If I had to guess the team, it would be:



Allison



Trent VVD Matip Tsimikas



Fab Keita Milly



Salah Jota Mane





With that being said, I would not be surprised if Milly is replaced by either Ox or Elliot. The only other wild card for me is if Klopp doesn't want to risk VVD but nothing about pre-season has seemed to indicate that so would be really surprised if he doesn't start.



This is all on the basis that no one gets injured over the next few days, of course.

