Liverpool FC and Sonos, the world's leading sound experience brand, have signed a multi-year agreement which will welcome Sonos as the official sound partner to the Reds.The global deal is Sonos first sports partnership and will look more deeply at the intimate connection between fans and the sound of sport, as well as creating immersive sound experiences for both fans and players to enjoy.From the sound of the Kop to the acoustics-amplifying design of the new Main Stand, the Reds and the city have an unmistakable connection to sound.Matt Scammell, commercial director at LFC, said: Theres a clear harmony between LFC and Sonos, we both share a great passion for the soundtrack of our experiences.Sound is what makes Anfield such a special place, when our supporters get behind the team the 12th man creates game-changing sound, something we cant wait to hear again this season. Were really looking forward to working with Sonos to connect our supporters around the world to the sound of Anfield.Pete Pedersen, VP of marketing at Sonos, said: Sound has always been an essential part of sports it breathes energy into every game, whether its the music players listen to while getting hyped for a match, the vibrating chants from fans in the stands, or recreating a stadium experience at home.We sought a team and fanbase that shares our passion for sound. Thanks to the electric atmosphere at Anfield and the citys deep heritage in music, Liverpool FC became the perfect match.
I have no idea what Im taking about
Its all about winning shiny things.
Sound.
Bose tha'
This forum is a joke
You lot will miss me when I'm gone
In a free state there should be freedom of speech and thought. Tiberius Caesar Augustus, Roman Emperor & General (42 BC - 37 AD)
That means we will be signing a new player as sonos we get paid?
This better help us do the treble
They have to use that for their ads, or they really won't be in tune with the city.
First I m hearing of this
Seems like a thread composed for BassTunedToRed. Will he chime in?
Why wasn't this announced on Tweeter?
Hi-Fi-ve everyone
What do you bass that on?
Well if we can get a much-needed equalizer....
as well as two turntables and microphone
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?
