Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.

4pool

Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 11:00:18 pm
Referee: Andre Marriner.
Assistants: Simon Long, Richard West.
Fourth official: Andy Madley.
VAR: Stuart Attwell.
Assistant VAR: Gary Beswick.

Also:
This seasons Premier League will feature four new referees after Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) announced that Jarred Gillett, Michael Salisbury, Tony Harrington and John Brooks have been all been promoted to Select Group 1.

The four new referees will join the group of referees who officiate in the Premier League, increasing the total number of Select Group 1 referees to 22.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Stevo79

Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 11:01:15 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 10:15:14 pm
Thing is though if you don't play Virgil against Norwich when do you? We've got a week between the first 3 games of the season then there's an international break. Then the games come thick and fast and we'd really need him to be up and running for those, the worst scenario is we don't want him to be playing his first 90 minutes for the Dutch.

His preseason has been aimed towards this and playing 90 against a Covid depleted and under prepared Norwich with a week between is the absolutely perfect opportunity to start him. Again though if he doesn't start it won't be fitness related, it'll be two of the other 3 players performing better than him in training this week.

Totally agree with this, plus having Kostas playing instead of Robbo means the organisation is key, and Virgil is absolutely the man for that.
B0151?

Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 11:18:55 pm
Quote from: Stevo79 on Yesterday at 11:01:15 pm
Totally agree with this, plus having Kostas playing instead of Robbo means the organisation is key, and Virgil is absolutely the man for that.

Another factor is that Konate may not be entirely up to speed with what we want yet. I know I've seen Klopp or Pep (or both) talk about the fact we play a different system to Leipzig that he will need to adapt to, even if we both have a high line.
Angelius

Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
Reply #83 on: Today at 12:09:18 am
If I had to guess the team, it would be:
   
                  Allison

Trent    VVD   Matip   Tsimikas

          Fab   Keita   Milly

        Salah    Jota    Mane


With that being said, I would not be surprised if Milly is replaced by either Ox or Elliot. The only other wild card for me is if Klopp doesn't want to risk VVD but nothing about pre-season has seemed to indicate that so would be really surprised if he doesn't start.

This is all on the basis that no one gets injured over the next few days, of course.
Schmidt

Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
Reply #84 on: Today at 12:13:24 am
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 10:15:14 pm
Thing is though if you don't play Virgil against Norwich when do you? We've got a week between the first 3 games of the season then there's an international break. Then the games come thick and fast and we'd really need him to be up and running for those, the worst scenario is we don't want him to be playing his first 90 minutes for the Dutch.

His preseason has been aimed towards this and playing 90 against a Covid depleted and under prepared Norwich with a week between is the absolutely perfect opportunity to start him. Again though if he doesn't start it won't be fitness related, it'll be two of the other 3 players performing better than him in training this week.

Yeah I don't disagree, I think we might see Joe and Ibou start in the CL/cup games while we keep Joel and Virgil for the league, injuries permitting of course. I'm sure we'll want to avoid any of those knees going through 2 games a week for a while.
OOS

Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
Reply #85 on: Today at 12:15:59 am
Quote from: Stevo79 on Yesterday at 11:01:15 pm
Totally agree with this, plus having Kostas playing instead of Robbo means the organisation is key, and Virgil is absolutely the man for that.

Thought VVD was the least sharpest out of center backs in the preseason games. Konate, obviously looked the sharpest. Thought him and Gomez looked on it. I would go with them two.
downtown

Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
Reply #86 on: Today at 04:33:09 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on Yesterday at 05:07:55 am
SHARED. Supersub Mane on Norwich!!  8)  8) Remember this?  ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bU5vHGK17CY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bU5vHGK17CY</a>

February 2020....

feels like a completely different lifetime ago
