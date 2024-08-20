« previous next »
Friends and Family

mighty magpie

Re: Friends and Family
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 11:59:10 am
Is the forward option officially allowed IE I remember there used to show a date somewhere on the site. Same for distribution.

yes it is open.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/ticket-forwarding
ABJ

Re: Friends and Family
Trying to distribute a ticket from a mates accounts thats on 13+, still not open yet though.
Istanbul Boy

Re: Friends and Family
Quote from: Winckle on August 20, 2024, 04:08:53 pm
I'm trying to forward a ticket to one of my friends who has a membership. I get the below error when trying to do so:



He definitely has a membership, but not a ticket. He failed to get one in the ballot. He attended 12 games on his member's card last season.

I thought I'd try forwarding it to someone else to see what happens and the error is there too.

Any ideas?

I had this problem too.  However, the person I was forwarding to had lapsed their membership subscription.  They just had to download a new general admission NFC pass instead to replace their old membership NFC pass.  Once they had downloaded the new NFC pass, the forwarding worked.
Winckle

Re: Friends and Family
Thanks for the replies all.

It has worked this morning, so it was probably just getting some server nonsense sorted. We're going the game now and that's the important part.  :D
Astagob

Re: Friends and Family
Distribute working for anyone else? Its still greyed out on my account
ABJ

Re: Friends and Family
Quote from: Astagob on Yesterday at 04:56:49 pm
Distribute working for anyone else? Its still greyed out on my account
It was working about 20 mins ago but it now says this -

IMPORTANT: A system update is taking place between 5-8pm on Wednesday 21 August. During this time tickets cannot be downloaded and Ticket Forwarding and Ticket Distribution will be unavailable. We apologise for any inconvenience.

 ::)
HystrixCristata

Re: Friends and Family
I managed to forward a ticket last night. A couple of days ago I was getting the message that the person exceeded the number of allowed tickets of 0.
Then yesterday the forward button wasn't enabled.

It did let me do it around 11pm. But then couldn't download the pass (I always redownloaded it as the ticket never seemed to refresh without doing that) but about 20 mins later the pass I had in my google wallet did refresh and show the ticket.
tesh1e

Re: Friends and Family
Anyone managed to forward a ticket today? Have been onto LFC chat to redownload an NFC pass to people receiving the ticket. But still showing maximum quantity exceeded when I try to forward.
mighty magpie

Re: Friends and Family
Quote from: tesh1e on Today at 04:58:25 pm
Anyone managed to forward a ticket today? Have been onto LFC chat to redownload an NFC pass to people receiving the ticket. But still showing maximum quantity exceeded when I try to forward.

Yes I got this bullshit solution too. Was never going to work.

The tickets are set up like they're late availability and not bulk sale tickets. No return option and forwarding doesn't work.
They started the chat saying it had to be late availability.

Did they tell you to go to TO on Sunday and lift paper ticket or that they would escalate?
