Author Topic: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.  (Read 1239 times)

Offline Henry Kissinger

  • Posterior sponsored by Wilkinson Sword. On the Llama Protection Register. Should wash his mouth out with soap and water.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,361
  • Experience is the name we give our mistakes
Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« on: Yesterday at 07:17:14 pm »
The new season is upon us. If you read the transfer thread, we're either going to win the league or we're two injuries away from catastrophe. People eh? Can't live with them, can't kill them.

But a new season always brings that enthusiasm we had when we first started going to games. Walking to the ground during an Indian summer (are we allowed to use that phrase still or has it been cancelled like the word 'curry'?), brand new Liverpool top, freshly laundered underwear and fish and chips after several bevvies. Then stepping in fresh dog shit, going arse over tit and dropping your chippy dinner all over the road. While your so-called mates laugh. Bastards.

Nevertheless, the excitement of what is to come over the following nine months or so puts a spring into your step as you hurry towards the ground. My very first match at Anfield was against our opponents this weekend back in the days when I was a scruffy teenager, whereas now I'm just scruffy. They were the league leaders at the time I think and we could only manage a 0-0 draw. 79/80 season. Still, I got to see Kenny and Bob. Also got to see the legend that was Martin 'world cup winner' Peters, though not sure what the fuss was all about if I'm honest. Bit shit really. Just kind of stood around various parts of the pitch pointing at nothing in particular and shouting loudly. Justin Fashanu played though, now there was a talent. Later that season in the corresponding fixture, he'd score the 'goal of the season' as voted for by Jimmy Hill. Nobody else was allowed to vote iirc. Personally, I think he only won the award because it was against us. And what Clemmo was doing for the goal I don't know, awful goalkeeping. I mean who dives for the ball after it's gone in the net. Beggars belief.

I typed 'interesting facts about Norwich' into Google and got 0 results, which says a lot about possibly one of the most desolate wastelands this side of the Milky Way. There really is nothing good to be said about the place. And don't get me started on what passes for an accent down there. So if Jurgen has got any sense, he'll get the lads to turn up about half an hour before kick off and after the final whistle, piss off sharpish. With the three points obviously.

I know this is only a brief preview, and a bit of a shit one at that, but I know how you like to have a few days discussing strategies, formations and team sheets. So I would like to point out that some of us have jobs. With no internet access. And with no time for idle chit chat on forums. I really don't know where some of you find so much time to post stuff to be honest. Sad but also mildly impressive.

Anyway, carry on. Up the Reds. And may the best Liverpool team win.


"What's passive smoking? There's passive lots of things. Like passive listening to shitheads. I have to put up with that every day. Are you going to ban people from talking crap? They give me a headache. Believe me, they're killing me. One day people's conversations on the street will do me in." Terry Hall

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,768
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:22:52 pm »
Offline Henry Kissinger

  • Posterior sponsored by Wilkinson Sword. On the Llama Protection Register. Should wash his mouth out with soap and water.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,361
  • Experience is the name we give our mistakes
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:29:08 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:22:52 pm


In the transfer thread most likely complaining about why Origi and Shaq haven't been sold yet.

The ref for our game by the way is the great and illustrious Andre Marriner.

Let the grumbling begin.
"What's passive smoking? There's passive lots of things. Like passive listening to shitheads. I have to put up with that every day. Are you going to ban people from talking crap? They give me a headache. Believe me, they're killing me. One day people's conversations on the street will do me in." Terry Hall

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,604
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:30:14 pm »
Becker

Trent
Matip
VVD
Tsimikas

Fabinho
Milner
Keita


Mane
Jota
Salah

Is what I think it will be. I'd start Elliot over Fabinho if he's not quite ready or Milner if Fabinho is ready.
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 628
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:36:34 pm »
Just beat them, 1-0 deflected off someone's arse will always do me.
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,932
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:09:53 pm »
Would love Elliott to start this one but I'd image Fabinho comes in alongside Keita and Milner, with Ox and Elliott as options off the bench.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Henry Kissinger

  • Posterior sponsored by Wilkinson Sword. On the Llama Protection Register. Should wash his mouth out with soap and water.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,361
  • Experience is the name we give our mistakes
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:59:51 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 08:09:53 pm
Would love Elliott to start this one but I'd image Fabinho comes in alongside Keita and Milner, with Ox and Elliott as options off the bench.

