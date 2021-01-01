Don't mind Atletico in the group stages, usually there is less importance on those individual matches so Simeone wont hype his team up as much, they will settle for 2 draws and so would we probably. Atletico has be ability to drop points at other sides going on previous years so it is open for us. How much of that Porto side is left (and in form) I'm not sure.



Milan will be great though they are far weaker than they probably should be.



Another chance for us to visit the venue for no 6? Sounds good to me.