We could've done without Milan from Pot 4, but I'm not complaining. It's a historic club and they're weakened this season without Donnarumma and Calhanoglu. I'm sure we can do them in both games.
As for Porto, we have the experience of stuffing them recently.
So, that's 4 comfortable games out of 6, where we should win at least 3. That's 9 points. 1 more point in 3 more games should see us through from the group. However, a win out of 2 against Atletico is not out of our hands. We can beat them. We can top the group. And there are things to set right with them.
The travel is not bad as well. I have no idea if anyone's whinging, but if anyone is, they're nothing but glass half empty type. There's nothing to complain here. Yes, we could've had a better draw, but this is a decent draw, so much better than 3 other groups out there.