Has Fab had enough game time though? He only joined up with the squad last week, do you reckon he'd be up to speed? I'm wondering if Klopp might just go for a more attacking blitz like we used to while he waits for the likes of Hendo and Thiago, etc to catch up.
"What's passive smoking? There's passive lots of things. Like passive listening to shitheads. I have to put up with that every day. Are you going to ban people from talking crap? They give me a headache. Believe me, they're killing me. One day people's conversations on the street will do me in." Terry Hall

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,336
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:09:02 pm »
And now, from Norwich, its the game of our week..........
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,336
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:11:23 pm »
I've forgoted the words to the songs as well.

They're my fathers greatest team?...... fling on the champions?............. I put my finger up the woodpeckers hole?....
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,653
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:12:46 pm »
Can we Suarez them, please?
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,696
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:15:30 pm »
There was a moment when football first came back when the magnitude of the pandemic really hit me. Football in empty stadiums. The one thing that can cheer me up whenever life is hard is a game of football. I watched Liverpool the day after my Dad died and I almost forgot what had happened for 90 minutes. Those empty stands really drove home how everything was turned upside down. I thought about the first game back in front of fans (albeit Norwich ones) as a moment in time to work towards that would signify some kind of normality. Cant wait.
Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,155
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:20:48 pm »
Here we go again!
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,818
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:24:15 pm »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Yesterday at 08:59:51 pm
Has Fab had enough game time though? He only joined up with the squad last week, do you reckon he'd be up to speed? I'm wondering if Klopp might just go for a more attacking blitz like we used to while he waits for the likes of Hendo and Thiago, etc to catch up.

What Klopp mentioned not long ago was that the Brazilian lads didn't lose too much of shape given that they only stopped playing for a couple of weeks, so they don't need to as much as work as the others because of that. So they will be able to get up to speed quicker than in usual circumstances.

I reckon he could play for 60 minutes at the very least.
Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 136
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:29:42 pm »
Would really like to see Ox starting. He has looked really sharp pre-season (which sometimes means f-all) but maybe, just maybe he can get back to where he was at. Norwich 1 - Red men 2.
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline Stevo79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 586
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:00:29 pm »
I think Fab is a cert to start. Looked straight back into rhythm and we definitely need him.

I was wondering if Ox had done enough to start alongside him and Naby.
Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,290
    • @hartejack
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:00:48 pm »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Yesterday at 07:17:14 pm
I know this is only a brief preview, and a bit of a shit one at that, but I know how you like to have a few days discussing strategies, formations and team sheets. So I would like to point out that some of us have jobs. With no internet access. And with no time for idle chit chat on forums. I really don't know where some of you find so much time to post stuff to be honest. Sad but also mildly impressive.

Is there a call for people to volunteer somewhere?  I'll do some if so.
Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,883
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:04:23 pm »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Yesterday at 08:59:51 pm
Has Fab had enough game time though? He only joined up with the squad last week, do you reckon he'd be up to speed? I'm wondering if Klopp might just go for a more attacking blitz like we used to while he waits for the likes of Hendo and Thiago, etc to catch up.

Bilbao had a few chances against us and we still have to protect our centrebacks a bit due to their injury concerns. We also have to ensure we dont underestimate Norwich, they can be dangerous.
Offline Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,791
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:13:02 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 09:09:02 pm
And now, from Norwich, its the game of our week..........

Unfortunately Im old enough to get the joke. Very good 😊
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,726
  • Dutch Class
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:24:40 am »
They recently had a COVID outbreak affecting around 7 players (including Pukki, Rashica, Gunn and Hanley), plus Cantwell currently has no return date. Still we can't underestimate them as it's their first match back in the PL
Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,920
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:08:58 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:24:40 am
They recently had a COVID outbreak affecting around 7 players (including Pukki, Rashica, Gunn and Hanley), plus Cantwell currently has no return date. Still we can't underestimate them as it's their first match back in the PL

We are loaning Suarez for this game - we will be fine.
Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,794
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:14:25 am »
I dont believe in *signs* but Im surprised those that do havent pointed out we played Norwich two years ago in our first fixture of the title winning season 19/20.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline him_15

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #21 on: Today at 04:58:30 am »
Bring it on!
Believer

Offline NarutoReds

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,058
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #22 on: Today at 05:07:55 am »
SHARED. Supersub Mane on Norwich!!  8)  8) Remember this?  ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bU5vHGK17CY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bU5vHGK17CY</a>
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!
