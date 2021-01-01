Yes, A draw that has no easy game on paper for us which is what makes the CL what it is.
First time AC Milan have visited Anfield for a European game and Im looking forward to it. I cant think of many previous Champions that havent felt that atmosphere on Euro nights here.
Time to put Atletico in their place and Porto will have memories of recent drubbings to concern them.
A positive is that we cant play Atletico in the first ko round!
Bring it on, missed that buzz last season as the teams walked out. Its an addiction.