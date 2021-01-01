Referee: Andre Marriner.
Assistants: Simon Long, Richard West.
Fourth official: Andy Madley.
VAR: Stuart Attwell.
Assistant VAR: Gary Beswick.
Also:
This seasons Premier League will feature four new referees after Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) announced that Jarred Gillett, Michael Salisbury, Tony Harrington and John Brooks have been all been promoted to Select Group 1.
The four new referees will join the group of referees who officiate in the Premier League, increasing the total number of Select Group 1 referees to 22.