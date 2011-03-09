« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC creates sound partnership with Sonos  (Read 1806 times)

Offline Crimson

LFC creates sound partnership with Sonos
« on: August 10, 2021, 02:15:50 pm »

Quote
Liverpool FC and Sonos, the world's leading sound experience brand, have signed a multi-year agreement which will welcome Sonos as the official sound partner to the Reds.

The global deal is Sonos first sports partnership and will look more deeply at the intimate connection between fans and the sound of sport, as well as creating immersive sound experiences for both fans and players to enjoy.

From the sound of the Kop to the acoustics-amplifying design of the new Main Stand, the Reds and the city have an unmistakable connection to sound.

Matt Scammell, commercial director at LFC, said: Theres a clear harmony between LFC and Sonos, we both share a great passion for the soundtrack of our experiences.

Sound is what makes Anfield such a special place, when our supporters get behind the team the 12th man creates game-changing sound, something we cant wait to hear again this season. Were really looking forward to working with Sonos to connect our supporters around the world to the sound of Anfield.

Pete Pedersen, VP of marketing at Sonos, said: Sound has always been an essential part of sports  it breathes energy into every game, whether its the music players listen to while getting hyped for a match, the vibrating chants from fans in the stands, or recreating a stadium experience at home.

We sought a team  and fanbase  that shares our passion for sound. Thanks to the electric atmosphere at Anfield and the citys deep heritage in music, Liverpool FC became the perfect match.


https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/440165-lfc-creates-sound-partnership-with-sonos
Online newterp

Re: LFC creates sound partnership with Sonos
« Reply #1 on: August 10, 2021, 02:31:57 pm »
where's the sonos money joke here please
Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
Re: LFC creates sound partnership with Sonos
« Reply #2 on: August 10, 2021, 02:38:47 pm »
Sound.
Online Red Berry

Re: LFC creates sound partnership with Sonos
« Reply #3 on: August 10, 2021, 02:39:01 pm »
That's sound that.

Damn you, Alan. ;D
Online macmanamanaman

Re: LFC creates sound partnership with Sonos
« Reply #4 on: August 10, 2021, 03:43:03 pm »
First I m hearing of this
Online newterp

Re: LFC creates sound partnership with Sonos
« Reply #5 on: August 10, 2021, 03:56:02 pm »
Quote
Matt Scammell, commercial director at LFC, said: Theres a clear harmony between LFC and Sonos, we both share a great passion for the soundtrack of our experiences.

Fucking Matt Scammell - he already ruined the puns anyway.
Offline Hij

Re: LFC creates sound partnership with Sonos
« Reply #6 on: August 10, 2021, 03:58:04 pm »
Online Kashinoda

Re: LFC creates sound partnership with Sonos
« Reply #7 on: August 10, 2021, 05:03:05 pm »
Bose tha'
Offline redgriffin73

Re: LFC creates sound partnership with Sonos
« Reply #8 on: August 10, 2021, 05:05:51 pm »
Really noise to read this.
Offline meady1981

Re: LFC creates sound partnership with Sonos
« Reply #9 on: August 10, 2021, 05:15:39 pm »
Hi-Fi-ve everyone
Offline afc turkish

Re: LFC creates sound partnership with Sonos
« Reply #10 on: August 10, 2021, 06:16:04 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on August 10, 2021, 05:03:05 pm
Bose tha'

 :D

Pun really hit the right note...
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: LFC creates sound partnership with Sonos
« Reply #11 on: August 10, 2021, 06:19:17 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on August 10, 2021, 05:03:05 pm
Bose tha'

I like the beat of your drum.
Offline Just Elmo?

