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,853
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 10:46:39 pm
As I don't eat out, or go to the cinema, don't like going shopping or going to the pub having club football back with fans is the first "normal" thing to return for me.

Can't wait!!
jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
Reply #123 on: Today at 12:24:44 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 01:11:00 pm
Amazed so many people think VVD will start - seems a decent amount off where you'd want him to be from the friendlies and the least far along of the 4

Yeah I can't see VVD starting, I think it'll be Matip and Konate.  Hard to pick out of who will start with Mane and Salah up front, both Jota and Bobby have done well, nice to have those 4 fit and competing for those starting places.
rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,759
  • Dutch Class
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
Reply #124 on: Today at 01:33:41 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 01:11:00 pm
Amazed so many people think VVD will start - seems a decent amount off where you'd want him to be from the friendlies and the least far along of the 4



For sure. Might have been a different story if the PL allowed five subs.
NarutoReds

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,059
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
Reply #125 on: Today at 02:29:38 am
Curtis Jones will not be available for this and Robertson is a confirmed absentee... Breaks my heart.  :(  :(  :'(  :'(

Based on the reports, no other fresh injury concerns - I think we are all good to go then.

Would love to see Jones in action actually. Am a fan of him.
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!
