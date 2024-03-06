Have had a strange message when trying to send a ticket for Sunday from a ST to someone in our F&F list. They definitely do not already have a ticket for the game.The message says " ... The maximum quantity has been exceeded by xxx To fix this issue, please allocate the additional items to eligible Friends and Family or remove them from your basket.Sorry, you cannot buy any more tickets to event Liverpool v Manchester City ...".Any ideas how I can fix this ?
Is forwarding available for Sparta?
I notice adding FandF is back since the ticketing page revamp
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