Re: LFC creates sound partnership with Sonos
« Reply #12 on: August 10, 2021, 06:19:54 pm »
The sends out a message to those who doubted FSG - loud and clear.
Offline ChaChaMooMoo

Re: LFC creates sound partnership with Sonos
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:23:18 am »
That means we will be signing a new player as sonos we get paid?
Offline ۩ Imperator ۩

Re: LFC creates sound partnership with Sonos
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:26:49 am »
Seriously though, someone got paid to write that shit.
Online Red Berry

Re: LFC creates sound partnership with Sonos
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:29:31 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on August 10, 2021, 05:03:05 pm
Bose tha'

Let's not get carried away, it's Sony early days yet.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: LFC creates sound partnership with Sonos
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:37:11 am »
Why wasn't this announced on Tweeter?
Offline ToneLa

Re: LFC creates sound partnership with Sonos
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:41:23 am »
This better help us do the treble
Offline afc turkish

Re: LFC creates sound partnership with Sonos
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 12:11:47 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 08:23:18 am
That means we will be signing a new player as sonos we get paid?

And singing their song, as well...
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: LFC creates sound partnership with Sonos
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 01:07:49 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 08:41:23 am
This better help us do the treble
What do you bass that on?
Offline GBF

Re: LFC creates sound partnership with Sonos
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 01:14:27 pm »
I didnt hear that coming
Offline redbyrdz

Re: LFC creates sound partnership with Sonos
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 02:17:02 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on August 10, 2021, 02:38:47 pm
Sound.

They have to use that for their ads, or they really won't be in tune with the city.
Offline Worgie

Re: LFC creates sound partnership with Sonos
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 04:18:54 pm »
Does this mean the boozer in the Main Stand will be renamed the Sonos Soundbar?
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: LFC creates sound partnership with Sonos
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 04:30:43 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 02:17:02 pm
They have to use that for their ads, or they really won't be in tune with the city.
Definitely not on our wavelength if the don't use it.

Sine of the times, though.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: LFC creates sound partnership with Sonos
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 04:31:57 pm »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on August 10, 2021, 03:43:03 pm
First I m hearing of this
Really?

The news has been reverberating around the city.
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: LFC creates sound partnership with Sonos
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 04:34:16 pm »
this one will resonate with the fans
Online newterp

Re: LFC creates sound partnership with Sonos
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 04:44:39 pm »
Seems like a thread composed for BassTunedToRed. Will he chime in?
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: LFC creates sound partnership with Sonos
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 04:52:29 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 04:44:39 pm
Seems like a thread composed for BassTunedToRed. Will he chime in?
Looking at his posting frequency, I doubt it.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: LFC creates sound partnership with Sonos
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 04:53:15 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:37:11 am
Why wasn't this announced on Tweeter?
I laughed so hard at that, it hertz.
Offline 12Kings

Re: LFC creates sound partnership with Sonos
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 04:59:03 pm »
Offline ToneLa

Re: LFC creates sound partnership with Sonos
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 06:28:23 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 01:07:49 pm
What do you bass that on?

Well if we can get a much-needed equalizer....
Online newterp

Re: LFC creates sound partnership with Sonos
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 06:56:26 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 06:28:23 pm
Well if we can get a much-needed equalizer....

as well as two turntables and microphone
Online OOS

Re: LFC creates sound partnership with Sonos
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 07:24:43 pm »
About time we got some new songs.
Offline Just Elmo?

Re: LFC creates sound partnership with Sonos
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 07:36:29 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 06:56:26 pm
as well as two turntables and microphone

And throw it into the mixer?
Offline Al 666

Re: LFC creates sound partnership with Sonos
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 07:56:25 pm »
Given the number of times we are told that we are planning for a big summer, next year.

I thought we were already sponsored by Amazon Echo, Echo, Echo.

 ;D ;D
Online kasperoff

Re: LFC creates sound partnership with Sonos
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 09:17:38 pm »
Seem to sign these sponsorship deals at good frequency these days.
Offline 4pool

Re: LFC creates sound partnership with Sonos
« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 11:19:40 pm »
This is a megahertz deal.
Online BondysNiners

Re: LFC creates sound partnership with Sonos
« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 11:29:14 pm »
Now I can hear the groans of the Kemlyn in every room in the house
Offline Al 666

Re: LFC creates sound partnership with Sonos
« Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 11:36:42 pm »
Got excited until I realised it was Sonos and not Soros.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: LFC creates sound partnership with Sonos
« Reply #39 on: Today at 12:17:27 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 06:28:23 pm
Well if we can get a much-needed equalizer....
You should have put a 'Graphic Content' warning on that post.
