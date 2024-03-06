« previous next »
Author Topic: Friends and Family  (Read 102409 times)

Re: Friends and Family
Have had a strange message when trying to send a ticket for Sunday from a ST to someone in our F&F list.

They definitely do not already have a ticket for the game.

The message says " ... The maximum quantity has been exceeded by xxx
To fix this issue, please allocate the additional items to eligible Friends and Family or remove them from your basket.
Sorry, you cannot buy any more tickets to event Liverpool v Manchester City ...".

Any ideas how I can fix this ?

Do they have 4+
Re: Friends and Family
Have had a strange message when trying to send a ticket for Sunday from a ST to someone in our F&F list.

They definitely do not already have a ticket for the game.

The message says " ... The maximum quantity has been exceeded by xxx
To fix this issue, please allocate the additional items to eligible Friends and Family or remove them from your basket.
Sorry, you cannot buy any more tickets to event Liverpool v Manchester City ...".

Any ideas how I can fix this ?
Check that they have downloaded the NFC pass to their phone before forwarding
Re: Friends and Family
Is forwarding available for Sparta?
Re: Friends and Family
Is forwarding available for Sparta?

Yeah.
Re: Friends and Family
I notice adding FandF is back since the ticketing page revamp
Re: Friends and Family
I notice adding FandF is back since the ticketing page revamp
Its the same as before for me, members can only delete but seasies can still add as well as delete.
