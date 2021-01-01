« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.  (Read 405 times)

Online Henry Kissinger

  • Posterior sponsored by Wilkinson Sword. On the Llama Protection Register. Should wash his mouth out with soap and water.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,361
  • Experience is the name we give our mistakes
Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« on: Today at 07:17:14 pm »
The new season is upon us. If you read the transfer thread, we're either going to win the league or we're two injuries away from catastrophe. People eh? Can't live with them, can't kill them.

But a new season always brings that enthusiasm we had when we first started going to games. Walking to the ground during an Indian summer (are we allowed to use that phrase still or has it been cancelled like the word 'curry'?), brand new Liverpool top, freshly laundered underwear and fish and chips after several bevvies. Then stepping in fresh dog shit, going arse over tit and dropping your chippy dinner all over the road. While your so-called mates laugh. Bastards.

Nevertheless, the excitement of what is to come over the following nine months or so puts a spring into your step as you hurry towards the ground. My very first match at Anfield was against our opponents this weekend back in the days when I was a scruffy teenager, whereas now I'm just scruffy. They were the league leaders at the time I think and we could only manage a 0-0 draw. 79/80 season. Still, I got to see Kenny and Bob. Also got to see the legend that was Martin 'world cup winner' Peters, though not sure what the fuss was all about if I'm honest. Bit shit really. Just kind of stood around various parts of the pitch pointing at nothing in particular and shouting loudly. Justin Fashanu played though, now there was a talent. Later that season in the corresponding fixture, he'd score the 'goal of the season' as voted for by Jimmy Hill. Nobody else was allowed to vote iirc. Personally, I think he only won the award because it was against us. And what Clemmo was doing for the goal I don't know, awful goalkeeping. I mean who dives for the ball after it's gone in the net. Beggars belief.

I typed 'interesting facts about Norwich' into Google and got 0 results, which says a lot about possibly one of the most desolate wastelands this side of the Milky Way. There really is nothing good to be said about the place. And don't get me started on what passes for an accent down there. So if Jurgen has got any sense, he'll get the lads to turn up about half an hour before kick off and after the final whistle, piss off sharpish. With the three points obviously.

I know this is only a brief preview, and a bit of a shit one at that, but I know how you like to have a few days discussing strategies, formations and team sheets. So I would like to point out that some of us have jobs. With no internet access. And with no time for idle chit chat on forums. I really don't know where some of you find so much time to post stuff to be honest. Sad but also mildly impressive.

Anyway, carry on. Up the Reds. And may the best Liverpool team win.


Logged
"What's passive smoking? There's passive lots of things. Like passive listening to shitheads. I have to put up with that every day. Are you going to ban people from talking crap? They give me a headache. Believe me, they're killing me. One day people's conversations on the street will do me in." Terry Hall

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,768
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:22:52 pm »
Logged

Online Henry Kissinger

  • Posterior sponsored by Wilkinson Sword. On the Llama Protection Register. Should wash his mouth out with soap and water.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,361
  • Experience is the name we give our mistakes
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:29:08 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:22:52 pm


In the transfer thread most likely complaining about why Origi and Shaq haven't been sold yet.

The ref for our game by the way is the great and illustrious Andre Marriner.

Let the grumbling begin.
Logged
"What's passive smoking? There's passive lots of things. Like passive listening to shitheads. I have to put up with that every day. Are you going to ban people from talking crap? They give me a headache. Believe me, they're killing me. One day people's conversations on the street will do me in." Terry Hall

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,604
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:30:14 pm »
Becker

Trent
Matip
VVD
Tsimikas

Fabinho
Milner
Keita


Mane
Jota
Salah

Is what I think it will be. I'd start Elliot over Fabinho if he's not quite ready or Milner if Fabinho is ready.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 628
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:36:34 pm »
Just beat them, 1-0 deflected off someone's arse will always do me.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,923
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:09:53 pm »
Would love Elliott to start this one but I'd image Fabinho comes in alongside Keita and Milner, with Ox and Elliott as options off the bench.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Henry Kissinger

  • Posterior sponsored by Wilkinson Sword. On the Llama Protection Register. Should wash his mouth out with soap and water.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,361
  • Experience is the name we give our mistakes
Re: Norwich City v Liverpool - 14 Aug - 1730 ko.
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:59:51 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 08:09:53 pm
Would love Elliott to start this one but I'd image Fabinho comes in alongside Keita and Milner, with Ox and Elliott as options off the bench.

Has Fab had enough game time though? He only joined up with the squad last week, do you reckon he'd be up to speed? I'm wondering if Klopp might just go for a more attacking blitz like we used to while he waits for the likes of Hendo and Thiago, etc to catch up.
Logged
"What's passive smoking? There's passive lots of things. Like passive listening to shitheads. I have to put up with that every day. Are you going to ban people from talking crap? They give me a headache. Believe me, they're killing me. One day people's conversations on the street will do me in." Terry Hall
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 