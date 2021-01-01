« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm  (Read 14137 times)

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,451
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #520 on: Today at 06:44:20 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:37:27 pm
It's not about bricking it, you just don't want to have to go all out in the September-December schedule when you've got all the international breaks and you're trying to keep up the pace in the league. You have league games either side of the 6 group games.

We put a great performance in away at Atalanta and stuffed them (albeit with no crowd). Took our foot off in the home game and lost. We took our foot off at home to Midtgylland at home and won anyway. We won't be able to do that in this group, we'll have to be up for all the games, or at the least we'll have a slip up or two and it'll go to the final match.

Atalanta have been a better team than Milan in recent years, but it'll be their biggest games in a decade when they play us so they're going to be bang up for it.

If we play to the level we usually do we should be qualified before the final game, we are that much better than the rest, easy. It's not about over-exerting ourself except maybe in the Atletico games, but Porto and Milan we should be beating home and away with minimal issue, because we are much better than them.

You talk about it being Milan's biggest game in decades - every game we play is the opponents biggest game, we are good and professional enough that it doesn't matter, we'll find the win anyway.

If we do what we do, we'll have games at the end of this group to rest.

I am so confident in this team, that I see an easy run through, because we are better.
Logged

Online Chip Evans

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,310
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #521 on: Today at 06:44:30 pm »
We're a better team when we are busy.  We'll get into a groove with this, big games, smashing teams.

We seriously owe that c*nt Simeone one too.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,551
  • Bitters Are Gobshites.
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #522 on: Today at 06:44:32 pm »
We certainly owe Atleti one, and now we have our chance.

Milan and Porto are great names and great places to visit. We are also better than both of them. Do our job and we'll be alright.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Raid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,534
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #523 on: Today at 06:44:54 pm »
I am absolutely delighted with that draw. Blockbusters to look forward to each week
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,233
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #524 on: Today at 06:46:06 pm »
And no away goals, right?

Should be pretty good football.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • Has officially given up.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,625
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #525 on: Today at 06:46:54 pm »
Proper CL group. Some cracking aways for the matchgoers as well Covid permitting. We should navigate no bother
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,233
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #526 on: Today at 06:47:11 pm »
Quote from: Chip Evans on Today at 06:44:30 pm
We're a better team when we are busy.  We'll get into a groove with this, big games, smashing teams.

We seriously owe that c*nt Simeone one too.

Its true.

I say we loan them Adrian. that'll fix em. 
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,600
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #527 on: Today at 06:47:22 pm »
Quote from: Chip Evans on Today at 06:44:30 pm
We're a better team when we are busy.  We'll get into a groove with this, big games, smashing teams.

We seriously owe that c*nt Simeone one too.

Jota scores the winner at the Wanda Metropolitano and celebrates by kicking him in the balls.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Scottymuser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,523
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #528 on: Today at 06:48:19 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 06:12:18 pm
Absurd that Milan could only be drawn in groups A or B when 5 groups were possible. Im assuming they are a far cry from the Milan of old.

It's because of the rule that states that for countries with 3 of 4 representatives in, you can't have more than 2 of the teams being played on the same night.  So Groups A-D and E-G are the split - A-D play Tuesday, E-H Weds, and then switch.  When Milan were drawn out, you already had Juve and Atalanta in the groups E-H so they could only go in A-D; Inter were already in Group D, and Besikitas had already completed Group C, so it was A or B.

What I don't understand is why they paired Inter with Juve, and not AC.  For those not in the know - where you have 4 teams, you "pair" them up, so they can't be playing on the same night.  So for instance, we can't be playing the same night in the Groups as Manchester United, as we are paired as the two biggest clubs in the country (ha ha fuck you City/Chelsea, even UEFA agreses).  And UEFA/IFA decided Inter and Juve should be paired so they couldn't be playing same night - and that's why Atalanta earlier were auto placed in Chelsea's group, as they couldn't be in A-D as Juve had to go in the same as AC
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,451
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #529 on: Today at 06:48:52 pm »
Quote from: downtown on Today at 06:41:54 pm
I
Porto are very good at home

Where they not very good at Home the last couple times we played them there, and have a 9-1 aggregate score
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,784
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #530 on: Today at 06:49:01 pm »
haha that female presenter on BT, trolling City.

"Group B see's 4 teams with fifteen European titles between them... Opposed to group A with ZERO"
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,512
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #531 on: Today at 06:50:12 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 06:49:01 pm
haha that female presenter on BT, trolling City.

"Group B see's 4 teams with fifteen European titles between them... Opposed to group A with ZERO"

Bruges have the same number of final appearances as City and PSG, right?  For 1978?
Logged
King Kenny.

