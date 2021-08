Actually quite impressed with Norwich's business so far this window, they usually always look destined to go back down (and do) but something quite unpredictable about their team this season.



Expecting a win, but not the standard easy one.



Norwich are one of couple of clubs I sometimes find myself speaking up for a little bit as seeming pretty well-run and stable, despite what (in terms of promotion & relegation) can appear as volatility.This campaign will be their 6th in the Premier League of the last 11, and if you look at their last 20 years they've been pretty consistent but for their late 00s slump (Premier League relegation, Championship mediocrity & relegation).West Brom are the another. I just think that many tend to see these sides as 'relegation fodder', whereas they actually deserve quite a bit of respect for consistently performing to pretty much their peak and giving their supporters frequent top flight football - that being despite modest resources and without the boom & bust we've seen from others over the years (think QPR, Portsmouth, even Stoke to an extent). I don't think these are clubs for whom relegation should necessarily be seen as failure - sustaining a few seasons in the top flight on the other hand is a great success. More clubs like them, please.