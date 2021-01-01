The new season is upon us. If you read the transfer thread, we're either going to win the league or we're two injuries away from catastrophe. People eh? Can't live with them, can't kill them.



But a new season always brings that enthusiasm we had when we first started going to games. Walking to the ground during an Indian summer (are we allowed to use that phrase still or has it been cancelled like the word 'curry'?), brand new Liverpool top, freshly laundered underwear and fish and chips after several bevvies. Then stepping in fresh dog shit, going arse over tit and dropping your chippy dinner all over the road. While your so-called mates laugh. Bastards.



Nevertheless, the excitement of what is to come over the following nine months or so puts a spring into your step as you hurry towards the ground. My very first match at Anfield was against our opponents this weekend back in the days when I was a scruffy teenager, whereas now I'm just scruffy. They were the league leaders at the time I think and we could only manage a 0-0 draw. 79/80 season. Still, I got to see Kenny and Bob. Also got to see the legend that was Martin 'world cup winner' Peters, though not sure what the fuss was all about if I'm honest. Bit shit really. Just kind of stood around various parts of the pitch pointing at nothing in particular and shouting loudly. Justin Fashanu played though, now there was a talent. Later that season in the corresponding fixture, he'd score the 'goal of the season' as voted for by Jimmy Hill. Nobody else was allowed to vote iirc. Personally, I think he only won the award because it was against us. And what Clemmo was doing for the goal I don't know, awful goalkeeping. I mean who dives for the ball after it's gone in the net. Beggars belief.



I typed 'interesting facts about Norwich' into Google and got 0 results, which says a lot about possibly one of the most desolate wastelands this side of the Milky Way. There really is nothing good to be said about the place. And don't get me started on what passes for an accent down there. So if Jurgen has got any sense, he'll get the lads to turn up about half an hour before kick off and after the final whistle, piss off sharpish. With the three points obviously.



I know this is only a brief preview, and a bit of a shit one at that, but I know how you like to have a few days discussing strategies, formations and team sheets. So I would like to point out that some of us have jobs. With no internet access. And with no time for idle chit chat on forums. I really don't know where some of you find so much time to post stuff to be honest. Sad but also mildly impressive.



Anyway, carry on. Up the Reds. And may the best Liverpool team win.