Online johnj147

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,651
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #532 on: Today at 06:50:43 pm »
Their is a maldini.still playing for AC Milan .Daniel wow .take its his son 😉
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,340
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #533 on: Today at 06:51:47 pm »
I didnt even realise this was today. If were anywhere near the team and squad we like to think we are then we ought to be getting out of that group.

You can guarantee AC Milan will score in both games against us though because Oliver fucking Giroud plays for them now ::). Cant get away from the fucker.
Logged

Online Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,458
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #534 on: Today at 06:51:49 pm »
The commentators on BT's aftershow are being very disrespectful to Juventus, a team that has 5 or 6 players from the Euro Champions in it (Chiesa, Bernardeschi, Chiellini, Bonucci, Locatelli,... who else?). Anyway, Chelsea might spank the other group members but they won't shit on Juve with or without Ronaldo. Would be hilarious if Zenit took points off them too but I won't hold my breath.
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,784
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #535 on: Today at 06:52:00 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 06:50:12 pm
Bruges have the same number of final appearances as City and PSG, right?  For 1978?

Was just saying the same to the missus.  Bruges have arguably the most European history in that Group :lmao
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,233
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #536 on: Today at 06:54:03 pm »
Come on Leipzig

sugar water and oil dont mix
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,689
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #537 on: Today at 06:57:19 pm »
I like that draw, not loads of travelling and fun to play against Milan again in particular. Seems like we do better in games when it feels like a proper match too with all respect to some of the weaker names you can get in the group stages.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,935
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #538 on: Today at 06:59:29 pm »
For Porto, this must be like a Norwich seeing Luis Suarez on the teams sheet.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,535
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #539 on: Today at 07:00:45 pm »
The AC Milan and FC Porto forums must be jumping for joy they've got Liverpool.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,949
  • Seis Veces
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #540 on: Today at 07:07:07 pm »
Four huge clubs in our group. Even Atletico who haven't won the European Cup are well versed in Europe with three final appearances and three Europa League wins.

Drawing AC Milan is obviously massive. Good fortunes against Porto recently too, but not a team you'd really want to draw out of their pot.

I think we can handle ourselves against these teams and go through. 4 points from the corresponding games against all three sides should be enough for top place. I'd certainly fancy wins at Anfield against all three. Roll on those proper European nights  8)
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online BigCDump

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 293
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #541 on: Today at 07:08:08 pm »
So many games for Konate, Gomez, Jones, Elliott, Minamino, Bobby and Tsimikas. Really good draws in both cups. Probably Gordon too?
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Online Hoenheim

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,633
  • Cushioned header for Gerrard...
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #542 on: Today at 07:09:11 pm »
Proper CL group, love it.
Fully expect to dispatch Porto home and away, and to be honest I'm not impressed at all by AC Milan.
Simeone's atletico can fuck off, I really hope we finish the group first,ahead of them.
Logged
Quote from: Working Class Hero on May  5, 2016, 09:57:09 pm
I love Emre Can more than both of my children. Fact

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #543 on: Today at 07:09:26 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 06:31:38 pm
It's not the easiest, but we've had plenty of easy groups in the last several group stages, as mentioned before. You're going off by names and selective memory.
On reflection, I am looking forward to it. Much better than plying shite from the arse ends of Europe.
Logged

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,056
  • Sound
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #544 on: Today at 07:12:49 pm »
I'm confident of topping the group.
This is the first time Milan will play at Anfield innit..
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,098
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #545 on: Today at 07:13:06 pm »
As far as I can remember, we've never played Milan in the group stages before, so I'm looking forward to it.
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,987
  • YNWA
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #546 on: Today at 07:14:38 pm »
We could've done without Milan from Pot 4, but I'm not complaining. It's a historic club and they're weakened this season without Donnarumma and Calhanoglu. I'm sure we can do them in both games.

As for Porto, we have the experience of stuffing them recently.

So, that's 4 comfortable games out of 6, where we should win at least 3. That's 9 points. 1 more point in 3 more games should see us through from the group. However, a win out of 2 against Atletico is not out of our hands. We can beat them. We can top the group. And there are things to set right with them.

The travel is not bad as well. I have no idea if anyone's whinging, but if anyone is, they're nothing but glass half empty type. There's nothing to complain here. Yes, we could've had a better draw, but this is a decent draw, so much better than 3 other groups out there.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,517
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #547 on: Today at 07:17:00 pm »
Was hoping for Villareal not Atletico, and Benfica not Porto yet again.

Very happy we get to renew acquaintances with Milan though.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,202
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 26/08 5pm
« Reply #548 on: Today at 07:17:02 pm »
Great draw, let's smash 'em
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 